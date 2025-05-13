EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis given six-months’ salary pay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis given six-months’ salary pay-off

Interim finance director Helen Simpson is also set to stand down at the end of June.

Former Dundee University principal Professor Iain Gillespie
Professor Iain Gillespie has continued to received his salary. Image: Supplied.
By Alasdair Clark

Former Dundee University principal Professor Iain Gillespie received six months’ salary despite abruptly walking away with immediate effect in December.

The former principal left his £305,000-a-year role in December – weeks after revealing “inevitable job losses” due to a deficit of over £30 million in the institution’s finance.

Questions have persisted over the terms of his exit and whether he continued to receive his salary.

This has now been confirmed by his replacement, interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill.

He also confirmed the university’s interim director of finance Helen Simpson – who has earned respect among partners including government – is also stepping down.

Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
Interim University of Dundee principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

In a message to staff on Tuesday the university chief said: “Professor Iain Gillespie stood down as principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Dundee with immediate effect in December.

“We can now confirm that he was paid his contractual entitlement of six months’ salary on exit.”

Prof Gillespie had been due to answer questions about his role in the crisis at Holyrood’s education committee in recent weeks alongside other current and former senior leaders – but this session has been postponed until the independent investigation is concluded.

Interim finance director Helen Simpson. Image: Scottish Parliament

Confirming Ms Simpson’s departure, Prof O’Neill said: “Helen Simpson joined us in November last year as interim director of finance and has made a tremendous contribution to the university throughout this challenging period.

“Helen will finish at the end of June, and we are now working to recruit a new interim director of finance.”

Prof O’Neill also confirmed several other changes at the top of the university.

Executive shake-up continues

This includes Professor Nigel Seaton, the former principal of Abertay University, who has been appointed as interim provost – the university’s chief academic – for three months.

Prof Seaton stepped down from the top job at Abertay University in 2021 after 10 years in post.

This post has been vacant since Professor O’Neill stepped up to become acting principal.

Abertay Dundee university RSE
Professor Nigel Seaton.

Prof O’Neill said: “Nigel brings considerable experience and expertise to this role and of course has a very strong knowledge of the city and our region.

“He will also provide additional strategic academic leadership and vision, with a particular focus on academic strategy, planning, and performance.”

He confirmed two other secondments from other universities – including Edinburgh University HR director James Saville who will assist the university for two days each week.

Aileen Easton, Robert Gordon University external affairs chief, will work for Dundee one day a week to provide further support.

With university secretary Jim McGeorge still understood to be on leave, Veronica Strachan, university secretary at Robert Gordon University, will continue her two-day-a-week secondment to support “governance-related challenges”.

The university will also hire internally for two new vice principals due to the imminent departures of the current postholders.

