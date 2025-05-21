Crisis-hit UHI Perth appoints retired vice principal as new interim chief

UHI Perth has appointed a vice principal who retired less than one year ago as its new interim chief executive.

Catherine Etri was picked to take on the top job for at least six months after Dr Margaret Cook’s sudden resignation last Wednesday.

She will officially start in the role on May 29.

Ms Etri has 30 years of experience at UHI Perth – initially Perth College – and served as a vice principal until retiring last July.

She will have to steer the university through a difficult period as managers wrestle with a £2 million deficit.

“Catherine brings over three decades of experience in further and higher education, along with a strong background in senior leadership, governance and advisory roles,” UHI Perth said.

Alastair Wylie, UHI Perth’s interim chair, acknowledged Ms Etri takes on the job “at an exceptionally challenging period in our history”.

He added: “We have every confidence that she will work well alongside the board to navigate challenging decisions and help shape a positive, sustainable future for our college.”

Ms Etri has been working as a freelance education consultant since her retirement.

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart said: “I am delighted.

“Catherine is hugely experienced, having previously sat on the senior management board.

“She is also highly regarded by the UHI Perth community and is well placed to steer the campus through the difficulties it is currently facing.”

Xander McDade, president of UHI Perth’s students’ association, said: “There is no one I would rather have helping steer UHI Perth out of our current financial challenges than Catherine Etri.

“She brings a decades of experience in education and cares deeply about the students, staff and the wider community.”

The Courier reported last month that UHI Perth considered cutting all university degrees to plug its financial black hole.

Managers later U-turned and said this had been “strongly dismissed”.

An aviation firm linked to the university collapsed last month as the institution hunts for a buyer.

Former finance chief Gavin Stevenson, who also quit in April, warned UHI Perth risks closure unless tough budget decisions are taken.

The university also announced today he will be replaced by Fiona Cameron as interim finance director. She starts the job on June 9.

UHI Perth revealed it had also drafted in an independent financial consultant to help her as bosses work towards a recovery plan.

The university also confirmed depute principal Lorenz Cairns is set to retire near the end of this year.

He had temporarily stepped in for ex-prinicpal Dr Cook while she was on leave before her permanent departure was announced.