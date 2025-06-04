Angus North and Mearns Tory hopeful plots challenge to SNP dominance

Conservative Holyrood hopeful Tess White says she is confident she can challenge the SNP’s dominance in Angus North and Mearns, even as her party struggles in the polls.

The current list MSP for the North East Scotland parliamentary region has been picked to represent the party in her home constituency – currently represented by the SNP’s Mairi Gougeon.

But she will face an uphill battle in what is one of the safer SNP seats.

The nationalists secured over 48% of the vote at the last election with Ms Gougeon – who announced she is standing down next year – handed a majority of over 3,500.

Speaking to The Courier, Ms White set out her vision and explained how she plans to win round voters.

Tory hopeful rails against SNP ‘neglect’

Key in her pitch to voters will be highlighting what she describes as SNP neglect.

“A lot of what has happened here, in Angus North and Mearns, would be considered a scandal if it happened in the central belt,” Ms White said.

“Part of the issue is Mairi Gougeon is noticeable by her absence. One of the issues, the massive concerns about the overhead pylons across the prime agricultural land. It’s huge.

“That is a huge threat to the north-east and it’s only just starting to filter through.”

Brechin ‘abandoned’ after Storm Babet

Another priority Ms White identifies is Brechin, which she says was “abandoned” after Storm Babet.

“I demanded action,” she says.

“I wanted to make sure they had financial support.

“If this had happened in the central belt it would have been a scandal, because 1,000 people were forced to leave their homes when the 2016 flood defences failed.

‘Montrose is falling into the sea’

“They didn’t do a proper job and were surprised when they failed. The bill now could top £500 million. The houses still need to be rebuilt, we’ve lost key employers, and basically the grants that were given were absolutely disgraceful.”

She added: “And Montrose is falling into the sea. Seven meters were lost during Babet and Gerrit. There’s a six year flood strategy, but Angus only got £440,000 for Montrose. That is shocking.”

The Holyrood hopeful also wants to focus on local healthcare issues.

“The decade of decline. You’ve got local healthcare and policing issues. Whether its Montrose – the huge issue we have with GP practice and the minor injury unit that was closed down,” she said.

Finally she also wants to tackle the scourge of violence in local schools, highlighting the recent case where a pupil was caught with a knife.

The incident occurred on Friday May 16, at Laurencekirk School. A boy, aged 12, has been charged.

But it won’t just be the SNP Ms White is battling. Polling suggests her party will be the big losers to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, which is targeting the north-east in its bid to win seats in the Scottish Parliament.

Asked why voters should choose her over Reform, Ms White said: “Nigel Farage wants to slash funding for our NHS, schools, roads and many other essential services which would hit hard-working Scots with a double whammy of spending cuts and tax hikes.”

As well as Ms White, the SNP has confirmed Stonehaven councillor Dawn Black will represent the party in Angus North and Mearns.

Other parties are yet to announce their candidates.