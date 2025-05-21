Crisis-hit UHI Perth appoints retired vice principal as new interim chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crisis-hit UHI Perth appoints retired vice principal as new interim chief

Catherine Etri will take on the top job in a wider executive shake-up at the university after Dr Margaret Cook quit with immediate effect.

By Justin Bowie
Catherine Etri has been appointed as new UHI Perth interim principal.
UHI Perth has appointed a vice principal who retired less than one year ago as its new interim chief executive.

Catherine Etri was picked to take on the top job for at least six months after Dr Margaret Cook’s sudden resignation last Wednesday.

She will officially start in the role on May 29.

Ms Etri has 30 years of experience at UHI Perth – initially Perth College – and served as a vice principal until retiring last July.

She will have to steer the university through a difficult period as managers wrestle with a £2 million deficit.

“Catherine brings over three decades of experience in further and higher education, along with a strong background in senior leadership, governance and advisory roles,” UHI Perth said.

Alastair Wylie, UHI Perth’s interim chair, acknowledged Ms Etri takes on the job “at an exceptionally challenging period in our history”.

He added: “We have every confidence that she will work well alongside the board to navigate challenging decisions and help shape a positive, sustainable future for our college.”

Dr Margaret Cook quit as UHI Perth principal. Image: UHI Perth.

Ms Etri has been working as a freelance education consultant since her retirement.

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart said: “I am delighted.

“Catherine is hugely experienced, having previously sat on the senior management board.

“She is also highly regarded by the UHI Perth community and is well placed to steer the campus through the difficulties it is currently facing.”

Xander McDade, president of UHI Perth’s students’ association, said: “There is no one I would rather have helping steer UHI Perth out of our current financial challenges than Catherine Etri.

“She brings a decades of experience in education and cares deeply about the students, staff and the wider community.”

The Courier reported last month that UHI Perth considered cutting all university degrees to plug its financial black hole.

Managers later U-turned and said this had been “strongly dismissed”.

An aviation firm linked to the university collapsed last month as the institution hunts for a buyer.

Former UHI Perth finance chief Gavin Stevenson.

Former finance chief Gavin Stevenson, who also quit in April, warned UHI Perth risks closure unless tough budget decisions are taken.

The university also announced today he will be replaced by Fiona Cameron as interim finance director. She starts the job on June 9.

UHI Perth revealed it had also drafted in an independent financial consultant to help her as bosses work towards a recovery plan.

The university also confirmed depute principal Lorenz Cairns is set to retire near the end of this year.

He had temporarily stepped in for ex-prinicpal Dr Cook while she was on leave before her permanent departure was announced.

