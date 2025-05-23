EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University still to strike rescue deal with government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University still to strike rescue deal with government

Opposition MSPs have expressed concern at the time taken to agree a deal almost a month after the fresh recovery plan was unveiled.

Jenny Gilruth Shane O'Neill Scottish Government
Discussions over the detail of what support will be required continue. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee University chiefs are yet to strike a rescue deal with the government over funding their alternative recovery plan published almost a month ago, The Courier can reveal.

Discussions are still being held between officials, the Scottish Funding Council and the university for the deal which is likely to exceed £40 million.

Some £22 million has already been provided but insiders say the reduction in job losses will mean more financial support is required.

The university’s alternative plan proposes around 300 job losses through voluntary severance, a significant reduction of the original figure of 700.

Intense talks continue

Intense talks are under way on the exact level of financial support which will be requested. The university’s governing court is expected to discuss the proposals further next week.

The “ask” will then be made formally to the Scottish Funding Council and the government – who will then have to decide whether to stump up the cash.

But more than a month since the alternative recovery plan was published, opposition politicians have questioned the delay.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “SNP Ministers set the specific target of job losses and asked the university to cost it.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“That work should have been completed weeks ago but I know the government are already aware of the costs of what they asked for.

“They must move now to expedite this grinding mess of a process.”

The Labour MSP – his party’s finance spokesman – said the situation could “not be more urgent” for the city.

He added: “The education secretary was clear that the government was open to providing further funding via the SFC, and the first minister said directly that the original recovery plan was completely unacceptable.

“They must now be as good as their word and get a plan finalised immediately.”

‘No excuse’ for delay

His concerns are shared by North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie, who serves as the Liberal Democrat education spokesman.

He said the continued assurances the issue was being dealt with at the highest reach of government meant there was “no excuse” for unnecessary delay.

“Staff at the university have been left to face mounting uncertainty for months, which has only been exacerbated by the lack of a clear response from ministers.

“So far there is little evidence of the determination which [First Minister] John Swinney promised.

“The government must stick to its word and the clear indication that it would step up with further support.  They need to provide a response without prevarication.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson.

“The longer the government’s indecision continues, the greater the anxiety for staff, and the greater the damage to confidence in the institution will be.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Funding Council said it was working closely with the university as it finalises the financial details.

She said: “While we recognise that staff will understandably be anxious, equally this is a complex process, and the necessary time is needed to ensure due diligence is carried out.

“The funding council is engaging intensively with the University of Dundee, and it is expected that there will be an announcement on funding requirements in the near future.”

SNP universities minister Graeme Dey told The Courier the situation was being treated with “urgency”.

He said: “We continue to hold regular meetings with the Scottish Funding Council, Dundee University and trade unions.

“The deputy first minister is also chairing a cross-Ministerial group to consider what further action the Scottish Government may be able to take.

“Work is continuing with the Scottish Funding Council on the further development of an alternative financial recovery plan.”

Conversation