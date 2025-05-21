Dunfermline boy denied free life-prolonging drug still waiting despite SNP health chief’s promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boy denied free life-prolonging drug still waiting despite SNP health chief’s promise

Six-year-old Jamie Tierney could have his life extended by the new DMD treatment - but the NHS has so far refused to make it available.

Health secretary Neil Gray (right) has been told to accelerate access to a life-prolonging drug for young boys with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Image: Supplied/PA
Health secretary Neil Gray (right) has been told to accelerate access to a life-prolonging drug for young boys with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Image: Supplied/PA
By Alasdair Clark

A furious Fife dad says his son is still being denied a potentially life-changing treatment despite a promise by SNP health secretary over a month ago.

Health chief Neil Gray promised to ensure access to the new drug for children with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

It is thought a small number of young boys in Scotland could benefit from the medicine givinostat which slows progression of the disease.

But despite pleading for access, and the manufacturer offering to provide it for free, NHS health boards have so far refused to prescribe it on an early access basis.

Dunfermline man Jamie Tierney, whose six-year-old son Jamie lives with DMD, is furious progress has stalled in the month since Mr Gray met families and promised to ensure access to the treatment – which is already available in England.

Dunfermline family with Jamie Tierney
The Tierney family have had to fight to get access to new treatments for Jamie (6). Image: Supplied

‘It’s gone quiet’

Mr Tierney and his family have spent tens of thousands of pounds battling for access to the latest DMD treatments and are even considering a move to the USA.

The worried dad told The Courier the lack of progress since meeting the health secretary had only hardened his resolve to move abroad to access the best healthcare for his son.

“We’ve heard absolutely nothing. Its just gone quiet. Where do we go from here? We aren’t any further forward,” he said.

SNP health chief Neil Gray. Image: PA.

“We feel so let down. With the simplicity of this drug, it really isn’t giving me much hope for when more effective come in the future.

“It just feels like maybe the health secretary had a bit of heat on him. He’s now had that meeting and it’s all gone quiet. Has that just been done to take the heat off the health secretary?”

He fears some children who would have been eligible for givinostat will now longer be able to benefit because of the short window in which the drug is effective.

“We’re still in the position where we are exploring leaving Scotland. Our son’s healthcare is more important than anything,” he added.

Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie, who is supporting the Tierney family, told The Courier: “It’s been over a month since I wrote to Neil Gray about the appalling lack of access to the medication Jamie needs.

“Jamie’s family have told me clearly that time is muscle. Every day Jamie goes without medication is another day where treatment will be less effective but Neil Gray continues to hide from accountability.”

The Scottish Government says children with DMD will be contacted by NHS boards soon.

Health secretary Neil Gray said: “I am determined to ensure that young people with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) benefit from new medicines, such as givinostat, to support them to live longer, fuller lives.

“We have been working alongside the health boards who provide regional services to those with DMD to make sure this happens as soon as possible.

“I was pleased to speak with Jamie’s dad alongside the representatives of other families on April 22 and would be very happy to speak with Jamie’s family again as this work progresses.”

