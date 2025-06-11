Dundee Raac residents fear going back to drawing board after housing chief quits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Dundee Raac residents fear going back to drawing board after housing chief quits

Campaigners only met Paul McLennan on Monday, two days before John Swinney reshuffled his government’s top team

By Andy Philip
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan
Mairi McAllan is the new housing secretary in the Scottish Government.

Dundee Raac campaigners are calling for an immediate meeting with John Swinney and his new housing chief two days after they finally met the last one.

Paul McLennan requested to leave the Scottish Government and has been replaced by Mairi McAllan, seen as a rising star within the SNP.

Announcing the reshuffle, Mr Swinney said housing is a national emergency and beefed-up the government department.

‘Emergency’

Yvette Hoskins, of the Dundee Raac group, said people caught up in the crisis in the city are also part of the emergency.

“We feel that our meeting with Paul McLennan was very informative for both parties involved, but action speaks as loud as words,” she said, two days after he visited Dundee.

“It would be a shame to start back at the drawing board.”

The ex-housing minister was only just in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

In a statement she said a meeting should take place “imminently” to prove they mean what they say in government.

Mr McLennan met residents on Monday and was given documents outlining the campaign and problem to take away with him.

Ms Hoskins said she hopes the new minister will be fully briefed to pick up where he left off.

‘Aware of Raac problems 50 years ago’

On Wednesday The Courier reported how Dundee’s former council was aware of structural problems with Raac nearly 50 years ago.

Announcing the reshuffle on Wednesday, Mr Swinney said: “Màiri McAllan has been tasked with tackling the housing emergency, including ensuring we have energy efficient homes to help bring down bills and tackle the climate emergency.

“These are two of the biggest challenges facing people across the country and I want them to know they have a government firmly on their side and focused on delivering real change.”

The Courier is asking people to sign a petition to help homeowners gain a voice at Westminster.

More from Politics

Mairi McAllan is the new housing secretary in the Scottish Government.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside records more than 1,200 data breaches in five years
Mairi McAllan is the new housing secretary in the Scottish Government.
How a Kinross woman's beloved pet dog is inspiring bid to change law
Mairi McAllan is the new housing secretary in the Scottish Government.
Dundee Pride organisers 'rescind' Lord Provost's invite to lead city's equalities march
76
Mairi McAllan is the new housing secretary in the Scottish Government.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University opens voluntary redundancy scheme
24
Mairi McAllan is the new housing secretary in the Scottish Government.
Angus South SNP hopeful vows to fight for 'scunnered' locals and independence
49
Mairi McAllan is the new housing secretary in the Scottish Government.
John Swinney commits to removing final Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry obstacles
2
Fife College principal
EXCLUSIVE: Fife College courses, staffing and campuses under threat as budgets slashed
Mairi McAllan is the new housing secretary in the Scottish Government.
Stirling University principal 'dropped in it' as counterpart defends his own £400k salary
Mairi McAllan is the new housing secretary in the Scottish Government.
Developer must make Swallow Roundabout 'improvements', SNP transport chief says
12
Mairi McAllan is the new housing secretary in the Scottish Government.
Tens of thousands of Tayside, Fife and Stirling homes face blackout as old RTS…

Conversation