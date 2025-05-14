Date set for former Dundee University principal’s Holyrood grilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Date set for former Dundee University principal’s Holyrood grilling

Iain Gillespie will be quizzed by MSPs in-person but former international vice-principal Wendy Alexander is unable to attend.

By Justin Bowie
Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie.
Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie.

Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie will face direct questions from MSPs over the institution’s financial crisis on June 26.

The ex-university chief will be grilled in-person by Holyrood’s education committee on the final day before parliament finishes up for the summer.

Chief operating officer Jim McGeorge, ex-finance director Peter Fotheringham, and former university court chair Amanda Millar will all be quizzed a day earlier.

Former international vice-principal Wendy Alexander is unable to make the hearing, so will be writing to MSPs instead, committee chairman Douglas Ross said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander.
Former Dundee University vice-principal Wendy Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

We previously reported that the Scottish Parliament’s powerful education committee postponed its planned hearing for university executives.

It was feared any explosive comments would cause further damage to the institution as it recovers.

The university is tackling a £35 million deficit and initially proposed cutting up to 700 members of staff.

Early attempts to get key figures to attend parliament proved difficult.

Prof Gillespie declined an initial invite to the education committee on April 2 because he was travelling.

Dundee University chief operating officer Jim McGeorge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mr McGeorge – on leave from the university – also snubbed MSPs because he is still currently employed by the institution.

The committee, led by ex-Tory leader Douglas Ross, was exploring ways to compel former executives to attend.

An extraordinary first round of hearings took place at Holyrood in March.

Current Dundee University executives laid bare the scale of the crisis at the institution as they were questioned for three hours.

Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
Interim principal Shane O’Neill. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Interim principal Shane O’Neill even refused to rule out criminalty, admitting there had been “incompetence” at the very top.

Meanwhile, acting court chair Tricia Bey told MSPs the university could have run out of cash by June without financial support.

The Courier reported last month how the number of potential job losses has been scaled down to 300 in a fresh recovery plan.

But it was warned this will require “significant” public funding over a two-year period.

