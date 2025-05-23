Dundee University activist artist leads degree show protest over financial crisis

A fine art student studying at Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design is using his degree show to protest the university’s plan to cut jobs to fill a £35 million budget deficit.

A school-wide demonstration is to take place during the two-week degree show at DJCAD – one of the most anticipated events in the university’s calendar which attracts thousands of visitors.

The students – whose protest will take the form of posters throughout the show – say they want to show their frustration with senior management over its handling of the financial crisis.

Original plans suggested over 600 staff could lose their jobs, though the alternative recovery plan has reduced this figure to 300 full-time equivalent roles.

The students say they have been working with campus unions to collate snapshots of the crisis, ranging from “misleading” emails sent by senior management to the worries and experiences of staff and students.

They hope it will give visitors a sense of the scale of the crisis.

Mr Millar said: “The degree show is an opportunity for our year to make a real lasting impact on this university and play a role in saving not only the jobs and livelihoods of staff who got us to where we are today, but also ensure future students get the best quality of education they can and keep this university alive.”

It is understood around 150 students taking part in the show have agreed to display the posters alongside their work.

The DJCAD Degree Show 2025 begins May 24 and runs until June 1. It is open daily between 10am and 4pm.

Art activism

North East MSP and Dundee University rector-elect Maggie Chapman commended Mr Millar and those involved in the project.

She told The Courier: “Art and activism have a longstanding and important relationship: shining a light on injustice, exposing poor decision-making, and giving voice to those usually ignored or silenced.”

She said she hopes the university will recognise the project as a warning to “change course, to listen to the university community, and work with students and staff for everyone’s future”.