EXCLUSIVE: The rejected Dundee University recovery plan that proposed 690 job losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: The rejected Dundee University recovery plan that proposed 690 job losses

The Courier reveals the full details of the now rejected recovery plan proposed by Dundee University.

Dundee University
The university's plan for recovery has been revealed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee University’s latest recovery plan which included proposals for a total of 690 redundancies has been vetoed by the Scottish Government.

The 105-page document set out the institution’s “best hope” for survival from a cash-crisis which has left it on the verge of bankruptcy.

The document – obtained by The Courier hours before the Scottish Funding Council rejected it – set out a timeline for further savings and job losses.

The full plan reveals:

  • A timeline for 690 staff lay-offs – including when there will be compulsory redundancies.
  • The stark reality of collapse unless government support comes forward.
  • Buildings and other assets to be marked for sale.

University insiders insist that while it is a “tough plan” it is necessary to create a long-term sustainable future.

Crucially, managers believe it would also accelerate the ending to the university’s reliance on government cash to continue operating.

Cash flow projections contained in the document show the stark reality of the institution’s current situation.

Charts show the stark financial position facing the university. Image: Supplied.

Without the immediate savings and the £52 million bailout so far announced by the Scottish Government, the university would go into the red from September.

It would leave it unable to pay staff salaries and other running costs – presently around £1 million per day.

Further redundancies

Key to the plan is a significant reduction in the “spiralling” staff costs set out in the independent Gillies Report.

If nothing changes, around 64% of the university’s budget would be spent on staffing. This would reduce to 59% in financial year 2025/26, 54% the following year and 53% thereafter.

The plan says this would bring the university in line with others in the sector.

To achieve this, a further 390 redundancies would be announced over the next 12 months – taking the total reduction to 690.

This would be comprised of:

  • 300 full-time equivalent (FTE) leavers from voluntary severance in September 2025
  • 50 FTE leavers from voluntary severance in November 2025
    with payment in lieu of notice
  • 170 FTE leavers from voluntary redundancy in March 2026
  • 170 FTE leavers from compulsory redundancy in May 2026.

It says: “We would then expect to run a redundancy scheme later in the 2025-26 academic year.

“Along with the second phase of VS [voluntary severance] scheme noted above, this will reduce salary cost by a total of £27.7m on an annualised basis, with an estimated cost of £7.4m.”

Interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The plan says the “working assumption” is that around 20% of the posts lost would be academic, with the rest comprising professional services staff.

It says this is in line with a reduction in the number of modules offered and the anticipated fall in student numbers this academic year – down 19% on 2022-23 figures to just over 11,400.

After unfilled vacancies are taken into account, it would likely mean the university’s total headcount would reduce by nearly 1,000.

Alongside the redundancy scheme the university is also proposing a radical restructure. It would see its current eight academic schools reduced to four faculties, reducing the number of middle managers.

Assets marked for sale

The plan also confirms the sale of University House, the principal’s official residence, has been completed. It is expected to net the institution around £800,000 in November.

A number of other buildings and assets are listed for sale:

  • Caird Steps car park (£200,000)
  • 11 Perth Road (£200,000)
  • Airlie Place (£1.2 million).

The plan also sets out a series of other day-to-day savings, including tighter controls of operating expenses.

With the recovery plan effectively vetoed by the Scottish Government, it means any implementation of the changes is unlikely to go ahead.

The Scottish Funding Council has demanded a freeze on restructuring and redundancy plans put forward by management as the only solution to save the institution from bankruptcy.

Instead they have issued “name your price” ultimatum designed to keep the university’s doors open for the next 12 months.

More from Politics

Interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton (left) and acting chair of court Ian Mair.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University in fresh crisis as government rejects plan for more job losses
11
Dundee principal Simon Hewitt says he will battle funding woes
Dundee principal determined to battle funding woes for college that 'gave him everything'
Green MSP Maggie Chapman in Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Maggie Chapman on personal abuse and losing top spot at Holyrood
10
The pool at the Gardyne campus closed at the end of July.
Inside D&A College decision to close Gardyne swimming pool
2
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton and Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.
EXCLUSIVE: SNP education chief holds recovery talks at Dundee University as 600+ job cuts…
34
The university's plan for recovery has been revealed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Medical watchdog let Eljamel off hook after threatening NHS Tayside surgeon with police…
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University recovery plan proposes further job losses
16
The university's plan for recovery has been revealed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Eljamel inquiry ‘core participants’ revealed – including NHS Tayside and Dundee University
The university's plan for recovery has been revealed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife carrying out equality review over trans staff changing room use after breaking…
13
Dundee University Students' Association Tánaiste Custance.
Huge funding cut for Dundee students' union as university accused of broken promises
15

Conversation