Kirkcaldy MP demands pro-suicide forum is torn down

Around 100 suicides have been linked to the sickening forum which provides guidance to people on ending their life.

By Alasdair Clark
Fife MP Melanie Ward
Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Online safety watchdog Ofcom needs to “crack on” and remove a harmful forum which promotes suicide to children and adults, Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward says.

The regulator announced earlier in April that it was investigating the website which has been linked to as many as 100 deaths in the UK.

Ms Ward says the regulator should “get on with it” and use its new powers under the Online Safety Act to remove the pro-suicide forum quickly.

Material viewed on the website – which The Courier is choosing not to name – includes graphic and disturbing content.

The site has tens of thousands of members who discuss methods of suicide and instructions on how to purchase and use lethal chemicals.

‘Lives are at stake’

Among the posters are users who say they are children under 16.

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Ms Ward used a House of Commons debate to call on the regulator to take more urgent action.

Ms Ward said: “I wrote to Ofcom about a platform that is actively promoting suicidal ideation and has been linked to nearly 100 deaths, including among young people.

“Ofcom responded to say they are opening an investigation – but we need action now. Lives are at stake.

“These sites are preying on vulnerable people and providing detailed, dangerous guidance on how to end their lives and promoting suicidal ideation.

“We cannot allow this to continue. I will keep pushing Ofcom to use the powers parliament has given them – not tomorrow, but today – to remove this content and protect our young people.”

Health minister Stephen Kinnock agreed with Ms Ward, saying it was “time to crack on and deal with this issue”.

“It is deeply troubling,” he added.

Ofcom says its investigation is underway and must be completed before enforcement action is taken. Where it identifies compliance failures, it can require platforms to take specific measures.

Among its powers are potential fines of up to £18 million or 10% of worldwide revenue.

Ofcom can also seek a court order requiring providers and advertisers withdraw services or force internet providers to block access in the UK.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org ,or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Conversation