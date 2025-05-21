EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside estates chief suspended and escorted from hospital

NHS Tayside has suspended its head of estates amid an internal investigation – but is refusing to reveal the reason for the shock move.

The Courier understands Garry Johnstone, a long-term employee who oversees the health board’s property and infrastructure, has been placed on leave.

Staff say Mr Johnstone was seen being escorted from Ninewells Hospital on Friday May 9, although the health board declined to comment on the incident or confirm any details.

‘On holiday’

A spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on matters relating to individual members of staff.”

The Courier has verified that Mr Johnstone is not at work while the probe is ongoing.

Police Scotland says it is not aware of any reports related to the matter.

It is not clear what has been alleged or whether any wrongdoing is suspected.

One NHS source said: “No one quite knows what has happened but it is very unusual.

“Everyone knows something has happened but they (NHS Tayside executives) are saying nothing.”

Mr Johnstone, who has risen through the ranks since joining NHS Tayside in 2004, was not at home when The Courier visited on Tuesday.

A relative said he had gone on holiday.

When contacted by email, an out-of-office message said his inbox is not being monitored.

He was promoted to head of estates just over a year ago, placing him in charge of the health board’s estate portfolio, including oversight of buildings, infrastructure and maintenance contracts.

He was previously a senior estates manager.

‘Deeply concerning’

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said the situation demands full transparency from NHS Tayside.

“This is deeply concerning news for staff, patients and the wider public,” he said.

“Suspension of a senior member of staff leaves NHS Tayside with serious questions to answer.

“NHS Tayside must ensure transparency and accountability are at the heart of its procedures.”

Mr Marra has previously accused the organisation of a culture of secrecy, describing it as a “fundamentally dishonest” institution.

“There are brilliant staff working really hard, but the institution has been beset by scandal after scandal because it has become a fundamentally dishonest institution,” he said.

“Instead of facing up to the challenges, what they have been concerned about is managing headlines for local SNP politicians.”