EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University in fresh crisis as government rejects plan for more job losses

Dundee University is mired in fresh chaos after the Scottish Government blocked a survival plan that would have seen hundreds more job cuts.

In an unprecedented step, the Scottish Funding Council has demanded a freeze on restructuring and redundancy plans put forward by management as the only solution to save the institution from bankruptcy.

Instead they have issued a “name your price” ultimatum designed to keep the university’s doors open for the next 12 months.

But critics say the deadlock would leave the university unable to forge a self-sufficient future and claim the move was driven by the spectre of the Holyrood election next May.

The latest plan, lodged last week, was thrown out on Tuesday and the institution’s temporary bosses told they cannot make such sweeping changes.

It included proposals for a further 390 job losses on top of the 300 already confirmed.

This includes 170 compulsory redundancies – where the staff involved would have no choice – in May 2026.

This is despite interim principal Nigel Seaton saying previously there was no “secret plan B” for further job losses.

Job cuts and university restructure rejected

It also proposed a large-scale reorganisation of the university, including the merging of the current eight schools into four faculties.

But these plans have now effectively been put on ice.

The university has been told the government will not provide funding to support the changes.

Without the emergency support it is offering, the university would become bankrupt by September.

Senior insiders say the government did not view the plan as “investable”.

But university sources fear the decision is driven by politics as opposed to what is necessary to put the university on a stable footing for the long term.

Government offer leaves Dundee University ‘paralysed’

They also say it will leave the institution “paralysed” and unable to move forward from the current cash crisis which is hampering day-to-day operations.

In a letter to acting chair of court Ian Mair, the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) chief executive set out the objections.

Francesca Osowska said: “The SFC’s view is that it is not appropriate that such fundamental decisions on shape and structure, as posited by the current university recovery plan, which will bind the university for decades, should be taken by an interim leadership team.

“Furthermore, it is the strongly held view of the SFC that fundamental decisions cannot and should not be taken without the existence of an approved, and properly consulted upon, university strategic plan.”

She said this includes staff being assured decisions on staffing numbers have been considered in the context of any future strategy.

She also listed a series of requirements, including the development of a strategic plan over the next 12 months.

These are:

Identify an accelerated plan to create stable long-term permanent leadership of the university.

Identify and deliver immediate efficiencies.

Develop and execute a plan to deliver a university strategy with input from staff and students.

Ms Osowska says the SFC recognises that the university will require financial support over this 12-month period.

She added: “Therefore, the university is invited to submit to the SFC, its estimate of the funding required, for that 12-month period, to restrict further job losses (over and beyond the current voluntary severance scheme) and to provide sufficient liquidity over that period.”

The SFC will provide an immediate £12 million grant available in place of the previously announced loan.

“This will be utilised at a later stage as a part of any future funding package to support the university,” she added.

It brings the total cash offered to support the university so far to over £70 million.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said no plan is “not an option”.

He added: “The future of the university depends on a plan to stabilise and recover. Staff desperately want to know what is going to happen. It is completely unacceptable to kick the can down the road for a year.

“That will lead to a steady deterioration of the institution and an even higher price paid by taxpayers to solve this crisis.”

A Dundee University spokesman said: “The SFC has now written to outline a different proposed direction, which will now be considered by court at the earliest opportunity.”

‘It’s important the foundations are solid’

An SFC spokesman said it is committed to supporting the university’s financial health.

He added: “It’s important that the foundations for this are solid. This is why we are prepared to fund the University over a defined period of fundamental longer term strategic planning informed by constructive engagement with staff and students.”