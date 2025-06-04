Stirling University principal ‘dropped in it’ as counterpart defends his own £400k salary

Edinburgh University’s principal put the spotlight on his counterpart at Stirling as he came under scrutiny for his £418,000 annual pay packet.

Sir Peter Mathieson – who earns more than twice Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s salary – was asked in a tense session of Holyrood’s education committee whether he is the highest paid university principal in Scotland.

“That’s open to dispute,” he said.

“I’m told the principal of the University of Stirling has had a pay rise recently that takes him above me.

“But I don’t look at people’s pay packets.”

He told Tory MSP Douglas Ross his basic salary and pension entitlements take his total remuneration to around £418,000 a year.

The Courier previously revealed Stirling University principal Professor Sir Gerry McCormac had enjoyed a £119,00 pay rise over the last two years.

It takes his total salary to £438,000 a year including pension contributions.

Sir Peter – who is pursuing around £140 million in cuts at the university – insisted the amounts paid to the senior management team at the university would “make largely no difference to the size of the expenditure challenge we face”.

‘I am very satisfied’

“I was made an offer by the University of Edinburgh when I was appointed and I accepted it,” he said.

“I am very satisfied with the package I was offered.”

He accepted he is “very well paid”, with committee convener Douglas Ross pointing out the principal’s reported salary of £418,000 is more than the combined wages of both First Minister John Swinney and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Stirling University principal’s pay ‘appropriate’

A spokesperson for the University of Stirling previously defended Sir Gerry’s pay, saying it is appropriate for the size and scale of the job.

“The principal has been in post for almost 16 years and in eight of the previous 10 years, he declined any increase determined by the committee, beyond the national pay award,” they said.

“Over the past 10 years, the principal has personally donated more than £120,000 to the Vice-Chancellor’s Fund which supports student and staff projects.”

The bumper pay for university leaders has come under the spotlight in recent months as institutions across Scotland set out financial challenges.

This includes Dundee University, where it was revealed former principal Professor Iain Gillespie was being paid between £300,000 and £309,000 a year when he announced a £30 million deficit that left the university in crisis.

The Courier also revealed how Professor Gillespie enjoyed business class flights and stays at a 5-star hotel during a trip to Hong Kong.