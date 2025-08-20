EXCLUSIVE: Fife councillor who quit Labour defects to Nigel Farage’s Reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife councillor who quit Labour defects to Nigel Farage’s Reform

Julie MacDougall exited the Labour Party last year after she was blocked from standing at the Westminster election.

Fife councillor Julie MacDougall has joined Reform. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A Fife councillor who dramatically quit Labour after she was blocked from standing at the Westminster election has joined Reform UK, The Courier can reveal.

Julie MacDougall, who represents Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, became the first councillor in the region to represent Nigel Farage’s party.

“After thoughtful consultation I am delighted to join Reform UK to become part of a team who want to deliver real change for our communities,” she said.

“I want more grown up, authentic politics and an opportunity to work together to offer better.

“I look forward to this exciting new chapter and I remain fully committed to serving the people of Fife.”

‘Brutal blow’

The Fife councillor is the daughter of late Glenrothes Labour MP John MacDougall, who served from 2001 until his death in 2008.

Ms MacDougall quit Labour in June 2024, weeks before the Westminster election.

Melanie Ward went on to win in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy for Labour.

Labour told The Courier she had been barred from running because she broke the rules by contacting party members too often.

Ms MacDougall was angry that now MP Melanie Ward had been chosen to run in the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency.

Ms Ward – who had stood for Labour in Fife before – was based in London when she was selected.

Ms MacDougall had said it was “disrespectful and insulting” for the party to suggest there were no capable candidates living in the Kingdom.

She claimed candidates were being “imposed” on party members.

‘Desperate careerism’

But one Fife Labour source accused Ms MacDougall of “desperate careerism” by switching to Reform.

“She was blocked last time for being f***ing useless,” they told The Courier.

“It’s so blatant – someone who’s bitter and desperate to be an MSP, but has no idea why she wants to do it.

“She’s only interested in herself and her own ego.

“It’s in no way surprising.”

Ms MacDougall stood for Labour in the Dunfermline constituency at the 2021 election.

Reform UK said her switch was a “brutal blow” for Scottish Labour chief Anas Sarwar.

The party’s Glasgow councillor Thomas Kerr said: ““I’ve known about Julie’s work for a number of years.

“Her reputation for being a dedicated and passionate champion for the people of Fife is second to none and she’ll be a great addition to Reform UK in Scotland.”

More than a dozen councillors across Scotland have now defected to Mr Farage’s party.

Fife councillor Robin Lawson in St Andrews
St Andrews councillor Robin Lawson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Robin Lawson, a St Andrews councillor, quit the Tories in May and announced he had signed up for Reform UK.

But he does not officially represent the party on the council yet and remains an independent for now.

