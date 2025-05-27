SNP ‘wrong’ to block community bid to take over 200-year-old Fife pub

A Scottish Government decision to block an attempt to bring the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry into public ownership has been criticised in Westminster.

It follows proposals by North Queensferry Community Council to take over the pub – which has been mothballed since 2017.

The picturesque village pub sits below the Forth Bridge and dates back to 1824.

House of Commons leader Lucy Powell said the SNP administration’s rejection of community buy out attempt “should not have happened”.

Since its closure, the local community explored how a local takeover of the privately-owned pub could revive it as a community space selling food.

An application was submitted in 2023 under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2016.

But the plan was not judged to be economically viable and was rejected.

The decision was raised in Westminster by Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward.

Commons leader Lucy Powell said she is “really sorry to hear” the Scottish Government has rejected the application.

“That is something that I don’t think should have happened, she added.

“We will be debating the importance of community right to buy in forthcoming legislation.”

Ms Ward recently met Iain Mitchell, chairman of the North Queensferry Community Council, during his visit to Westminster.

Community takeover rejection ‘short-sighted and disappointing’

The Labour MP told The Courier: “The Albert Hotel is a much-loved part of North Queensferry’s identity.

“The SNP Scottish Government’s decision to deny the community the chance to secure it for public use is short-sighted and deeply disappointing.”

The Albert Hotel is owned by the Festival Inns Limited SSAS pension fund, controlled by the Edinburgh-based hospitality tycoon Kenny Waugh

The owner previously applied for permission to convert it into flats but was rejected by Fife Council.

Mr Waugh has since unveiled a £400,000 investment plan which stalled while the community buy-out application was assessed.

Reports suggest the building – which includes a nine-bed former hotel – has been left to fall into serious disrepair. Developers say it has become infested with wood rot and is not safe for use without redevelopment.

A representative of Mr Waugh previously told the Daily Record that locals should drop their campaign.

Locals urged to drop campaign

They say that if the community council accept the decision then progress will be made in restoring the building.

Campaigners have submitted an appeal against the ministerial decision.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman declined to comment while the appeal process is underway.