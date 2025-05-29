John Swinney responds to challenge over Dundee University rescue delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney responds to challenge over Dundee University rescue delay

The first minister was told staff have been left with “tears in their eyes” as their futures remain in limbo.

By Justin Bowie
First Minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
John Swinney was challenged over when a rescue deal will be struck with Dundee University as it nears one month since an alternative recovery plan was published.

The crisis-hit institution proposed to make 300 jobs redundant through a voluntary severance scheme to plug a £35 million deficit.

On Thursday in Holyrood, the first minister said his government is yet to be approached as talks continue between officials, the university and the Scottish Funding Council.

Mr Swinney responded to pressure over delays by saying he could not interfere in the drawn-out negotiations.

It’s feared the final bill required to bail out the struggling institution is likely to exceed £40 million.

The Scottish Government has already provided £22 million in lifeline cash.

Dundee University protest Willie Rennie
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.

North East Fife Lib Dem Willie Rennie, who challenged the first minister in Holyrood, said one employee had “tears in her eyes” as she told him about the toll the jobs crisis has taken on her.

“This has been agonising for university staff,” he said.

“A cloud has been hanging over them since November.

“They simply cannot understand why we still have no financial agreement.”

Labour MSP Michael Marra.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said one staff member told him: “The endless delays and broken promises from management and government are leaving us all in despair.”

The first minister was challenged to assure staff that the voluntary redundancy scheme would be open by the end of next week.

Mr Swinney said: “I can’t give that commitment, because that would be me dictating to an independent institution.”

The SNP leader said he had heard about the struggles of worried staff at meetings held in his own Perthshire constituency.

Dundee University has proposed 300 job cuts. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He told MSPs: “We are ready to consider any requests that are made to us.

“I’m encouraged by the university’s commitment to minimise job losses, but it is vital the university consults on its revised plan.

“The University of Dundee is an autonomous institution.

“It has to take the initiative to come to the funding council and the government.”

Mr Swinney insisted the university crisis will continue to have his “most active engagement”.

Dundee University initially proposed to axe 700 jobs before this was later scaled back.

Staff went on strike this week in protest against compulsory redundancies in a leading forensic research hub at the institution.

