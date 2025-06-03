EXCLUSIVE: Dundee snubbed by home secretary as immigration changes hit university

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee snubbed by home secretary as immigration changes hit university

It was hoped the home secretary could hear warnings about the impact on crisis-hit Dundee University.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alasdair Clark

An invitation to see the impact of tighter immigration rules on Dundee University has been rejected by home secretary Yvette Cooper.

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins had invited Ms Cooper to the city after the UK Government announced a series of proposed changes to immigration rules.

This includes further restrictions on fee-paying international students – seen as critical to the survival of universities – that many fear will lead to a further reduction in recruiting.

Dundee University’s financial crisis was prompted by a sudden reduction in foreign students. The institution’s coffers faced a multi-millon hit last year due to a significant fall in international recruitment.

Stephen Gethins SNP MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
Abroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Gethins says he wanted to bring the home secretary to the City of Discovery to see “first hand” the damage of the UK Government’s so-called hostile environment.

But the invite was snubbed by Ms Cooper and migration minister Seema Malhotra.

The Courier also requested an interview with UK Scottish Secretary Ian Murray on the topic, but this was declined.

Immigration ‘must be properly controlled’

In a written response to SNP MP Stephen Gethins, the minister said: “This government continues to welcome and value the contribution that is made to our society, our economy and our higher education institutions by those overseas students who want to come to the UK.

“Our country has some of the best universities in the world, and we
want the best minds in every country to aspire to complete their educations here.

“However, immigration must be properly controlled and managed, so that the system is fair and works for the UK.”

MP ‘disappointed’ by Dundee snub

Mr Gethins says he is disappointed his offer was not accepted.

He told The Courier: “The challenges that Dundee University is facing are driven by Westminster policies such as Brexit and the hostile environment with the Scottish Government expected to pick up the pieces.

“I wanted the home secretary to come to Dundee and see first hand not just the damage of those policies but see first hand an international university that benefits us all through the excellence of its research and teaching.

Dundee University sign
Mr Gethins wanted the UK Government ministers to visit Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“That is something we should all get behind.”

Mr Gethins has also sought clarity on whether the Scottish Government’s budget could be penalised as a result of the new levy being placed on international student income at universities in England and Wales.

While ministers say the policy won’t be forced on Scotland, where education is devolved, Mr Gethins fears the block grant for the Scottish Parliament could be reduced as a result.

