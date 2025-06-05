John Swinney commits to removing final Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry obstacles

First Minister John Swinney gave a personal commitment to overcome any remaining obstacles to re-establish Scotland’s ferry link between Rosyth and Europe.

The SNP leader was asked in Holyrood on Thursday to make sure “bureaucracy” does not prevent the route reopening as early as next year.

Green Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell raised the ongoing campaign in parliament, urging Mr Swinney to “take the lead”.

Responding, Mr Swinney said: “I’m very happy be to involved, although I’m confident the transport secretary will be able to do all on this that I could contribute.

“The government would welcome this and we will do everything we can to remove any obstacles that are in the way.”

Mr Ruskell welcomed the answer, telling The Courier he hoped bringing the necessary decision makers together could allow a resolution to be identified.

Could Brexit reset allow Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry to finally set sail?

We reported previously that the UK Government’s new Brexit reset could provide a simple solution to the outstanding border control issues.

Dunfermline and Dollar Labour MP Graeme Downie suggested the agreement would remove the requirement for a border control post – necessary due to Brexit – where animals, plants and food arriving from Europe would be inspected.

It was estimated installing such a post could cost up to £3 million.

But it is believed a simple change in the law could allow facilities in nearby Grangemouth to be used as a temporary border control post until the full effects of the deal become reality and no post is required.

Ferry link plans put on ice

The previous ferry link between Rosyth and Zeebrugge ended seven years ago after a fire onboard a vessel.

Businessman Derek Sloan, of Ptarmigan Shipping, is the driving force behind the recent proposals to revive the route – known as Project Brave.

He secured an agreement for the route between Fife and Dunkirk, but uncertainty over the remaining obstacles, and funding for the new border control post, meant the plan was put on ice.

Mr Sloan welcomed the commitment from the first minister, saying: “It’s good that they’ve finally made a decision to overcome these barriers.

“It’s common sense that if we need to use a border control post while the legislation is changed, why would we spend £4 million on a new facility that will be closed down?”

It is understood operator DFDS is looking to restart the route as early as next year if the remaining challenges can be solved.