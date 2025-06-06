EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University opens voluntary redundancy scheme

Dundee University has opened a voluntary redundancy scheme as part of a plan to reduce full-time posts by 300.

An email seen by The Courier sets out the terms to staff days after we revealed the university had lodged a request for £100 million bail-out to reduce jobs losses and secure a stable future.

The new voluntary redundancy scheme was put together after talks with campus trade unions and approved by the university court.

The scheme opened today and runs until July 25.

Staff accepting the deal will leave their jobs by September 30.

‘Important step’

A university spokesman said: “This is an important step in the recovery plan for the university, as we look to reduce staffing by 300 fulltime-equivalent through the voluntary scheme.”

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra said the launch is welcome after a long wait.

He added: “It is right that employees have the chance to take control of their own future at a time of such huge uncertainty for the university community.

“I have been calling for many months for a scheme that can staunch the financial bleeding. This is a basic first step.

“We now need to see a published plan for recovery that can be scrutinised by parliament and the public as a very urgent next step.”

Bail-out

Earlier, The Courier revealed a full funding request was received by the Scottish Funding Council after weeks of discussions with the university and government.

It includes £40m over two years and access to a liquidity facility of between £40m-£60m to support day-to-day spending.

Together, that means the government could be putting together a rescue package of £100m.

This is all on top of a previous loan of £22m already provided in March.