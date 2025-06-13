EXCLUSIVE: NHS Fife should be ‘grovelling and apologising’ to trans row tribunal nurse, says Kemi Badenoch

NHS Fife should be “grovelling” and saying sorry to the nurse at the centre of the transgender changing room row tribunal, Kemi Badenoch has said.

The UK Tory leader is “shocked” that the health board is yet to reach a settlement with Sandie Peggie, who works at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Ms Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after she told trans doctor Beth Upton that she felt uncomfortable at the two of them sharing a locker room.

The A&E nurse sued the health board and the employment tribunal is set to resume next month after hearing two weeks of evidence in February.

Ms Badenoch spoke exclusively to The Courier about the case after her speech to Conservative members at the party’s conference in Edinburgh.

The Tory chief was stunned when she first heard about the controversy.

“I was very shocked,” she said.

“What the NHS should be doing is grovelling and apologising, and settling very quickly.

“I am shocked that they continue to pursue this case. It is unconscionable.”

Ms Badenoch said NHS Fife and other public bodies should take a close look at the Supreme Court’s landmark recent gender ruling.

Judges declared that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the equality act refer to biological women and biological sex.

‘Common sense’

The Tory leader added: “I think people are going to look back at this era, and wonder what was in the water that meant so many of these public authorities were messing around like this.

“We need to bring back common sense.”

Ms Badenoch’s remarks pile further pressure on the under-fire health board ahead of the tribunal reconvening.

Last month NHS Fife was rebuked by a watchdog over its “poor handling” of questions over how much the case has cost.

Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton criticised the health board for failing to do any proper checks to find the information requested by several publishers, including The Courier.

We had previously reported that NHS Fife was keeping the cost of the tribunal secret.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife is not pursuing any legal claim in relation to this matter.

“Instead, it is the claimant in this case who is pursuing a legal claim against NHS Fife.

“The claimant has stated publicly that she is determined to continue with the legal action, as is her right.

“As the respondent, NHS Fife is required to continue to defend the case.

“As stated previously, the case involves a range of complex matters, including an internal investigation that was initiated following concerns raised by a member of staff.

“NHS Fife believes it had a responsibility to fully investigate such matters.”