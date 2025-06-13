EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife should be ‘grovelling and apologising’ to trans row tribunal nurse, says Kemi Badenoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife should be ‘grovelling and apologising’ to trans row tribunal nurse, says Kemi Badenoch

The Tory leader said the under-fire health board should make every effort to settle with Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie.

UK Tory leader Kemi Badenoch in Edinburgh. Image: PA.
UK Tory leader Kemi Badenoch in Edinburgh. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

NHS Fife should be “grovelling” and saying sorry to the nurse at the centre of the transgender changing room row tribunal, Kemi Badenoch has said.

The UK Tory leader is “shocked” that the health board is yet to reach a settlement with Sandie Peggie, who works at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Ms Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after she told trans doctor Beth Upton that she felt uncomfortable at the two of them sharing a locker room.

The A&E nurse sued the health board and the employment tribunal is set to resume next month after hearing two weeks of evidence in February.

Ms Badenoch spoke exclusively to The Courier about the case after her speech to Conservative members at the party’s conference in Edinburgh.

The Tory chief was stunned when she first heard about the controversy.

NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“I was very shocked,” she said.

“What the NHS should be doing is grovelling and apologising, and settling very quickly.

“I am shocked that they continue to pursue this case. It is unconscionable.”

Ms Badenoch said NHS Fife and other public bodies should take a close look at the Supreme Court’s landmark recent gender ruling.

Judges declared that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the equality act refer to biological women and biological sex.

‘Common sense’

The Tory leader added: “I think people are going to look back at this era, and wonder what was in the water that meant so many of these public authorities were messing around like this.

“We need to bring back common sense.”

Ms Badenoch’s remarks pile further pressure on the under-fire health board ahead of the tribunal reconvening.

Last month NHS Fife was rebuked by a watchdog over its “poor handling” of questions over how much the case has cost.

Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton criticised the health board for failing to do any proper checks to find the information requested by several publishers, including The Courier.

We had previously reported that NHS Fife was keeping the cost of the tribunal secret.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife is not pursuing any legal claim in relation to this matter.

“Instead, it is the claimant in this case who is pursuing a legal claim against NHS Fife.

“The claimant has stated publicly that she is determined to continue with the legal action, as is her right.

“As the respondent, NHS Fife is required to continue to defend the case.

“As stated previously, the case involves a range of complex matters, including an internal investigation that was initiated following concerns raised by a member of staff.

“NHS Fife believes it had a responsibility to fully investigate such matters.”

More from Politics

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy went public with his terminal cancer diagnosis last year. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: Emergency warning as NHS Tayside prostate cancer patients wait 218 days for treatment
2
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan
Dundee Raac residents fear going back to drawing board after housing chief quits
NHS Tayside patient Alan Ogilvie obtained the data breach figures.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside records more than 1,200 data breaches in five years
Daisy was a beloved family pet whose death sparked a campaign to change the law.
How a Kinross woman's beloved pet dog is inspiring bid to change law
Celebrations at last year's pride event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee Pride organisers 'rescind' Lord Provost's invite to lead city's equalities march
76
Dundee University is looking for staff redundancies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University opens voluntary redundancy scheme
24
Lloyd Melville. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Angus South SNP hopeful vows to fight for 'scunnered' locals and independence
50
John Swinney was asked to intervene to ensure the final obstacles were resolved. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
John Swinney commits to removing final Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry obstacles
2
Fife College principal
EXCLUSIVE: Fife College courses, staffing and campuses under threat as budgets slashed
Professor Sir Gerry McCormac has been in post at Stirling University since 2010. Image: University of Stirling/PA
Stirling University principal 'dropped in it' as counterpart defends his own £400k salary

Conversation