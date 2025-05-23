EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University still to strike rescue deal with government

Dundee University chiefs are yet to strike a rescue deal with the government over funding their alternative recovery plan published almost a month ago, The Courier can reveal.

Discussions are still being held between officials, the Scottish Funding Council and the university for the deal which is likely to exceed £40 million.

Some £22 million has already been provided but insiders say the reduction in job losses will mean more financial support is required.

The university’s alternative plan proposes around 300 job losses through voluntary severance, a significant reduction of the original figure of 700.

Intense talks continue

Intense talks are under way on the exact level of financial support which will be requested. The university’s governing court is expected to discuss the proposals further next week.

The “ask” will then be made formally to the Scottish Funding Council and the government – who will then have to decide whether to stump up the cash.

But more than a month since the alternative recovery plan was published, opposition politicians have questioned the delay.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “SNP Ministers set the specific target of job losses and asked the university to cost it.

“That work should have been completed weeks ago but I know the government are already aware of the costs of what they asked for.

“They must move now to expedite this grinding mess of a process.”

The Labour MSP – his party’s finance spokesman – said the situation could “not be more urgent” for the city.

He added: “The education secretary was clear that the government was open to providing further funding via the SFC, and the first minister said directly that the original recovery plan was completely unacceptable.

“They must now be as good as their word and get a plan finalised immediately.”

‘No excuse’ for delay

His concerns are shared by North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie, who serves as the Liberal Democrat education spokesman.

He said the continued assurances the issue was being dealt with at the highest reach of government meant there was “no excuse” for unnecessary delay.

“Staff at the university have been left to face mounting uncertainty for months, which has only been exacerbated by the lack of a clear response from ministers.

“So far there is little evidence of the determination which [First Minister] John Swinney promised.

“The government must stick to its word and the clear indication that it would step up with further support. They need to provide a response without prevarication.

“The longer the government’s indecision continues, the greater the anxiety for staff, and the greater the damage to confidence in the institution will be.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Funding Council said it was working closely with the university as it finalises the financial details.

She said: “While we recognise that staff will understandably be anxious, equally this is a complex process, and the necessary time is needed to ensure due diligence is carried out.

“The funding council is engaging intensively with the University of Dundee, and it is expected that there will be an announcement on funding requirements in the near future.”

SNP universities minister Graeme Dey told The Courier the situation was being treated with “urgency”.

He said: “We continue to hold regular meetings with the Scottish Funding Council, Dundee University and trade unions.

“The deputy first minister is also chairing a cross-Ministerial group to consider what further action the Scottish Government may be able to take.

“Work is continuing with the Scottish Funding Council on the further development of an alternative financial recovery plan.”