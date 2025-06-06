EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University opens voluntary redundancy scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University opens voluntary redundancy scheme

The recovery plan aims to reduce staffing by 300 full-time posts.

By Andy Philip
Dundee University is looking for staff redundancies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee University has opened a voluntary redundancy scheme as part of a plan to reduce full-time posts by 300.

An email seen by The Courier sets out the terms to staff days after we revealed the university had lodged a request for £100 million bail-out to reduce jobs losses and secure a stable future.

The new voluntary redundancy scheme was put together after talks with campus trade unions and approved by the university court.

The scheme opened today and runs until July 25.

Staff accepting the deal will leave their jobs by September 30.

‘Important step’

A university spokesman said: “This is an important step in the recovery plan for the university, as we look to reduce staffing by 300 fulltime-equivalent through the voluntary scheme.”

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra said the launch is welcome after a long wait.

Michael Marra MSP
Michael Marra welcomed the step forward. Image: DC Thomson.

He added: “It is right that employees have the chance to take control of their own future at a time of such huge uncertainty for the university community.

“I have been calling for many months for a scheme that can staunch the financial bleeding. This is a basic first step.

“We now need to see a published plan for recovery that can be scrutinised by parliament and the public as a very urgent next step.”

Bail-out

Earlier, The Courier revealed a full funding request was received by the Scottish Funding Council after weeks of discussions with the university and government.

It includes £40m over two years and access to a liquidity facility of between £40m-£60m to support day-to-day spending.

Together, that means the government could be putting together a rescue package of £100m.

This is all on top of a previous loan of £22m already provided in March.

Conversation