Angus South SNP hopeful vows to fight for ‘scunnered’ locals and independence

The SNP’s Angus South hopeful Lloyd Melville says he’ll fight ruthlessly for “scunnered” locals who are concerned about health and education.

Mr Melville, a councillor for the Monifieth and Sidlaw ward, will stand under the SNP banner at the Scottish Parliament election next year as incumbent MSP Graeme Dey stands down.

Speaking to The Courier, the 24-year-old Holyrood hopeful set out his priorities in the local school estate and rural healthcare.

‘We’re listening’

Mr Melville, who party insiders say is among the “next generation” of leaders in the SNP, told The Courier: “We’re listening to people at the moment.

“What they are telling us is that there are particular challenges around healthcare, the cost of living, around education.

“People are feeling a bit powerless and scunnered at the moment. My priority is to act on those areas.

“In healthcare, for instance, the Scottish Government is investing targeted sums to bring down waiting times, which is good progress but there is much more that needs to be done.

“What I pledge to do as the candidate is listen to communities across Angus South and ruthlessly and relentlessly stand up for those priorities in the Scottish Parliament.”

He added: “As a local councillor one of the things I’ve helped to do is deliver record investment in the education estate.

“I think there is more that needs to be done there in terms of rejuvenating the school estate in Angus and making further improvement.

“I want to make sure that we protect our rural healthcare setting and look at what more can be done to ensure that housing developments pays towards the cost of local services like health and social care.

“We know the impact that has, particularly in places like Monifieth.”

Convincing Angus to back independence

Asked about his other priorities, Mr Melville says it would be “remiss” not to say that he wants Scotland to be an independent country.

“That’s very much up there on my list of priorities,” he adds.

Asked how he would seek to convince voters in Angus, he explained: “The onus is on us to make sure that independence is relevant. That’s what the first minister is seeking to do.

“We have to make independence relevant and interesting again to ordinary folk. That’s going to be my focus. It’s about delivery in the here and now and relating independence to people’s everyday concerns.”

SNP MSP Graeme Dey has represented Angus South since 2011 and was re-elected in 2021 with 50.7% of the vote and a majority of more than 6,000.

The Scottish Conservatives have selected anti-pylon campaigner and councillor Tracey Smith to face off against Mr Melville.

She is founder and chair of the Save Our Mearns pressure group.

The party came second at the last election.