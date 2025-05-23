Dundee University activist artist leads degree show protest over financial crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University activist artist leads degree show protest over financial crisis

Duncan of Jordanstone student Finn Millar says he wants to play a part in "keeping the university alive".

By Alasdair Clark
Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design. Image: Kim Cessford
Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design. Image: Kim Cessford

A fine art student studying at Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design is using his degree show to protest the university’s plan to cut jobs to fill a £35 million budget deficit.

A school-wide demonstration is to take place during the two-week degree show at DJCAD – one of the most anticipated events in the university’s calendar which attracts thousands of visitors.

The students – whose protest will take the form of posters throughout the show – say they want to show their frustration with senior management over its handling of the financial crisis.

Original plans suggested over 600 staff could lose their jobs, though the alternative recovery plan has reduced this figure to 300 full-time equivalent roles.

Dundee University Degree Show protest
Some of the posters on display at the exhibition. Image: Supplied.

The students say they have been working with campus unions to collate snapshots of the crisis, ranging from “misleading” emails sent by senior management to the worries and experiences of staff and students.

They hope it will give visitors a sense of the scale of the crisis.

Mr Millar said: “The degree show is an opportunity for our year to make a real lasting impact on this university and play a role in saving not only the jobs and livelihoods of staff who got us to where we are today, but also ensure future students get the best quality of education they can and keep this university alive.”

It is understood around 150 students taking part in the show have agreed to display the posters alongside their work.

The DJCAD Degree Show 2025 begins May 24 and runs until June 1. It is open daily between 10am and 4pm.

Art activism

One of the posters on display. Image: Supplied.

North East MSP and Dundee University rector-elect Maggie Chapman commended Mr Millar and those involved in the project.

She told The Courier: “Art and activism have a longstanding and important relationship: shining a light on injustice, exposing poor decision-making, and giving voice to those usually ignored or silenced.”

She said she hopes the university will recognise the project as a warning to “change course, to listen to the university community, and work with students and staff for everyone’s future”.

Conversation