John Swinney told SNP choices causing UHI Perth College cash crisis

First Minister John Swinney faced accusations SNP underfunding prompted a cash crisis at Perth College one day after the principal quit.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser raised concerns with the first minister, pointing to concerns over a £2 million deficit.

In Holyrood, Mr Fraser highlighted the resignation of principal Dr Margaret Cook and urged the Scottish Government to assure staff and students at UHI Perth College that their futures are secure.

He said the £2 million deficit at the college was a result of “funding challenges cause by SNP budget choices”.

Responding, Mr Swinney thanked Dr Cook for her service.

He added: “Perth College is a self-governing institution. It is responsible for its own decisions within the funding envelopes that the Scottish Government provides.

“The government is strongly supportive of the college sector and I look forward to the leadership of Perth College taking forward the strengthened measures that are required to ensure the future of the institution.”

First Minister ‘failed to accept’ SNP funding challenges

Mr Swinney’s tribute to Dr Cook comes despite his SNP colleague Pete Wishart previously suggesting she should take responsibility.

The funding issues have prompted radical proposals, including shelving the college’s degree offering.

Former finance chief Gavin Stevenson has also warned the institution is in a “state of chaos”.

Speaking after First Ministers’ Questions, Mr Fraser told The Courier: “He failed to accept that the SNP’s approach to funding the sector has left institutions in crisis and offered nothing to help tackle their ever-growing deficits.

“We also know that this situation isn’t consigned merely to Perth with Fife College also raising the alarm recently over their funding gaps.

“The college sector is crucial for our local economy here and those involved in it need to see urgent action rather than warm words from the First Minister.”

Fife College principal Jim Metcalfe recently wrote to local politicians warning he faced “significant” funding challenges.

He describes the potential impact as being “significant” and “widely felt”.

Fife College’s budget is set to increase by just 1% year-on-year, well below inflation.