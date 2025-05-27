SNP ‘wrong’ to block community bid to take over 200-year-old Fife pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP ‘wrong’ to block community bid to take over 200-year-old Fife pub

House of Commons leader Lucy Powell criticised the decision by the Scottish Government to reject a bid to buy-out the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry.

Iconic Fife pub the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry
The SNP government has been criticised for the decision.
By Alasdair Clark

A Scottish Government decision to block an attempt to bring the Albert Hotel in North Queensferry into public ownership has been criticised in Westminster.

It follows proposals by North Queensferry Community Council to take over the pub – which has been mothballed since 2017.

The picturesque village pub sits below the Forth Bridge and dates back to 1824.

House of Commons leader Lucy Powell said the SNP administration’s rejection of community buy out attempt “should not have happened”.

Melanie Ward iconic Fife pub albert hotel
Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward outside the Albert Hotel. Image: Supplied.

Since its closure, the local community explored how a local takeover of the privately-owned pub could revive it as a community space selling food.

An application was submitted in 2023 under the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2016.

But the plan was not judged to be economically viable and was rejected.

The decision was raised in Westminster by Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward.

Commons leader Lucy Powell said she is “really sorry to hear” the Scottish Government has rejected the application.

“That is something that I don’t think should have happened, she added.

“We will be debating the importance of community right to buy in forthcoming legislation.”

Ms Ward recently met Iain Mitchell, chairman of the North Queensferry Community Council, during his visit to Westminster.

Community takeover rejection ‘short-sighted and disappointing’

The Labour MP told The Courier: “The Albert Hotel is a much-loved part of North Queensferry’s identity.

“The SNP Scottish Government’s decision to deny the community the chance to secure it for public use is short-sighted and deeply disappointing.”

The Albert Hotel is owned by the Festival Inns Limited SSAS pension fund, controlled by the Edinburgh-based hospitality tycoon Kenny Waugh

The owner previously applied for permission to convert it into flats but was rejected by Fife Council.

Mr Waugh has since unveiled a £400,000 investment plan which stalled while the community buy-out application was assessed.

Reports suggest the building – which includes a nine-bed former hotel – has been left to fall into serious disrepair. Developers say it has become infested with wood rot and is not safe for use without redevelopment.

A representative of Mr Waugh previously told the Daily Record that locals should drop their campaign.

Locals urged to drop campaign

They say that if the community council accept the decision then progress will be made in restoring the building.

Campaigners have submitted an appeal against the ministerial decision.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman declined to comment while the appeal process is underway.

