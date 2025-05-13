EXCLUSIVE: Dundee care boss attacks Keir Starmer’s immigration crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee care boss attacks Keir Starmer’s immigration crackdown

Care home chief Dr Robert Kilgour says the ill-thought out immigration shake-up will worsen the bed-blocking in the NHS.

Care boss Robert Kilgour.
Care boss Robert Kilgour.
By Alasdair Clark

A Dundee care home boss says Sir Keir Starmer’s changes to the UK’s immigration system will force operators to reduce the number of council-funded places.

The prime minister unveiled plans on Monday to ban recruitment of care workers from overseas.

It prompted outcry from social care sector leaders who say they are reliant on foreign labour.

Dr Robert Kilgour, chairman of Renaissance Care, which operates care homes in Blairgowrie and Dundee, says he has been “shocked” by the UK Government’s treatment of the sector.

He accused the Labour administration of a “knee jerk” reaction to the success of Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration Reform UK.

‘It should be about people not politics’

“It should be about people not politics, and vulnerable people at that,” he said.

“I don’t think they’ve thought it through.”

Instead of a visa scheme for carers, firms will have to hire British nationals or extend existing visas. Sir Keir says his changes will “reduce immigration significantly”.

His government promises a new fair pay agreement for care staff to encourage British nationals to take roles in social care, but Home Secretary Yvette Cooper seemed unable to say how this would be funded when pressed.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Image: Shutterstock
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Image: Shutterstock

Dr Kilgour says providers will have to reduce the number of council-funded places to meet the government’s demand of increasing wages to make caring more attractive to UK workers.

He says around 70% of residents in his homes are state-funded, though he is exploring ways of decreasing that.

Prime minister ‘two-faced’

He said: “It’s fairly two faced of the prime minister and the government to say this.

“On the one hand they’re saying we need to recruit more in the UK and we need to pay our staff more – both of those statements I’d be 100% in agreement with, I’d love to pay our staff more – but when your main customer won’t pay the true cost of care and pay you more, then what options do you have?

“I’m working on a few initiatives to reduce our dependency on local authority funding by bringing that percentage down.”

He says will look to eventually increase the number of privately funded residents to 50%.

Sir Keir Starmer immigration speech
Sir Keir Starmer announced sweeping changes to the immigration system. Image: Shutterstock.

If other providers adopted a similar approach to increase their income then it would inevitably make finding care harder for those who cannot afford to pay.

Dr Kilgour says operators may also be forced to announce further closures due to this latest “attack”.

“I know loads of operators are looking at closing homes. I closed one last month due to the National Insurance changes. I know of others with this latest attack by the government on the care sector.”

The care chief also says the changes will also make fixing problems in the NHS even more challenging.

‘Cannot fix NHS without fixing social care’

He added: “It’s a fact that you cannot fix the NHS without first fixing social care.

“But at every turn, they seem to be determined to make social care worse.”

Sir Keir accused industries of being “almost addicted to importing cheap labour” over investing in the skills of British workers.

“Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control,” he said.

Conversation