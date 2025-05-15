Margaret Cook: How UHI Perth principal’s tumultuous tenure unravelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Margaret Cook: How UHI Perth principal’s tumultuous tenure unravelled

The departing UHI Perth chief bowed to pressure after calls to quit over her management of the troubled institution.

Dr Margaret Cook quit as UHI Perth principal. Image: UHI Perth.
Dr Margaret Cook quit as UHI Perth principal. Image: UHI Perth.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

When Dr Margaret Cook was appointed principal of UHI Perth in 2017, she was a seasoned academic leader tasked with steering the university college into a new era.

Eight years later, her resignation marks a dramatic end to a tenure that began with ambition but ended in acrimony, recrimination and financial crisis.

Dr Cook’s departure – revealed by The Courier on Wednesday – comes as UHI Perth grapples with a £2 million black hole, growing unrest among staff and students, and a string of controversies that ultimately proved too much to weather.

One surreal episode played out last month when The Courier revealed UHI Perth was considering cutting all degrees to tackle its fiscal turmoil.

Bosses told us they were “carefully exploring all options”.

But the U-turn was as dramatic as the proposal.

‘Contradictions’

The institution said the plan was “strongly dismissed” during the very same meeting in which the suggestion was first made.

Dr Cook, in a letter to staff and students, insisted a “board member” had come up with the idea of stopping higher education provision.

Yet it was the principal herself who delivered the presentation at the heart of the issue.

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart called for her to quit, adding: “The contradictions in her various statements are there for all to see.”

SNP MP Pete Wishart in Perth. Image: Elliott Cansfield.

Anger was growing and the GMB trade union soon joined calls for Dr Cook to quit.

The degree row came less than a month after the concerning collapse of an aviation firm linked to the university.

As three UHI Perth staff members flew to China last week to support the university college’s “ongoing international partnerships”, on a budget of £8,000, it emerged Dr Cook had stayed at home for “health reasons”.

Speculation about her future intensified and on Wednesday we broke the news that Dr Cook had resigned with immediate effect.

She offered her “sincere thanks” to staff for their hard work.

‘Treated like s***’

One student, who spoke to The Courier anonymously, claims the outgoing principal was scapegoated.

“She was treated like s***,” the student said. “There are so many other issues, and they all blamed it on her.”

“She’d had difficult calls to make. I couldn’t do her job.”

Her tenure is likely to be one that polarises opinion.

Perthshire MP Mr Wishart said she was a “fierce proponent” for fighting to improve how the Highlands and Islands University board distributes funds.

However, he insisted her exit was the “right decision” to “avert further reputational damage”.

In December 2019, Dr Cook was criticised after claiming thousands of pounds in expenses for flights to China.

Former UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

She was the only member of staff to fly business class, while colleagues sat in economy.

Meanwhile, job cuts and closures have been a hallmark of her reign.

Six years ago we reported the university had shut three of its learning centres.

And papers seen by The Courier reveal 50 staff were paid off last year at a cost of £964,000.

‘Works hard’

UHI Perth also announced the closure of its nursery last year.

But its problems are sector-wide, as shown by the crisis at the University of Dundee.

Former UHI Perth finance chief Gavin Stevenson, who quit last month along with chair Graham Watson, was critical of Dr Cook.

But he also was keen to highlight some of her strengths.

Former UHI Perth finance chief Gavin Stevenson.

“She’s very visible, she makes a lot of effort, and she works hard,” he told us on Monday, prior to her resignation.

First Minister John Swinney, a Perthshire MSP, expressed his gratitude for her contributions.

With UHI Perth left with a major leadership void, what happens next?

Dr Cook’s successor faces a thankless task getting the university college, gripped by one of its biggest crises, back on track.

The future of Air Service Training (AST) remains up in the air until a buyer is agreed.

And the £2m financial deficit is a glaring problem in need of an urgent solution.

Former finance director Mr Stevenson, yet to be replaced, believes degree cuts may be necessary and even fears the university could shut.

Institutions under the Highlands and Islands banner hand back cash to the central office, a model he claims is “broken”.

Mr Wishart recognises Dr Cook’s replacement will arrive at a crossroads for the institution – and the higher education sector in Scotland.

He said: “It is my hope her successor will have the same desire to deliver this much-needed reform.”

More from Politics

Interim finance director Helen Simpson. Image: Scottish Parliament
How Dundee University crisis prompted major executive shake-up
11
Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie.
Date set for former Dundee University principal’s Holyrood grilling
2
Former Dundee university principal Iain Gillespie
Ex-Dundee University chief Iain Gillespie urged to hand back £150,000 pay-out
14
Former UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook quits
5
St Andrews University
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University chief’s lunch invitations to judge who investigated rector
9
Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (centre, left), alongside other MSPs, during a media event at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. If passed, the bill will allow people living in Scotland with a terminal illness to be given help to end their life. Picture date: Thursday March 28, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS AssistedDying. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Assisted dying: How Tayside, Fife and Stirling MSPs voted as law passes first hurdle
Former Dundee University principal Professor Iain Gillespie
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis given six-months' salary pay-off
21
Care boss Robert Kilgour.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee care boss attacks Keir Starmer's immigration crackdown
6
UHI Perth College
How is crisis-hit UHI Perth College funded?
2
Former UHI Perth finance chief Gavin Stevenson.
EXCLUSIVE: UHI Perth’s ex-finance chief breaks silence on ‘chaos’ and warns it could close
5

Conversation