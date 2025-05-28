NHS Fife slammed by watchdog for ‘poor handling’ of trans row tribunal cost questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Fife slammed by watchdog for ‘poor handling’ of trans row tribunal cost questions

Scotland’s information commissioner is “frustrated” by the health board’s “poor handling” of requests over the total cost of the hearing.

By Justin Bowie
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie arrives at employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: PA.
NHS Fife failed to comply with Freedom of Information laws over its handling of questions about how much the trans row employment tribunal has cost.

Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton criticised the health board for failing to do any proper checks to find the information requested by several publishers, including The Courier.

He told NHS Fife he was “frustrated” by its “poor handling” of the requests and said this had led to an “unnecessary delay”.

‘Unhelpful’

We previously reported the health board was keeping the cost of the highly controversial tribunal secret.

The employment tribunal was brought by Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie, suspended after a changing room row with trans doctor Beth Upton.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The Courier later revealed NHS Fife was not paying the full cost in its defence against claims of discrimination by Ms Peggie.

Instead, it is only covering “part” of the legal fees, with the rest being covered by a national risk scheme designed to protect health boards from losses.

Mr Hamilton, responsible for enforcing FOI legislation in Scotland, ruled it was “unhelpful” of NHS Fife not to make this clear when initial Freedom of Information (FOI) requests asking for the cost were made.

The health board admits it was an “oversight” not to have provided this information.

NHS Fife later obtained more details about the cost of the tribunal from National Services Scotland’s central legal office.

Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton at his office in St Andrews.
But Mr Hamilton did not rule on the disclosure of the total cost because it was provided to the health board by the central legal office after the initial FOI requests.

He wrote: “The fact that the authority provided the information it obtained as the withheld information in this case does not mean that the authority did not hold information relevant to the applicants’ requests when they were received.

“The authority should have undertaken adequate and proportionate searches to ascertain what information it held relevant to the requests when they were received.

“However, the authority does not appear to have undertaken any searches in response to the applicants’ requests.”

‘Personal information’ response rejected

He added: “The commissioner is frustrated that the authority’s poor handling of these requests has placed him in a position where he is effectively limited to requiring it to carry out adequate, proportionate searches for the information requested.

“This unnecessary delay hampers the applicants with their information rights, and reflects poorly on the authority.”

NHS Fife initially claimed it could not provide the full cost of the tribunal because this would disclose personal information.

The information commissioner disagreed.

“The Commissioner cannot accept that the specific information requested can be the personal data of either of the individuals party to the tribunal,” he wrote.

“The costs are the authority’s, not theirs.”

‘Disgraceful saga’

The ruling will be seen as a win for gender critical campaigners who slammed NHS Fife for its secrecy over the cost of the tribunal.

Maya Forstater, CEO of charity Sex Matters, said the health board was trying to “escape public scrutiny”.

“This is the latest episode of a disgraceful saga,” she told The Courier.

NHS Fife was contacted for comment.

