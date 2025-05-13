EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis given six-months’ salary pay-off

Former Dundee University principal Professor Iain Gillespie received six months’ salary despite abruptly walking away with immediate effect in December.

The former principal left his £305,000-a-year role in December – weeks after revealing “inevitable job losses” due to a deficit of over £30 million in the institution’s finance.

Questions have persisted over the terms of his exit and whether he continued to receive his salary.

This has now been confirmed by his replacement, interim principal Professor Shane O’Neill.

He also confirmed the university’s interim director of finance Helen Simpson – who has earned respect among partners including government – is also stepping down.

In a message to staff on Tuesday the university chief said: “Professor Iain Gillespie stood down as principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Dundee with immediate effect in December.

“We can now confirm that he was paid his contractual entitlement of six months’ salary on exit.”

Prof Gillespie had been due to answer questions about his role in the crisis at Holyrood’s education committee in recent weeks alongside other current and former senior leaders – but this session has been postponed until the independent investigation is concluded.

Confirming Ms Simpson’s departure, Prof O’Neill said: “Helen Simpson joined us in November last year as interim director of finance and has made a tremendous contribution to the university throughout this challenging period.

“Helen will finish at the end of June, and we are now working to recruit a new interim director of finance.”

Prof O’Neill also confirmed several other changes at the top of the university.

Executive shake-up continues

This includes Professor Nigel Seaton, the former principal of Abertay University, who has been appointed as interim provost – the university’s chief academic – for three months.

Prof Seaton stepped down from the top job at Abertay University in 2021 after 10 years in post.

This post has been vacant since Professor O’Neill stepped up to become acting principal.

Prof O’Neill said: “Nigel brings considerable experience and expertise to this role and of course has a very strong knowledge of the city and our region.

“He will also provide additional strategic academic leadership and vision, with a particular focus on academic strategy, planning, and performance.”

He confirmed two other secondments from other universities – including Edinburgh University HR director James Saville who will assist the university for two days each week.

Aileen Easton, Robert Gordon University external affairs chief, will work for Dundee one day a week to provide further support.

With university secretary Jim McGeorge still understood to be on leave, Veronica Strachan, university secretary at Robert Gordon University, will continue her two-day-a-week secondment to support “governance-related challenges”.

The university will also hire internally for two new vice principals due to the imminent departures of the current postholders.