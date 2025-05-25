NHS Fife nurse at centre of controversial trans tribunal suing her own trade union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

NHS Fife nurse at centre of controversial trans tribunal suing her own trade union

A&E medic Sandie Peggie is now taking legal action against the Royal College of Nursing.

By Justin Bowie
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.

The Kirkcaldy nurse suing NHS Fife over her suspension following a trans changing room row has launched legal action against her own trade union.

Sandie Peggie is already embroiled in a tribunal with her employer after she told trans doctor Beth Upton she felt uncomfortable at the two sharing a women’s locker room.

Now she is suing the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) over claims the medical union has failed to help in her lengthy legal battle against NHS Fife.

The decision comes just days after Ms Peggie’s lawyer wrote to the RCN asking if bosses had written to Fife health board about the importance of single-sex spaces.

The letter states Ms Peggie had felt “disappointment” at the trade union’s apparent lack of support.

It’s understood the Victoria Hospital A&E nurse first requested support from the RCN in early 2024, shortly after the changing room altercation.

Sex Matters, a gender critical charity, claimed trade unions across Britain had done little to help female members fighting for single-sex spaces.

‘Wake-up call’

Helen Joyce, the charity’s director, said: “Unions right across the economy have shamelessly abandoned members who’ve been penalised for asserting their right to single-sex spaces at work.

‘Sandie Peggie’s decision to sue RCN should be a wake-up call for every union representing employees who need single sex facilities for their basic privacy and dignity.”

Ms Peggie and Dr Upton both gave evidence to the Dundee employment tribunal during the first two weeks of hearings in February.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The hugely controversial case has sparked national headlines and caught the attention of celebrities like Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

The tribunal is set to reconvene in July.

The next round of hearings will come against the backdrop of the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the equality act refer to biological women.

NHS Fife was told to admit defeat in the tribunal following the court’s judgement.

Earlier this month we reported that the health board had failed in its bid to ban the public from watching the hearing online.

The RCN has been contacted for comment.

More from Politics

Fife MP Melanie Ward
Kirkcaldy MP demands pro-suicide forum is torn down
UHI Perth aviation student Samuel Hughes.
UHI Perth aviation students warn of ‘unsettling times’ after training firm’s collapse
Dundee forensic research centre
Fresh Dundee University strike begins over compulsory Levehulme Centre job cuts
3
Jenny Gilruth Shane O'Neill Scottish Government
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University still to strike rescue deal with government
9
Interim finance director Helen Simpson. Image: Scottish Parliament
6 senior figures who left Dundee University during financial crisis
13
Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design. Image: Kim Cessford
Dundee University activist artist leads degree show protest over financial crisis
First Minister John Swinney in Dunkeld. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
John Swinney admits constituents have expressed Perth leisure concerns to him
2
Dundee University chief operating officer Jim McGeorge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chief operating officer Jim McGeorge quits
29
Willie Rennie
Willie Rennie names Newburgh rail station revival in pitch for Holyrood re-election in Fife
Catherine Etri has been appointed as new UHI Perth interim principal.
Crisis-hit UHI Perth appoints retired vice principal as new interim chief