Margaret Cook: How UHI Perth principal’s tumultuous tenure unravelled

When Dr Margaret Cook was appointed principal of UHI Perth in 2017, she was a seasoned academic leader tasked with steering the university college into a new era.

Eight years later, her resignation marks a dramatic end to a tenure that began with ambition but ended in acrimony, recrimination and financial crisis.

Dr Cook’s departure – revealed by The Courier on Wednesday – comes as UHI Perth grapples with a £2 million black hole, growing unrest among staff and students, and a string of controversies that ultimately proved too much to weather.

One surreal episode played out last month when The Courier revealed UHI Perth was considering cutting all degrees to tackle its fiscal turmoil.

Bosses told us they were “carefully exploring all options”.

But the U-turn was as dramatic as the proposal.

‘Contradictions’

The institution said the plan was “strongly dismissed” during the very same meeting in which the suggestion was first made.

Dr Cook, in a letter to staff and students, insisted a “board member” had come up with the idea of stopping higher education provision.

Yet it was the principal herself who delivered the presentation at the heart of the issue.

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart called for her to quit, adding: “The contradictions in her various statements are there for all to see.”

Anger was growing and the GMB trade union soon joined calls for Dr Cook to quit.

The degree row came less than a month after the concerning collapse of an aviation firm linked to the university.

As three UHI Perth staff members flew to China last week to support the university college’s “ongoing international partnerships”, on a budget of £8,000, it emerged Dr Cook had stayed at home for “health reasons”.

Speculation about her future intensified and on Wednesday we broke the news that Dr Cook had resigned with immediate effect.

She offered her “sincere thanks” to staff for their hard work.

‘Treated like s***’

One student, who spoke to The Courier anonymously, claims the outgoing principal was scapegoated.

“She was treated like s***,” the student said. “There are so many other issues, and they all blamed it on her.”

“She’d had difficult calls to make. I couldn’t do her job.”

Her tenure is likely to be one that polarises opinion.

Perthshire MP Mr Wishart said she was a “fierce proponent” for fighting to improve how the Highlands and Islands University board distributes funds.

However, he insisted her exit was the “right decision” to “avert further reputational damage”.

In December 2019, Dr Cook was criticised after claiming thousands of pounds in expenses for flights to China.

She was the only member of staff to fly business class, while colleagues sat in economy.

Meanwhile, job cuts and closures have been a hallmark of her reign.

Six years ago we reported the university had shut three of its learning centres.

And papers seen by The Courier reveal 50 staff were paid off last year at a cost of £964,000.

‘Works hard’

UHI Perth also announced the closure of its nursery last year.

But its problems are sector-wide, as shown by the crisis at the University of Dundee.

Former UHI Perth finance chief Gavin Stevenson, who quit last month along with chair Graham Watson, was critical of Dr Cook.

But he also was keen to highlight some of her strengths.

“She’s very visible, she makes a lot of effort, and she works hard,” he told us on Monday, prior to her resignation.

First Minister John Swinney, a Perthshire MSP, expressed his gratitude for her contributions.

With UHI Perth left with a major leadership void, what happens next?

Dr Cook’s successor faces a thankless task getting the university college, gripped by one of its biggest crises, back on track.

The future of Air Service Training (AST) remains up in the air until a buyer is agreed.

And the £2m financial deficit is a glaring problem in need of an urgent solution.

Former finance director Mr Stevenson, yet to be replaced, believes degree cuts may be necessary and even fears the university could shut.

Institutions under the Highlands and Islands banner hand back cash to the central office, a model he claims is “broken”.

Mr Wishart recognises Dr Cook’s replacement will arrive at a crossroads for the institution – and the higher education sector in Scotland.

He said: “It is my hope her successor will have the same desire to deliver this much-needed reform.”