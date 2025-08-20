Sandie Peggie: What exactly will NHS Fife trans row tribunal judge rule on?

The NHS Fife trans row tribunal attracted international attention and reopened Scotland’s controversial debate about gender identity and women’s rights.

It brought in polarising opinions from celebrities like author JK Rowling and became tangled up with a landmark Supreme Court ruling.

And it’s about to hit the headlines and social media again when legal arguments resume in September.

But how did it get to this point – and, crucially, what is the tribunal judge going to rule on later this year?

How did it start?

Victoria Hospital nurse Sandie Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after a changing room row with trans doctor Beth Upton on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Ms Peggie told Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable at the two of them sharing the all-female locker room.

The trans medic complained about the Kirkcaldy nurse’s behaviour to bosses.

Ms Peggie then sued both NHS Fife and Dr Upton – resulting in an employment tribunal held in Dundee.

The Kirkcaldy nurse alleges she was discriminated against as a woman, says Dr Upton sexually harassed her, and claims she was punished by the health board for complaining.

So what are the key details within each of her three claims?

Was Sandie Peggie discriminated against due to being a woman?

Ms Peggie contends she was unfairly treated by NHS Fife on the grounds of her sex.

Sex is a “protected characteristic” in the 2010 Equality Act.

Ms Peggie believes she was subjected to direct sex discrimination because Dr Upton – born a man – was able to use the women’s changing room.

A three-person panel – headed by judge Sandy Kemp, who presided over the tribunal – must decide if Ms Peggie was treated unfavourably as a result of NHS Fife’s policy.

Was Sandie Peggie sexually harassed?

Ms Peggie claims she was subjected to “unwanted conduct of a sexual nature” by Dr Upton due to the doctor’s presence in the women’s changing area.

Her legal team alleges Dr Upton breached the Equality Act and harassed Ms Peggie by refusing to leave the locker room when challenged.

This particular claim was lodged against Dr Upton and NHS Fife.

Was Sandie Peggie treated unfairly due to complaining?

Ms Peggie claimed she was subjected to “victimisation” by NHS Fife.

In effect, this means she is arguing her employer punished her for raising concerns in the first place.

Ms Peggie’s initial suspension, an investigation into the row, and her return to work are all key to this.

At the tribunal, emails emerged revealing Dr Upton’s boss Kate Searle urged consultants to “condemn” Ms Peggie’s actions in the wake of the Christmas Eve row.

The Glenrothes mum first raised concerns about the changing room setup in August 2023, four months before the clash that has proved the catalyst for the tribunal.

What is the tribunal NOT about?

The employment hearing, while centred on a gender row, is not a rerun of previous legal and parliamentary debates about trans rights.

A landmark Supreme Court ruling earlier this year found that “sex” referred to biological sex for the purposes of the Equality Act.

This decision could impact the tribunal panel’s findings, but was an entirely separate case.

The tribunal is also separate from NHS Fife’s own internal investigation into Ms Peggie’s behaviour.

It was revealed last month the Kirkcaldy nurse had been cleared of gross misconduct claims – including an allegation of patient care failures and misgendering Dr Upton.

What happens next?

The tribunal finished hearing evidence from the key players at the heart of the case on July 29.

Lawyers will return on September 1 and 2 to give their closing statements.

A judgement is unlikely to follow for months – and may not be returned until December at the earliest.

Appeals could follow if any of Ms Peggie, Dr Upton, or NHS Fife are unhappy with the panel’s verdict.

Ms Peggie could feasibly win her case against NHS Fife but lose against Dr Upton, for example.