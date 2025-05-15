NHS Fife loses bid to ban livestream from Sandie Peggie trans row tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

NHS Fife loses bid to ban livestream from Sandie Peggie trans row tribunal

The health board had asked for a restriction on access the online livestream of proceedings of the tribunal when its returns in July.

By Alasdair Clark
Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

NHS Fife’s bid to ban the public from watching Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie’s employment tribunal has been rejected.

The health board had asked to restrict access to the online livestream of the tribunal when it returns in July.

It also asked the tribunal to revoke permission for social media group Tribunal Tweets to cover proceedings.

But the tribunal refused the requests.

The stream was originally open to the public during the initial hearings in February but was eventually restricted to accredited media.

Dr Beth Upton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

NHS Fife argued this had caused “significant” delays while evidence sessions were paused until order was resumed.

Live coverage of the Dundee hearing was suspended after a string of interruptions from people observing online.

Multiple users forgot to switch off their cameras and microphones. On one occasion, a crying baby disrupted questioning and on another an observer using a hairdryer failed to mute their microphone.

Tribunal Tweets will also continue to have permission to cover proceedings.

Employment judge Alexander Kemp said he could come to a different conclusion if further problems emerge.

‘Mistakes were made’

“We do not consider that the threshold has been reached at which it would be in accordance with the overriding objective to revoke the permission that was given. It is a matter of concern nevertheless that mistakes were made,” the judgment says.

A NHS Fife spokesperson said: “An approach was made by the tribunal for comment after a member of the public raised concerns about the accuracy of the live-tweeting from the Tribunal Tweets account during the earlier proceedings.

“Our legal representatives subsequently provided feedback to the tribunal and we accept today’s decision.”

Ms Peggie is suing NHS Fife and transgender A&E medic Dr Beth Upton for alleged harassment and discrimination.

The case centers on Dr Upton’s use of the female changing facilities at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Ms Peggie was suspended from work after confronting Dr Upton in the women’s changing rooms on Christmas Eve 2023.

Ms Peggie became uncomfortable when the medic started to undress in the changing room.

NHS Fife argued its guidance at the time allowed transgender staff to use the changing facility of their acquired gender.

The case was brought before the Supreme Court ruling clarified the definition of a “women” for the purposes of equalities law. NHS Fife has been told to “admit defeat” in light of the ruling.

More from Politics

Dr Margaret Cook quit as UHI Perth principal. Image: UHI Perth.
Margaret Cook: How UHI Perth principal's tumultuous tenure unravelled
Interim finance director Helen Simpson. Image: Scottish Parliament
How Dundee University crisis prompted major executive shake-up
11
Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie.
Date set for former Dundee University principal’s Holyrood grilling
2
Former Dundee university principal Iain Gillespie
Ex-Dundee University chief Iain Gillespie urged to hand back £150,000 pay-out
14
Former UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook quits
5
St Andrews University
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University chief’s lunch invitations to judge who investigated rector
9
Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (centre, left), alongside other MSPs, during a media event at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. If passed, the bill will allow people living in Scotland with a terminal illness to be given help to end their life. Picture date: Thursday March 28, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS AssistedDying. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Assisted dying: How Tayside, Fife and Stirling MSPs voted as law passes first hurdle
Former Dundee University principal Professor Iain Gillespie
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis given six-months' salary pay-off
21
Care boss Robert Kilgour.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee care boss attacks Keir Starmer's immigration crackdown
6
UHI Perth College
How is crisis-hit UHI Perth College funded?
2