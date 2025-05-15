John Swinney told SNP choices causing UHI Perth College cash crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney told SNP choices causing UHI Perth College cash crisis

First Minister John Swinney was told his government's underfunding of colleges was behind the £2 million deficit.

By Alasdair Clark
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA
First Minister John Swinney faced accusations SNP underfunding prompted a cash crisis at Perth College one day after the principal quit.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser raised concerns with the first minister, pointing to concerns over a £2 million deficit.

In Holyrood, Mr Fraser highlighted the resignation of principal Dr Margaret Cook and urged the Scottish Government to assure staff and students at UHI Perth College that their futures are secure.

He said the £2 million deficit at the college was a result of “funding challenges cause by SNP budget choices”.

Responding, Mr Swinney thanked Dr Cook for her service.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser
Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Shutterstock

He added: “Perth College is a self-governing institution. It is responsible for its own decisions within the funding envelopes that the Scottish Government provides.

“The government is strongly supportive of the college sector and I look forward to the leadership of Perth College taking forward the strengthened measures that are required to ensure the future of the institution.”

First Minister ‘failed to accept’ SNP funding challenges

Mr Swinney’s tribute to Dr Cook comes despite his SNP colleague Pete Wishart previously suggesting she should take responsibility.

The funding issues have prompted radical proposals, including shelving the college’s degree offering.

Former finance chief Gavin Stevenson has also warned the institution is in a “state of chaos”.

Speaking after First Ministers’ Questions, Mr Fraser told The Courier: “He failed to accept that the SNP’s approach to funding the sector has left institutions in crisis and offered nothing to help tackle their ever-growing deficits.

“We also know that this situation isn’t consigned merely to Perth with Fife College also raising the alarm recently over their funding gaps.

“The college sector is crucial for our local economy here and those involved in it need to see urgent action rather than warm words from the First Minister.”

Fife College principal Jim Metcalfe recently wrote to local politicians warning he faced “significant” funding challenges.

He describes the potential impact as being “significant” and “widely felt”.

Fife College’s budget is set to increase by just 1% year-on-year, well below inflation.

