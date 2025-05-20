EXCLUSIVE: £2m St Andrews University donor disputes principal’s funding claim

A major charity has flatly denied claims by the principal of St Andrews University that it nearly pulled a £2 million donation after the rector accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

The Wolfson Foundation – which ultimately awarded the green technology grant – says the funding was never at risk, contradicting what Dame Sally Mapstone told an independent investigation.

Dame Mapstone told Morag Ross KC, now known as Lady Ross, that the seven-figure donation was in “serious jeopardy” due to remarks made by rector Stella Maris.

The independent report following the row said the charity was “very concerned about information relating to the university and the statement made by Ms Maris”.

It states that Dame Mapstone and other university chiefs had to “work very hard to repair damage done” to the university’s relationship with The Wolfson Foundation.

‘Funding was not in jeopardy’

But the charity – which has close links to Israel – strongly disputed this version of events when approached by The Courier.

A spokesperson said: “Funding was not in jeopardy because of comments made by the university’s rector.

“The Wolfson Foundation’s grant was made following a rigorous peer review process.

“Our funding is a matter of public record, as are the conditions of all the funding that we award.”

The charity’s name was redacted when the top judge’s independent investigation was published by the university on July 29, 2024.

A university press release on January 31, 2024 announced the Wolfson Foundation’s £2m donation to help develop green hydrogen technologies.

The charity was established in 1958 by Sir Isaac Wolfson, a Scottish businessman and philanthropist.

The Wolfson Foundation, while best known for supporting science, education, and the arts across the UK, has historic ties to the Jewish community and also backs projects in Israel through related family trusts.

It gave £2m to St Andrews University’s medical school in 2008 to open a new biophotonics laboratory.

The report by Lady Ross found Ms Maris was “in breach of her obligations” as a member of the university court and charity trustee.

It said she exercised “poor judgement” and her social media posts on the conflict in Gaza were “ill-judged”.

Ms Maris was stripped of her senior powers and removed from the university court after the report was made public.

Earlier this month, Ms Maris won her appeal against the decision, allowing her to rejoin the university court.

The rector previously told The Courier she had been subjected to a “smear campaign”.

St Andrews University declined to comment.