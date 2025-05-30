EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University submits £100m rescue plea to government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University submits £100m rescue plea to government

The money is intended to help reduce the total number of redundancies and work towards a more stable financial footing.

The university has submitted its request for support. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee University has submitted its formal request for a bumper £100 million cash bail-out to help reduced job losses and secure a stable future, The Courier can reveal.

The request was received by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) after weeks of discussions between the university, funding body and government.

It includes £40 million over two years and access to a liquidity facility of between £40m-£60m to support day-to-day spending.

Together, that means the government could be putting together a rescue package of £100m.

This is all on top of a previous loan of £22m already provided in March.

Insiders suggest some of this cash could come in the form of commercial loans from lenders, though negotiations on access to lending facilities have stalled.

The money will help to reduce the total number of redundancies and work towards a more stable financial footing over the next two years.

John Swinney faced questions about the university in Holyrood on Thursday. Image: PA

And while the sum is considerable, sources say that ensuring the region’s educational future is secure is at the top of the government’s priority list.

It comes after First Minister John Swinney was quizzed on the drawn-out negotiations at Holyrood on Thursday.

“The figure shouldn’t be a surprise,” one insider said.

“The university have been engaging with the funding council and ministers on the level of support. This step was really just a formality.”

In an email to staff, interim principal Shane O’Neill confirmed the request for support.

He said: “This additional support is necessary as we continue to make our recovery.

“We are making a substantial ask, which is reflective of the level of support needed around the proposals for a reduction in our staffing of up to 300 FTE via a voluntary severance scheme.

“The SFC will now consider the request we have made and we will provide further updates in due course.

“While those discussions continue I am not in a position to give substantive details but I will share more information as and when I can.”

Michael Marra MSP. Image: Michael Marra.

Government must ‘follow through’ on pledge to support university

Interim court chair Tricia Bey previously told MSPs that without the cash the university would likely have run out of money by the end of June.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said the SNP government should now “follow through” on its commitment to provide the financial support required.

The MSP said: “The financial costings of the government’s target of 300 redundancies has now been completed.

“It has taken far too long and ministers must now ensure immediate action so university staff can begin to plan their lives again.

“The voluntary severance scheme can, should, indeed must be launched in the next week.

“That will help to slow the financial bleeding that has gone unchecked for seven months since the scale of the crisis was made known to the public.”

The Scottish Funding Council confirmed it had received the university’s request.

Conversation