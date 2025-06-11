Dundee Raac residents fear going back to drawing board after housing chief quits

Dundee Raac campaigners are calling for an immediate meeting with John Swinney and his new housing chief two days after they finally met the last one.

Paul McLennan requested to leave the Scottish Government and has been replaced by Mairi McAllan, seen as a rising star within the SNP.

Announcing the reshuffle, Mr Swinney said housing is a national emergency and beefed-up the government department.

‘Emergency’

Yvette Hoskins, of the Dundee Raac group, said people caught up in the crisis in the city are also part of the emergency.

“We feel that our meeting with Paul McLennan was very informative for both parties involved, but action speaks as loud as words,” she said, two days after he visited Dundee.

“It would be a shame to start back at the drawing board.”

In a statement she said a meeting should take place “imminently” to prove they mean what they say in government.

Mr McLennan met residents on Monday and was given documents outlining the campaign and problem to take away with him.

Ms Hoskins said she hopes the new minister will be fully briefed to pick up where he left off.

‘Aware of Raac problems 50 years ago’

On Wednesday The Courier reported how Dundee’s former council was aware of structural problems with Raac nearly 50 years ago.

Announcing the reshuffle on Wednesday, Mr Swinney said: “Màiri McAllan has been tasked with tackling the housing emergency, including ensuring we have energy efficient homes to help bring down bills and tackle the climate emergency.

“These are two of the biggest challenges facing people across the country and I want them to know they have a government firmly on their side and focused on delivering real change.”

The Courier is asking people to sign a petition to help homeowners gain a voice at Westminster.