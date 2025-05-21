EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside estates chief suspended and escorted from hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside estates chief suspended and escorted from hospital

Head of estates Garry Johnstone was seen being escorted from the premises on May 9.

By Alasdair Clark & Lindsey Hamilton

NHS Tayside has suspended its head of estates amid an internal investigation – but is refusing to reveal the reason for the shock move.

The Courier understands Garry Johnstone, a long-term employee who oversees the health board’s property and infrastructure, has been placed on leave.

Staff say Mr Johnstone was seen being escorted from Ninewells Hospital on Friday May 9, although the health board declined to comment on the incident or confirm any details.

‘On holiday’

A spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on matters relating to individual members of staff.”

The Courier has verified that Mr Johnstone is not at work while the probe is ongoing.

NHS Tayside.
NHS Tayside refused to comment. Image: Shutterstock

Police Scotland says it is not aware of any reports related to the matter.

It is not clear what has been alleged or whether any wrongdoing is suspected.

One NHS source said: “No one quite knows what has happened but it is very unusual.

“Everyone knows something has happened but they (NHS Tayside executives) are saying nothing.”

Mr Johnstone, who has risen through the ranks since joining NHS Tayside in 2004, was not at home when The Courier visited on Tuesday.

A relative said he had gone on holiday.

When contacted by email, an out-of-office message said his inbox is not being monitored.

He was promoted to head of estates just over a year ago, placing him in charge of the health board’s estate portfolio, including oversight of buildings, infrastructure and maintenance contracts.

He was previously a senior estates manager.

‘Deeply concerning’

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said the situation demands full transparency from NHS Tayside.

“This is deeply concerning news for staff, patients and the wider public,” he said.

“Suspension of a senior member of staff leaves NHS Tayside with serious questions to answer.

“NHS Tayside must ensure transparency and accountability are at the heart of its procedures.”

Mr Marra has previously accused the organisation of a culture of secrecy, describing it as a “fundamentally dishonest” institution.

“There are brilliant staff working really hard, but the institution has been beset by scandal after scandal because it has become a fundamentally dishonest institution,” he said.

“Instead of facing up to the challenges, what they have been concerned about is managing headlines for local SNP politicians.”

