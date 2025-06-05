EXCLUSIVE: Fife College courses, staffing and campuses under threat as budgets slashed

Fife College is set to review its courses, staffing and campus provision as a result of slashed budgets.

In a confidential email obtained by The Courier, principal Jim Metcalfe sets out the “stark” funding loss the institution has suffered.

Setting out how this year’s funding allocation included a £1.3 million cut by the Scottish Government, on top of a 19.4% reduction over the last three years, the principal says the scale of the challenge is now “precipitous”.

We previously revealed how Mr Metcalfe had raised the alarm over “significant” funding challenges in a previous update.

In his latest email, he wrote: “Colleges no longer retain the reserves required to manage through periods of heightened financial risk, like the one we now face.

‘Essential review’

“In the coming weeks and in consultation with our board and colleagues, the college will be implementing an essential review of courses, services, and its operating model to ensure its financial sustainability.

“This will have implications for our staff team, the scale of our academic provision, and the accessibility of our campus facilities across Fife.”

It indicates that as well as a potential reduction in courses and staffing, the review will also include campus provision.

The college currently operates five campuses – Dunfermline, Rosyth, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Levenmouth.

Fife College ‘vital’

The email adds: “We will be working with the college community to minimise the effects wherever possible, and making every effort to ensure our key curriculum areas serving the regional economy are protected.”

Jim Metcalfe, who was appointed in 2023, previously said he would face “difficult decisions”.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie – who raised college funding at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday – says it’s “imperative” to support young people with opportunities.

He added: “Fife College is a vital part of unlocking the potential of young people in the Kingdom, helping them to build skills which can transfer to good, secure and well paid work.

“We know that secure employment is also the best way of tackling poverty and inequality.

“Reforms to skills and apprenticeships in England by the UK Labour government – while the SNP dither and delay – means Scotland is falling behind England on building a skills and apprenticeships mindset.

“That could see opportunities go to people south of the border rather than here in Fife.

“That is unacceptable and the SNP must do more to help Scotland catch up.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.