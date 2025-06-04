Angus North and Mearns Tory hopeful plots challenge to SNP dominance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus North and Mearns Tory hopeful plots challenge to SNP dominance

Tess White says she will highlight "years of SNP neglect" as she attempts to oust the party at next year's Holyrood elections.

Tess White, North East MSP and Conservative candidate for Angus North and Mearns.
Conservative candidate Tess White will stand in Angus North and Mearns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Conservative Holyrood hopeful Tess White says she is confident she can challenge the SNP’s dominance in Angus North and Mearns, even as her party struggles in the polls.

The current list MSP for the North East Scotland parliamentary region has been picked to represent the party in her home constituency – currently represented by the SNP’s Mairi Gougeon.

But she will face an uphill battle in what is one of the safer SNP seats.

The nationalists secured over 48% of the vote at the last election with Ms Gougeon – who announced she is standing down next year – handed a majority of over 3,500.

Speaking to The Courier, Ms White set out her vision and explained how she plans to win round voters.

Tory hopeful rails against SNP ‘neglect’

Key in her pitch to voters will be highlighting what she describes as SNP neglect.

“A lot of what has happened here, in Angus North and Mearns, would be considered a scandal if it happened in the central belt,” Ms White said.

“Part of the issue is Mairi Gougeon is noticeable by her absence. One of the issues, the massive concerns about the overhead pylons across the prime agricultural land. It’s huge.

“That is a huge threat to the north-east and it’s only just starting to filter through.”

Brechin ‘abandoned’ after Storm Babet

The flooded River South Esk passing under Brechin Bridge after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin’s River Street next to the River Nort Esk where the wall collapsed. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson,

Another priority Ms White identifies is Brechin, which she says was “abandoned” after Storm Babet.

“I demanded action,” she says.

“I wanted to make sure they had financial support.

“If this had happened in the central belt it would have been a scandal, because 1,000 people were forced to leave their homes when the 2016 flood defences failed.

‘Montrose is falling into the sea’

“They didn’t do a proper job and were surprised when they failed. The bill now could top £500 million. The houses still need to be rebuilt, we’ve lost key employers, and basically the grants that were given were absolutely disgraceful.”

She added: “And Montrose is falling into the sea. Seven meters were lost during Babet and Gerrit. There’s a six year flood strategy, but Angus only got £440,000 for Montrose. That is shocking.”

The Holyrood hopeful also wants to focus on local healthcare issues.

Tess White spoke to The Courier a year out from the Holyrood election. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The decade of decline. You’ve got local healthcare and policing issues. Whether its Montrose – the huge issue we have with GP practice and the minor injury unit that was closed down,” she said.

Finally she also wants to tackle the scourge of violence in local schools, highlighting the recent case where a pupil was caught with a knife.

The incident occurred on Friday May 16, at Laurencekirk School. A boy, aged 12, has been charged.

But it won’t just be the SNP Ms White is battling. Polling suggests her party will be the big losers to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, which is targeting the north-east in its bid to win seats in the Scottish Parliament.

Asked why voters should choose her over Reform, Ms White said: “Nigel Farage wants to slash funding for our NHS, schools, roads and many other essential services which would hit hard-working Scots with a double whammy of spending cuts and tax hikes.”

As well as Ms White, the SNP has confirmed Stonehaven councillor Dawn Black will represent the party in Angus North and Mearns.

Other parties are yet to announce their candidates.

 

