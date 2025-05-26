UHI Perth aviation students warn of ‘unsettling times’ after training firm’s collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UHI Perth aviation students warn of ‘unsettling times’ after training firm’s collapse

Worried Samuel Hughes, 19, is among students sharing their fears at a time of crisis for Perth College.

By Justin Bowie
UHI Perth aviation student Samuel Hughes.
UHI Perth aviation students say they had the “rug pulled from under our feet” after the collapse of a training firm linked to the university.

Air Service Training (Engineering) Limited (AST) went into administration last month and no definite buyer has been found.

Concerned students hoping to become aircraft engineers and pilots now fear their time spent at UHI Perth could be worthless.

AST was founded in 1931 and has trained more than 190,000 engineers and pilots.

It was a wholly owned subsidiary of UHI Perth until its collapse.

On Friday, we revealed the firm owed £1 million before going bust.

Samuel Hughes, 19, is a first-year student fearing for what lies ahead.

‘Thrown into the deep end’

“It’s an unsettling time,” he told The Courier.

“We’ve been thrown into the deep end.

“It’s like we’ve had the rug pulled out from under our feet.”

Samuel moved to Perth specifically for the course and is not sure what to do next.

“I’m trying to work out where I’ll be after the summer, and trying to sort out housing,” he said.

“We’ve missed a lot of the closing times to apply for other apprenticeships or courses, which makes it even trickier for us.”

The uncertainty surrounding AST’s future isn’t the only headache for UHI Perth’s under-fire leadership.

We reported in April that the university was considering cutting degrees entirely to tackle a £2 million deficit.

Dr Margaret Cook quit as UHI Perth principal. Image: UHI Perth.

Principal Margaret Cook quit with immediate effect last week after calls to resign.

Samuel criticised UHI Perth’s response to the collapse of AST.

Bosses were previously branded “utterly disastrous” for failing to respond when they were warned about the aviation firm’s financial difficulties seven months earlier.

“Until it became public knowledge, they seemed fairly relaxed about it,” Samuel said.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s been very well-managed at all.

“It does seem like they’ve left everything to the last minute.”

‘Stuck in limbo’

Another aviation student, who spoke to The Courier anonymously, said the uncertainty has hit morale.

“We’re stuck in limbo,” the student said. “We don’t know if studying’s going to be worth it.”

“There’s a shared lack of motivation.

“There’s been a thin veil of dishonesty.”

We reported last month that 49 companies had shown an interest in buying AST.

But as of yet, no deal has been agreed.

A third student said there are no alternatives in Scotland if the course cannot continue.

The Air Service Training building at Perth Airport. Image: Google Maps
“We’re very unsure what to do, and what’s the best way to continue,” the student said.

The student took aim at university management for failing to communicate the seriousness of the problem.

“I would have done something else if I had known,” they said.

“I don’t understand how they let this go hidden for so long, and then go ‘whoopsies’.”

A spokesperson for UHI Perth said: “Supporting our staff and our students through the closure of AST continues to be our priority.

“We have worked with Henderson Loggie, the administrator, to support positive student outcomes for impacted parties wherever possible.”

