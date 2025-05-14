UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook quits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook quits

The under-fire Perth College UHI boss has resigned as the struggling institution tackles a £2 million deficit.

By Justin Bowie
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook has quit. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Under-fire UHI Perth principal Dr Margaret Cook has quit her post with immediate effect, The Courier can reveal.

Dr Cook leaves the top job after nearly eight years as the institution battles a £2 million deficit.

The outgoing principal had faced calls to resign over her response to financial and management problems.

Perthshire MP Pete Wishart and trade union GMB both called for fresh leadership to be installed.

It’s understood UHI Perth hopes to appoint an interim principal to take on Dr Cook’s duties shortly.

In a farewell message to staff, she said: “My sincere thanks to all of you for your hard work and dedication to our students, everything you do on a daily basis makes a significant difference to our students’ futures.”

Dr Cook on leave for health reasons

The institution is also without a finance chief or permanent chair.

We reported last week that Dr Cook had gone on a leave of absence for “health reasons”.

Depute Principals Lorenz Cairns and Lynn Murray had been filling in for her while she was away.

Earlier, Dr Cook and the leadership team faced a backlash when The Courier revealed proposals were put forward to axe university degrees entirely.

UHI Perth later U-turned and said the idea had been “strongly dismissed” immediately.

First Minister John Swinney.
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.

First Minister John Swinney – a Perthshire MSP – said: “I am grateful to Dr Cook for her hard work and wish her well for the future.

“It is now vital that the senior leadership team at UHI Perth focuses on securing and enhancing the services available to students.”

Perthshire SNP MP Mr Wishart said: “This is the right decision by Dr Margaret Cook.

“I and others have recognised that this is the only way to avert further reputational damage at UHI Perth.

“Nonetheless, I would like to thank Dr Cook for her service over the years.”

Last month we reported how an aviation firm linked to UHI Perth had collapsed.

Bosses at the university were branded “utterly disastrous” for failing to react to warnings over the company’s future.

Last year UHI Perth shut its nursery after claiming it was no longer financially sustainable.

Conversation