Assisted dying: How Tayside, Fife and Stirling MSPs voted as law passes first hurdle

Legalised assisted dying passed its crucial first stage in an emotionally charged 70-56 vote in the Scottish Parliament tonight.

The decision shortly after 7pm means Scotland is one step closer to giving terminally ill adults the right to request medical help to end their life.

Speakers debating the proposals heard concerns about the long-term impact of such a significant change in society.

Campaigners outside Holyrood, many of them disabled, rallied against the plans which some fear will lead to a “slippery slope”.

Calling for support, Mr McArthur said: “I know how much this Bill matters to those dying Scots and their families who are desperate to see the law changed, to allow more choice, compassion and dignity at the end of life.”

Speaking to The Courier after her vote, Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison said the decision was the hardest decision she has made over 26 years in parliament.

She said she will listen to constituents examine how safeguards, eligibility and protection for vulnerable people develop as the Bill progresses.

Last week, First Minister John Swinney wrote in The Courier about his decision to oppose the plans.

The vote is not the final word. The Assisted Dying Bill has only been backed in principle and must now go through full committee scrutiny before another full vote in parliament.

How your MSPs voted

Here’s how MSPs across Dundee, Angus, Fife, Perth & Kinross and Stirling cast their votes on Tuesday night:

For – 14 MSPs

Graeme Dey (Angus South) (SNP)

Jim Fairlie (Perthshire South and Kinross-shire) (SNP)

Joe FitzPatrick (Dundee City West) (SNP)

Jenny Gilruth (Mid Fife and Glenrothes) (SNP)

Willie Rennie (North East Fife) (LD)

Shona Robison (Dundee City East) (SNP)

Mark Ruskell (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Green)

Shirley-Anne Somerville (Dunfermline) (SNP)

Alexander Stewart (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con)

David Torrance (Kirkcaldy) (SNP)

Evelyn Tweed (Stirling) (SNP)

Maggie Chapman (North East Scotland) (Green)

Douglas Lumsden (North East Scotland) (Con)

Liam Kerr (North East Scotland) (Con)

Against – 12 MSPs

Maurice Golden (North East Scotland) (Con)

Claire Baker (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Lab)

Annabelle Ewing (Cowdenbeath) (SNP)

Murdo Fraser (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con)

Mairi Gougeon (Angus North and Mearns) (SNP)

Michael Marra (North East Scotland) (Lab)

Roz McCall (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con)

Alex Rowley (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Lab)

Liz Smith (Mid Scotland and Fife) (Con)

John Swinney (Perthshire North) (SNP)

Mercedes Swinney (North East Scotland) (Lab)

Tess White (North East Scotland) (Con)