EXCLUSIVE: Dundee snubbed by home secretary as immigration changes hit university

An invitation to see the impact of tighter immigration rules on Dundee University has been rejected by home secretary Yvette Cooper.

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins had invited Ms Cooper to the city after the UK Government announced a series of proposed changes to immigration rules.

This includes further restrictions on fee-paying international students – seen as critical to the survival of universities – that many fear will lead to a further reduction in recruiting.

Dundee University’s financial crisis was prompted by a sudden reduction in foreign students. The institution’s coffers faced a multi-millon hit last year due to a significant fall in international recruitment.

Mr Gethins says he wanted to bring the home secretary to the City of Discovery to see “first hand” the damage of the UK Government’s so-called hostile environment.

But the invite was snubbed by Ms Cooper and migration minister Seema Malhotra.

The Courier also requested an interview with UK Scottish Secretary Ian Murray on the topic, but this was declined.

Immigration ‘must be properly controlled’

In a written response to SNP MP Stephen Gethins, the minister said: “This government continues to welcome and value the contribution that is made to our society, our economy and our higher education institutions by those overseas students who want to come to the UK.

“Our country has some of the best universities in the world, and we

want the best minds in every country to aspire to complete their educations here.

“However, immigration must be properly controlled and managed, so that the system is fair and works for the UK.”

MP ‘disappointed’ by Dundee snub

Mr Gethins says he is disappointed his offer was not accepted.

He told The Courier: “The challenges that Dundee University is facing are driven by Westminster policies such as Brexit and the hostile environment with the Scottish Government expected to pick up the pieces.

“I wanted the home secretary to come to Dundee and see first hand not just the damage of those policies but see first hand an international university that benefits us all through the excellence of its research and teaching.

“That is something we should all get behind.”

Mr Gethins has also sought clarity on whether the Scottish Government’s budget could be penalised as a result of the new levy being placed on international student income at universities in England and Wales.

While ministers say the policy won’t be forced on Scotland, where education is devolved, Mr Gethins fears the block grant for the Scottish Parliament could be reduced as a result.