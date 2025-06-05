EXCLUSIVE: Fife College courses, staffing and campuses under threat as budgets slashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife College courses, staffing and campuses under threat as budgets slashed

College principal Jim Metcalfe says "stark" £1.3 million funding cut will have an impact on education provision across Fife.

Fife College principal
Fife College principal Jim Metcalfe. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Fife College is set to review its courses, staffing and campus provision as a result of slashed budgets.

In a confidential email obtained by The Courier, principal Jim Metcalfe sets out the “stark” funding loss the institution has suffered.

Setting out how this year’s funding allocation included a £1.3 million cut by the Scottish Government, on top of a 19.4% reduction over the last three years, the principal says the scale of the challenge is now “precipitous”.

We previously revealed how Mr Metcalfe had raised the alarm over “significant” funding challenges in a previous update.

In his latest email, he wrote: “Colleges no longer retain the reserves required to manage through periods of heightened financial risk, like the one we now face.

Fife College's St Brycedale campus in Kirkcaldy
Fife College’s St Brycedale campus in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

‘Essential review’

“In the coming weeks and in consultation with our board and colleagues, the college will be implementing an essential review of courses, services, and its operating model to ensure its financial sustainability.

“This will have implications for our staff team, the scale of our academic provision, and the accessibility of our campus facilities across Fife.”

It indicates that as well as a potential reduction in courses and staffing, the review will also include campus provision.

The college currently operates five campuses – Dunfermline, Rosyth, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Levenmouth.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Fife College ‘vital’

The email adds: “We will be working with the college community to minimise the effects wherever possible, and making every effort to ensure our key curriculum areas serving the regional economy are protected.”

Jim Metcalfe, who was appointed in 2023, previously said he would face “difficult decisions”.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie – who raised college funding at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday – says it’s “imperative” to support young people with opportunities.

He added: “Fife College is a vital part of unlocking the potential of young people in the Kingdom, helping them to build skills which can transfer to good, secure and well paid work.

“We know that secure employment is also the best way of tackling poverty and inequality.

“Reforms to skills and apprenticeships in England by the UK Labour government – while the SNP dither and delay – means Scotland is falling behind England on building a skills and apprenticeships mindset.

“That could see opportunities go to people south of the border rather than here in Fife.

“That is unacceptable and the SNP must do more to help Scotland catch up.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

 

Conversation