EXCLUSIVE: £2m St Andrews University donor disputes principal’s funding claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

EXCLUSIVE: £2m St Andrews University donor disputes principal’s funding claim

Principal Sally Mapstone said the university risked losing out on a seven-figure donation from The Wolfson Foundation.

St Andrews University principal Professor Dame Sally Mapstone.
St Andrews principal Professor Dame Sally Mapstone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A major charity has flatly denied claims by the principal of St Andrews University that it nearly pulled a £2 million donation after the rector accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

The Wolfson Foundation – which ultimately awarded the green technology grant – says the funding was never at risk, contradicting what Dame Sally Mapstone told an independent investigation.

Dame Mapstone told Morag Ross KC, now known as Lady Ross, that the seven-figure donation was in “serious jeopardy” due to remarks made by rector Stella Maris.

The independent report following the row said the charity was “very concerned about information relating to the university and the statement made by Ms Maris”.

It states that Dame Mapstone and other university chiefs had to “work very hard to repair damage done” to the university’s relationship with The Wolfson Foundation.

‘Funding was not in jeopardy’

But the charity – which has close links to Israel – strongly disputed this version of events when approached by The Courier.

A spokesperson said: “Funding was not in jeopardy because of comments made by the university’s rector.

“The Wolfson Foundation’s grant was made following a rigorous peer review process.

“Our funding is a matter of public record, as are the conditions of all the funding that we award.”

The charity’s name was redacted when the top judge’s independent investigation was published by the university on July 29, 2024.

St Andrews University rector Stella Maris.

A university press release on January 31, 2024 announced the Wolfson Foundation’s £2m donation to help develop green hydrogen technologies.

The charity was established in 1958 by Sir Isaac Wolfson, a Scottish businessman and philanthropist.

The Wolfson Foundation, while best known for supporting science, education, and the arts across the UK, has historic ties to the Jewish community and also backs projects in Israel through related family trusts.

It gave £2m to St Andrews University’s medical school in 2008 to open a new biophotonics laboratory.

The report by Lady Ross found Ms Maris was “in breach of her obligations” as a member of the university court and charity trustee.

It said she exercised “poor judgement” and her social media posts on the conflict in Gaza were “ill-judged”.

Ms Maris was stripped of her senior powers and removed from the university court after the report was made public.

Earlier this month, Ms Maris won her appeal against the decision, allowing her to rejoin the university court.

The rector previously told The Courier she had been subjected to a “smear campaign”.

St Andrews University declined to comment.

More from Politics

First Minister John Swinney being interviewed by The Courier's Sean O'Neil. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Raac homeowners in Dundee facing 'enormous anxiety' admits John Swinney
St Andrews University governance chief Alastair Merrill and rector Stella Maris.
Inside St Andrews rector probe as emails reveal university chief secretly shaped investigation
34
St Andrews University rector Stella Maris.
EXCLUSIVE: £2m St Andrews University donor who nearly pulled funds over rector ‘genocide’ remarks…
6
First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA
John Swinney told SNP choices causing UHI Perth College cash crisis
Interim finance director Helen Simpson. Image: Scottish Parliament
5 senior figures who left Dundee University during financial crisis
13
Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing NHS Fife
NHS Fife loses bid to ban livestream from Sandie Peggie trans row tribunal
Dr Margaret Cook quit as UHI Perth principal. Image: UHI Perth.
Margaret Cook: How UHI Perth principal's tumultuous tenure unravelled
3
Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie.
Date set for former Dundee University principal’s Holyrood grilling
5
Former Dundee university principal Iain Gillespie
Ex-Dundee University chief Iain Gillespie urged to hand back £150,000 pay-out
17
Former UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook quits
6

Conversation