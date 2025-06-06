Angus South SNP hopeful vows to fight for ‘scunnered’ locals and independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Angus South SNP hopeful vows to fight for ‘scunnered’ locals and independence

Party insiders say Lloyd Melville, who is currently a councillor for Monifieth and Sidlaw ward, is among the "next generation" of leaders in the SNP.

Lloyd Melville. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Lloyd Melville. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

The SNP’s Angus South hopeful Lloyd Melville says he’ll fight ruthlessly for “scunnered” locals who are concerned about health and education.

Mr Melville, a councillor for the Monifieth and Sidlaw ward, will stand under the SNP banner at the Scottish Parliament election next year as incumbent MSP Graeme Dey stands down.

Speaking to The Courier, the 24-year-old Holyrood hopeful set out his priorities in the local school estate and rural healthcare.

Lloyd Melville SNP candidate Angus South
Mr Melville spoke to The Courier about his priorities and messages to voters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

‘We’re listening’

Mr Melville, who party insiders say is among the “next generation” of leaders in the SNP, told The Courier: “We’re listening to people at the moment.

“What they are telling us is that there are particular challenges around healthcare, the cost of living, around education.

“People are feeling a bit powerless and scunnered at the moment. My priority is to act on those areas.

“In healthcare, for instance, the Scottish Government is investing targeted sums to bring down waiting times, which is good progress but there is much more that needs to be done.

“What I pledge to do as the candidate is listen to communities across Angus South and ruthlessly and relentlessly stand up for those priorities in the Scottish Parliament.”

He added: “As a local councillor one of the things I’ve helped to do is deliver record investment in the education estate.

“I think there is more that needs to be done there in terms of rejuvenating the school estate in Angus and making further improvement.

SNP insiders say Lloyd Melville is among the “next generation” of SNP leaders. Image: Steve Macdougall/DC Thomson.

“I want to make sure that we protect our rural healthcare setting and look at what more can be done to ensure that housing developments pays towards the cost of local services like health and social care.

“We know the impact that has, particularly in places like Monifieth.”

Convincing Angus to back independence

Asked about his other priorities, Mr Melville says it would be “remiss” not to say that he wants Scotland to be an independent country.

“That’s very much up there on my list of priorities,” he adds.

Asked how he would seek to convince voters in Angus, he explained: “The onus is on us to make sure that independence is relevant. That’s what the first minister is seeking to do.

“We have to make independence relevant and interesting again to ordinary folk. That’s going to be my focus. It’s about delivery in the here and now and relating independence to people’s everyday concerns.”

SNP MSP Graeme Dey has represented Angus South since 2011 and was re-elected in 2021 with 50.7% of the vote and a majority of more than 6,000.

The Scottish Conservatives have selected anti-pylon campaigner and councillor Tracey Smith to face off against Mr Melville.

She is founder and chair of the Save Our Mearns pressure group.

The party came second at the last election.

