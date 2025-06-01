NHS Tayside had 10 days to stop Eljamel fleeing but did nothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside had 10 days to stop Eljamel fleeing but did nothing

Bosses sat on their hands when they could have prompted a full investigation into the rogue neurosurgeon.

By Marion Scott and Alasdair Clark
Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
NHS Tayside had 10 days to prevent neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel from walking away free from sanction but did nothing, it has been revealed.

Instead of objecting to Eljamel voluntarily removing himself from the General Medical Council register and preventing a full investigation and censure, senior health executives appear to have sat on their hands.

The Sunday Post reports more details of the way Eljamel removed himself from the GMC regulator, avoiding an investigation.

NHS Tayside’s failure to object to the voluntary removal is unexplained but the health board says it raised the issue previously in a review of its handling.

The case is now subject to a public inquiry which recently revealed its efforts to track down the neurosurgeon in his native Libya.

‘Reports lay bare NHS Tayside culpability’

Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Eljamel retired early in December 2014 after being suspended over the growing scandal. The health board has now accepted patients were being injured from as far back as 2012. It received the first complaint about the surgeon in 2011.

Kinross campaigner Jules Rose, 57, who says hundreds of lives have been destroyed by the surgeon, said: “For the first time, these reports truly lay bare the disgraceful extent of NHS Tayside’s culpability in this scandal.

“The most senior officials had 10 whole days to act, instead they did nothing.”

Ms Rose believes there may have been time to call in the police and potentially prevent the surgeon from fleeing to Libya – where he continues to operate – if NHS Tayside had taken immediate action.

“As far as I’m concerned, the officials who did nothing because it suited them for Eljamel to disappear to the other side of the world before their own culpability could be exposed, have the blood of overseas victims on their hands,” she added.

Sam Eljamel at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

The government reports also show how NHS Tayside allowed Eljamel to be involved in his own “incident reviews”, compromising the independence.

We previously revealed the lack of oversight of the surgeon even after officials became aware of the potential scandal.

Supervision arrangements put in place amounted to a senior colleague accompanying the doctor on ward rounds each week. He carried out over 100 operations under the lacklustre supervision regime.

NHS Tayside ‘failed to address risk to patients’

One of the reports says the supervision of Eljamel’s spinal surgery cases was “not effectively implemented” and failed to “address the risks to all of his patients”.

Investigators were also scathing of the clinical governance at the health board, describing it as “not sufficiently robust”.

Eljamel is said to have wielded so much power over the careers and training opportunities of junior doctors that they were terrified to speak up against him.

Meanwhile, medical experts called in by the Scottish government showed Eljamel “cut corners” and “did not act with the honesty and integrity required by the General Medical Council”.

They found Eljamel’s “pre-operative assessment, patient counselling and consent was not of a standard they would have expected”.

In some cases, Eljamel’s patient care was “woefully substandard” and they found this was “one of the main reasons of his continued difficulties and complaints”.

Surgeon continued to see patients unsupervised after complaints

Overall, NHS Tayside’s poor handling meant Eljamel was allowed to continue seeing patients despite bosses being aware of the allegations of serious harm.

This included Ms Rose, who was left facing further surgery after Eljamel removed a tear gland rather than a tumour.

And despite knowing about other complaints against Eljamel, The Courier previously revealed how NHS Tayside failed to deal with the Kinross woman’s case as a complaint when she first contacted them.

