Could Rosyth-Europe ferry set sail thanks to Brexit reset?

Hopes have been raised for a simple solution to a cross-border problem.

By Alasdair Clark
Rosyth ferry
There are hopes link between the Kingdom and Europe can be restarted. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

A new deal between the EU and UK could bring the Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry link a step closer to reality, according to a project supporter.

The new optimism comes after a reset with Brussels agreed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The deal appears to remove the requirement for a border control post – necessary due to Brexit – where animals, plants and food arriving from Europe would be inspected.

The cost of that post is estimated at around £3 million and finding cash for its construction has proved challenging.

But since the deal emerged last week, Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie thinks a more simple solution is available.

He thinks a simple change in the law could allow facilities in nearby Grangemouth to be used as a temporary border control post until the full affects of the deal become reality and no post is required.

Dunfermline MP Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

In a letter to First Minister John Swinney, Mr Downie explained: “As you are no doubt aware, the recent Brexit reset has significantly reduced the requirement for agrifood veterinary inspections on imported goods entering the UK from the EU.

“As a result, the need for Border Control Post facilities is expected to diminish but while it may take some months for the relevant legislation to be amended and implemented, the eventual outcome will likely render these facilities redundant.

“Speaking to the people involved in the project, they believe there is no longer a compelling reason for the Scottish Government to insist on the construction of a new BCP at Rosyth.

“The Scottish Government could simply amend the required legislation to allow Grangemouth to be used as a temporary measure until the full EU-UK deal is implemented and no BCP is required at all.”

Fire ended Fife ferry

A fire on board a vessel seven years ago terminated Fife’s direct link to continental Europe – and campaigners have long called for a return.

Businessman Derek Sloan, of Ptarmigan Shipping, is the driving force behind the recent proposals to revive the link – known as Project Brave.

The old link sailed between Rosyth and Zeebrugge.

Mr Sloan struck an agreement to call at Dunkirk but the plan was put on ice while talks continued with governments over remaining obstacles.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said it supported the development on Scotland’s ports.

She added: “As we await confirmed details of a UK-EU trade deal, we will continue to engage with port operators and others to explore how this might be delivered so that Scottish exporters have more direct routes to market.”

Conversation