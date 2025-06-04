Stirling University principal ‘dropped in it’ as counterpart defends his own £400k salary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling University principal ‘dropped in it’ as counterpart defends his own £400k salary

Holyrood observers say Sir Peter Mathieson appeared to "drop his colleague in it" in answer to questions from Tory MSP Douglas Ross. 

By Alasdair Clark
Professor Sir Gerry McCormac has been in post at Stirling University since 2010. Image: University of Stirling/PA
Edinburgh University’s principal put the spotlight on his counterpart at Stirling as he came under scrutiny for his £418,000 annual pay packet.

Sir Peter Mathieson – who earns more than twice Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s salary – was asked in a tense session of Holyrood’s education committee whether he is the highest paid university principal in Scotland.

“That’s open to dispute,” he said.

“I’m told the principal of the University of Stirling has had a pay rise recently that takes him above me.

“But I don’t look at people’s pay packets.”

Scottish Tory MSP Douglas Ross quizzed the university leader about his salary. Image: PA.

He told Tory MSP Douglas Ross his basic salary and pension entitlements take his total remuneration to around £418,000 a year.

The Courier previously revealed Stirling University principal Professor Sir Gerry McCormac had enjoyed a £119,00 pay rise over the last two years.

It takes his total salary to £438,000 a year including pension contributions.

Sir Peter – who is pursuing around £140 million in cuts at the university – insisted the amounts paid to the senior management team at the university would “make largely no difference to the size of the expenditure challenge we face”.

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, principal of Edinburgh University. Image: Shutterstock

‘I am very satisfied’

“I was made an offer by the University of Edinburgh when I was appointed and I accepted it,” he said.

“I am very satisfied with the package I was offered.”

He accepted he is “very well paid”, with committee convener Douglas Ross pointing out the principal’s reported salary of £418,000 is more than the combined wages of both First Minister John Swinney and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Stirling University principal’s pay ‘appropriate’

A spokesperson for the University of Stirling previously defended Sir Gerry’s pay, saying it is appropriate for the size and scale of the job.

“The principal has been in post for almost 16 years and in eight of the previous 10 years, he declined any increase determined by the committee, beyond the national pay award,” they said.

“Over the past 10 years, the principal has personally donated more than £120,000 to the Vice-Chancellor’s Fund which supports student and staff projects.”

The bumper pay for university leaders has come under the spotlight in recent months as institutions across Scotland set out financial challenges.

Former Dundee university principal Iain Gillespie
Former Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie. Image: Supplied

This includes Dundee University, where it was revealed former principal Professor Iain Gillespie was being paid between £300,000 and £309,000 a year when he announced a £30 million deficit that left the university in crisis.

The Courier also revealed how Professor Gillespie enjoyed business class flights and stays at a 5-star hotel during a trip to Hong Kong.

