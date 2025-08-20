Sandie Peggie: What exactly will NHS Fife trans row tribunal judge rule on?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sandie Peggie: What exactly will NHS Fife trans row tribunal judge rule on?

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie is suing her employer and trans doctor Beth Upton – but what is actually at stake?

Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The NHS Fife trans row tribunal attracted international attention and reopened Scotland’s controversial debate about gender identity and women’s rights.

It brought in polarising opinions from celebrities like author JK Rowling and became tangled up with a landmark Supreme Court ruling.

And it’s about to hit the headlines and social media again when legal arguments resume in September.

But how did it get to this point – and, crucially, what is the tribunal judge going to rule on later this year?

How did it start?

Victoria Hospital nurse Sandie Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after a changing room row with trans doctor Beth Upton on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Ms Peggie told Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable at the two of them sharing the all-female locker room.

The trans medic complained about the Kirkcaldy nurse’s behaviour to bosses.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Ms Peggie then sued both NHS Fife and Dr Upton – resulting in an employment tribunal held in Dundee.

The Kirkcaldy nurse alleges she was discriminated against as a woman, says Dr Upton sexually harassed her, and claims she was punished by the health board for complaining.

So what are the key details within each of her three claims?

Was Sandie Peggie discriminated against due to being a woman?

Ms Peggie contends she was unfairly treated by NHS Fife on the grounds of her sex.

Sex is a “protected characteristic” in the 2010 Equality Act.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Ms Peggie believes she was subjected to direct sex discrimination because Dr Upton – born a man – was able to use the women’s changing room.

A three-person panel – headed by judge Sandy Kemp, who presided over the tribunal – must decide if Ms Peggie was treated unfavourably as a result of NHS Fife’s policy.

Was Sandie Peggie sexually harassed?

Ms Peggie claims she was subjected to “unwanted conduct of a sexual nature” by Dr Upton due to the doctor’s presence in the women’s changing area.

Her legal team alleges Dr Upton breached the Equality Act and harassed Ms Peggie by refusing to leave the locker room when challenged.

This particular claim was lodged against Dr Upton and NHS Fife.

Was Sandie Peggie treated unfairly due to complaining?

Ms Peggie claimed she was subjected to “victimisation” by NHS Fife.

In effect, this means she is arguing her employer punished her for raising concerns in the first place.

sandie peggie nhs fife tribunal
Sandie Peggie arrives at the tribunal. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Ms Peggie’s initial suspension, an investigation into the row, and her return to work are all key to this.

At the tribunal, emails emerged revealing Dr Upton’s boss Kate Searle urged consultants to “condemn” Ms Peggie’s actions in the wake of the Christmas Eve row.

The Glenrothes mum first raised concerns about the changing room setup in August 2023, four months before the clash that has proved the catalyst for the tribunal.

What is the tribunal NOT about?

The employment hearing, while centred on a gender row, is not a rerun of previous legal and parliamentary debates about trans rights.

A landmark Supreme Court ruling earlier this year found that “sex” referred to biological sex for the purposes of the Equality Act.

This decision could impact the tribunal panel’s findings, but was an entirely separate case.

The tribunal is also separate from NHS Fife’s own internal investigation into Ms Peggie’s behaviour.

It was revealed last month the Kirkcaldy nurse had been cleared of gross misconduct claims – including an allegation of patient care failures and misgendering Dr Upton.

What happens next?

The tribunal finished hearing evidence from the key players at the heart of the case on July 29.

Lawyers will return on September 1 and 2 to give their closing statements.

A judgement is unlikely to follow for months – and may not be returned until December at the earliest.

Appeals could follow if any of Ms Peggie, Dr Upton, or NHS Fife are unhappy with the panel’s verdict.

Ms Peggie could feasibly win her case against NHS Fife but lose against Dr Upton, for example.

