John Swinney responds to challenge over Dundee University rescue delay

John Swinney was challenged over when a rescue deal will be struck with Dundee University as it nears one month since an alternative recovery plan was published.

The crisis-hit institution proposed to make 300 jobs redundant through a voluntary severance scheme to plug a £35 million deficit.

On Thursday in Holyrood, the first minister said his government is yet to be approached as talks continue between officials, the university and the Scottish Funding Council.

Mr Swinney responded to pressure over delays by saying he could not interfere in the drawn-out negotiations.

It’s feared the final bill required to bail out the struggling institution is likely to exceed £40 million.

The Scottish Government has already provided £22 million in lifeline cash.

North East Fife Lib Dem Willie Rennie, who challenged the first minister in Holyrood, said one employee had “tears in her eyes” as she told him about the toll the jobs crisis has taken on her.

“This has been agonising for university staff,” he said.

“A cloud has been hanging over them since November.

“They simply cannot understand why we still have no financial agreement.”

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said one staff member told him: “The endless delays and broken promises from management and government are leaving us all in despair.”

The first minister was challenged to assure staff that the voluntary redundancy scheme would be open by the end of next week.

Mr Swinney said: “I can’t give that commitment, because that would be me dictating to an independent institution.”

The SNP leader said he had heard about the struggles of worried staff at meetings held in his own Perthshire constituency.

He told MSPs: “We are ready to consider any requests that are made to us.

“I’m encouraged by the university’s commitment to minimise job losses, but it is vital the university consults on its revised plan.

“The University of Dundee is an autonomous institution.

“It has to take the initiative to come to the funding council and the government.”

Mr Swinney insisted the university crisis will continue to have his “most active engagement”.

Dundee University initially proposed to axe 700 jobs before this was later scaled back.

Staff went on strike this week in protest against compulsory redundancies in a leading forensic research hub at the institution.