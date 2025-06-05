John Swinney commits to removing final Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry obstacles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

John Swinney commits to removing final Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry obstacles

The first minister was asked to take the lead and ensure "bureaucracy" does not prevent the ferry link between Rosyth and France.

By Alasdair Clark
John Swinney was asked to intervene to ensure the final obstacles were resolved. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
John Swinney was asked to intervene to ensure the final obstacles were resolved. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

First Minister John Swinney gave a personal commitment to overcome any remaining obstacles to re-establish Scotland’s ferry link between Rosyth and Europe.

The SNP leader was asked in Holyrood on Thursday to make sure “bureaucracy” does not prevent the route reopening as early as next year.

Green Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell raised the ongoing campaign in parliament, urging Mr Swinney to “take the lead”.

Responding, Mr Swinney said: “I’m very happy be to involved, although I’m confident the transport secretary will be able to do all on this that I could contribute.

“The government would welcome this and we will do everything we can to remove any obstacles that are in the way.”

First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA

Mr Ruskell welcomed the answer, telling The Courier he hoped bringing the necessary decision makers together could allow a resolution to be identified.

Could Brexit reset allow Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry to finally set sail?

We reported previously that the UK Government’s new Brexit reset could provide a simple solution to the outstanding border control issues.

Dunfermline and Dollar Labour MP Graeme Downie suggested the agreement would remove the requirement for a border control post – necessary due to Brexit – where animals, plants and food arriving from Europe would be inspected.

It was estimated installing such a post could cost up to £3 million.

But it is believed a simple change in the law could allow facilities in nearby Grangemouth to be used as a temporary border control post until the full effects of the deal become reality and no post is required.

The Superfast ferry used to go between Rosyth and Zeebrugge.

Ferry link plans put on ice

The previous ferry link between Rosyth and Zeebrugge ended seven years ago after a fire onboard a vessel.

Businessman Derek Sloan, of Ptarmigan Shipping, is the driving force behind the recent proposals to revive the route – known as Project Brave.

He secured an agreement for the route between Fife and Dunkirk, but uncertainty over the remaining obstacles, and funding for the new border control post, meant the plan was put on ice.

Mr Sloan welcomed the commitment from the first minister, saying: “It’s good that they’ve finally made a decision to overcome these barriers.

“It’s common sense that if we need to use a border control post while the legislation is changed, why would we spend £4 million on a new facility that will be closed down?”

It is understood operator DFDS is looking to restart the route as early as next year if the remaining challenges can be solved.

More from Politics

Fife College principal
EXCLUSIVE: Fife College courses, staffing and campuses under threat as budgets slashed
Professor Sir Gerry McCormac has been in post at Stirling University since 2010. Image: University of Stirling/PA
Stirling University principal 'dropped in it' as counterpart defends his own £400k salary
This is how the Swallow Roundabout looks after changes.
Developer must make Swallow Roundabout 'improvements', SNP transport chief says
8
There are fears the switch off could leave people without electric or hot water. Image: Shutterstock
Tens of thousands of Tayside, Fife and Stirling homes face blackout as old RTS…
Tess White, North East MSP and Conservative candidate for Angus North and Mearns.
Angus North and Mearns Tory hopeful plots challenge to SNP dominance
8
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee snubbed by home secretary as immigration changes hit university
13
workers watch a new frigate rolling out of a hangar at Rosyth dockyard
Rosyth jobs boost as Keir Starmer ramps up defence spending
3
Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
NHS Tayside had 10 days to stop Eljamel fleeing but did nothing
2
The university has submitted its request for support. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University submits £100m rescue plea to government
22
Queues on the A9 due to roadworks near Dunkeld.
Dunkeld roundabout and new junctions in A9 dualling plans going on public display
2

Conversation