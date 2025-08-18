EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Maggie Chapman on personal abuse and losing top spot at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s Maggie Chapman on personal abuse and losing top spot at Holyrood

The North East MSP spoke exclusively to The Courier after she lost out in the race to be her party's top candidate - making a return to the Scottish Parliament unlikely.

Green MSP Maggie Chapman in Dundee
North East Scotland Green MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee-based Green MSP Maggie Chapman has hit back at claims she is a “roadblock” to her party’s progress after losing a bruising selection fight to a former staff member.

Ms Chapman came second to challenger Guy Ingerson in the party’s North East regional list contest.

The result makes her return to Holyrood in 2026 unlikely unless the Greens dramatically boost their vote share.

The bitter battle exposed rifts within the party. Mr Ingerson leapfrogged Ms Chapman on the list rankings during a campaign that levelled accusations of bullying against her.

However, the result seems far from settled with members supportive of Ms Chapman saying they believe there is “irregularities” in voting.

Maggie Chapman responds to critics

The newly-installed Dundee University rector refused to comment on the detail, but The Courier understands investigations are ongoing.

Speaking from her office on Dundee’s Panmure Street, she defended her record, particularly as an outspoken ally of transgender people and Palestine.

“My politics has always been about what I believe in, what I believe to be right or wrong. I think some people find that very difficult,” she said.

“The right of trans people to exist, in my view, is not up for debate.”

Maggie Chapman MSP
Newly-installed Dundee University rector Maggie Chapman has attracted criticism for her remarks on a host of issues, including the Israel/Palestine conflict. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The MSP has attracted sharp criticism for some comments she has made.

After the Supreme Court ruled “woman” and “man” meant someone’s biological sex for the purposes of equality law, Ms Chapman appeared to criticise the justices, accusing them of bigotry.

It led to calls for an apology and Ms Chapman’s removal from parliament’s equality and human rights committee.

Her demotion on the party list led to accusations she was “too radical” for the Greens.

But sources inside the party say Ms Chapman’s views are largely “mainstream”. Critics say the difference is she is unwilling to make calculations about how she discusses difficult topics.

‘Roadblock’

“If we are serious about achieving the things we want to achieve and influencing government, then we have to have some professionalisation.

“Maggie just doesn’t accept this, which is a roadblock. We need to take voters with us,” a source said.

Ms Chapman rejects this. She believes politics should “not be a game” of calculating what will appeal to the greatest number of people.

“I grew up in Zimbabwe in the shadow of apartheid South Africa,” she says, explaining her views on Palestine and why she speaks out.

“For more than 20 years, it’s been very apparent to me that what is happening in Palestine is apartheid. It’s a product of a colonial settler state that has systematically oppressed the Palestinian people in a whole variety of ways for decades.

Maggie Chapman outside the McManus Gallery in Dundee.
Maggie Chapman grew up in Zimbabwe. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“Some people might question whether it’s appropriate that I say what I say when I say it.”

She added: “If Green values make that more difficult, then I think they’re serious questions for us to ask, what are we here to do?”

During the campaign, Mr Ingerson made comments that many saw as a direct criticism of his opponent.

“We’re often seen as a pseudo-intellectual middle-class party, and to be fair, we’ve been led by those types of people for some time — and to great success. But now we need change.

“We need someone on the top of the list who is from Mastrick and has really good insight into the community,” he is reported as saying.

‘Deeply insulting’

Ms Chapman rejected this apparent criticism as “deeply insulting”.

She said: “I’m interested in ideas. I’m interested in where our politics comes from. If that makes me a pseudo-intellectual, then I think that’s actually deeply insulting to a whole range of people who judge ideas on the basis of merit.

“Do I rely on my own intellect? Yes, of course I do. I consider my positions carefully. I reflect on my positions very carefully.”

Ms Chapman also defended her record as North East MSP.

She pointed to her role as her party’s welfare spokesperson in ensuring mitigation of the benefits cap was included in the Scottish Government’s child poverty strategy.

“Those kinds of quiet successes that go unnoticed are also important, and I think that’s an important one for me,” she added.

Maggie Chapman MSP Dundee University rector campaign
Maggie Chapman took up her post as rector in August. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

She is also “very proud” of her support for the Fire Brigades Union and platforming its campaigns in parliament.

She explained: “It’s because of my work that their decontamination campaign is understood by more people in parliament than it had been before.”

Asked what her biggest regret is, she said: “Any politician who thinks they’ve never made a mistake is delusional.

“Have there been moments where I’ve not spoken out against something that I probably should have done? Yes.

“Have there been moments where I’ve maybe not challenged things in the way that I should have done? Yes.

“Am I going to pull out a specific example? Probably not.”

Conversation