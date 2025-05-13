Assisted dying: How Tayside, Fife and Stirling MSPs voted as law passes first hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Assisted dying: How Tayside, Fife and Stirling MSPs voted as law passes first hurdle

Here is the full list of how local MSPs voted as plans to legalise assisted dying in Scotland move one step closer.

By Andy Philip & Alasdair Clark
Supporters in parliament say most Scots back the plan. Image: PA
Supporters in parliament say most Scots back the plan. Image: PA

Legalised assisted dying passed its crucial first stage in an emotionally charged 70-56 vote in the Scottish Parliament tonight.

The decision shortly after 7pm means Scotland is one step closer to giving terminally ill adults the right to request medical help to end their life.

Speakers debating the proposals heard concerns about the long-term impact of such a significant change in society.

Campaigners outside Holyrood, many of them disabled, rallied against the plans which some fear will lead to a “slippery slope”.

Calling for support, Mr McArthur said: “I know how much this Bill matters to those dying Scots and their families who are desperate to see the law changed, to allow more choice, compassion and dignity at the end of life.”

Speaking to The Courier after her vote, Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison said the decision was the hardest decision she has made over 26 years in parliament.

Shona Robison voted for the plans in principle. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

She said she will listen to constituents examine how safeguards, eligibility and protection for vulnerable people develop as the Bill progresses.

Last week, First Minister John Swinney wrote in The Courier about his decision to oppose the plans.

The vote is not the final word. The Assisted Dying Bill has only been backed in principle and must now go through full committee scrutiny before another full vote in parliament.

How your MSPs voted

Here’s how MSPs across Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perth & Kinross and Stirling cast their votes on Tuesday night:

For – 14 MSPs

Graeme Dey (Angus South) (SNP)
Jim Fairlie (Perthshire South and Kinross-shire) (SNP)
Joe FitzPatrick (Dundee City West) (SNP)
Jenny Gilruth (Mid Fife and Glenrothes) (SNP)
Willie Rennie (North East Fife) (LD)
Shona Robison (Dundee City East) (SNP)
Mark Ruskell (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Green)
Shirley-Anne Somerville (Dunfermline) (SNP)
Alexander Stewart (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con)
David Torrance (Kirkcaldy) (SNP)
Evelyn Tweed (Stirling) (SNP)
Maggie Chapman (North East Scotland) (Green)
Douglas Lumsden (North East Scotland) (Con)
Liam Kerr (North East Scotland) (Con)

Against – 12 MSPs

Maurice Golden (North East Scotland) (Con)
Claire Baker (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Lab)
Annabelle Ewing (Cowdenbeath) (SNP)
Murdo Fraser (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con)
Mairi Gougeon (Angus North and Mearns) (SNP)
Michael Marra (North East Scotland) (Lab)
Roz McCall (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con)
Alex Rowley (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Lab)
Liz Smith (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con)
John Swinney (Perthshire North) (SNP)
Mercedes Swinney (North East Scotland) (Lab)
Tess White (North East Scotland) (Con)

More from Politics

Former Dundee University principal Professor Iain Gillespie
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis given six-months' salary pay-off
11
Supporters in parliament say most Scots back the plan. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee care boss attacks Keir Starmer's immigration crackdown
5
UHI Perth College
How is crisis-hit UHI Perth College funded?
2
Supporters in parliament say most Scots back the plan. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: UHI Perth’s ex-finance chief breaks silence on ‘chaos’ and warns it could close
5
Dundee-based MSP
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Michael Marra launches astonishing attack on 'fundamentally dishonest' NHS Tayside
7
Supporters in parliament say most Scots back the plan. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel inquiry begins pursuit of disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon
Fife Councillor Louise-Kennedy-Dalby uses a crutch while standing outside
Fife mum denied disability benefit despite leaving assessment in an ambulance
11
Supporters in parliament say most Scots back the plan. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: Three UHI Perth staff fly to China as university tackles financial crisis
9
First Minister John Swinney writes for The Courier on how he plans to vote next week. Image: PA
JOHN SWINNEY: My agonising decision on assisted dying law change
4
Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville to back assisted dying

Conversation