Rosyth jobs boost as Keir Starmer ramps up defence spending

Sir Keir Starmer vowed more jobs will be created in Rosyth as the UK Government increases military spending.

The prime minister made the commitment during a visit to Glasgow as he unveiled a strategic defence review to tackle Russian aggression.

The Labour leader warned the country is moving towards a “war-fighting readiness” as the conflict in eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate.

He told The Courier that increased investment in defence will directly benefit Fife.

“Obviously there is the capability we’re currently engaged on, that will ramp up with the increase in spending,” he said.

Speaking about the defence review, he added: “I’m determined that it will be measured in good, well-paid jobs in Fife, and across Scotland.”

But there was no further detail from the Labour leader about how many new jobs will be created as a result of the increase in defence spending.

The prime minister’s announcement comes just days after a new warship built in Rosyth was seen for the first time.

Fife’s role in strategic defence review ‘fantastic’

The Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigate, HMS Venturer, was rolled out of the build hall at the Fife yard last Tuesday.

The 455ft vessel can hold up to 115 people and is Britain’s first Type 31 working warship.

Sir Keir’s vow to create more jobs in Rosyth is the latest boost for the dockyard.

Last year we reported that the yard was to be future-proofed with work dismantling decommissioned nuclear submarines.

Graeme Downie, Labour MP for Dunfermline and Dollar, welcomed the prime minister’s jobs promise.

He told The Courier: “It was fantastic to hear the prime minister confirm the importance of Fife to delivering the strategic defence review and that jobs will be created in the Kingdom as a result.

“The workforce at places like the Rosyth dockyard in my constituency is ideally placed to deliver the equipment needed to provide security for the UK, particularly defending the high north from Russian aggression.

“I look forward to working with the ministry of defence and businesses in Fife to ensure as many as possible can benefit from the UK Labour government’s drive to innovate at a war-time pace.”

Sir Keir also revealed his government will build at least six new munitions factories across the UK and invest £15 billion in nuclear warheads.