EXCLUSIVE: Fife councillor who quit Labour defects to Nigel Farage’s Reform

A Fife councillor who dramatically quit Labour after she was blocked from standing at the Westminster election has joined Reform UK, The Courier can reveal.

Julie MacDougall, who represents Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, became the first councillor in the region to represent Nigel Farage’s party.

“After thoughtful consultation I am delighted to join Reform UK to become part of a team who want to deliver real change for our communities,” she said.

“I want more grown up, authentic politics and an opportunity to work together to offer better.

“I look forward to this exciting new chapter and I remain fully committed to serving the people of Fife.”

‘Brutal blow’

The Fife councillor is the daughter of late Glenrothes Labour MP John MacDougall, who served from 2001 until his death in 2008.

Ms MacDougall quit Labour in June 2024, weeks before the Westminster election.

Labour told The Courier she had been barred from running because she broke the rules by contacting party members too often.

Ms MacDougall was angry that now MP Melanie Ward had been chosen to run in the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency.

Ms Ward – who had stood for Labour in Fife before – was based in London when she was selected.

Ms MacDougall had said it was “disrespectful and insulting” for the party to suggest there were no capable candidates living in the Kingdom.

She claimed candidates were being “imposed” on party members.

‘Desperate careerism’

But one Fife Labour source accused Ms MacDougall of “desperate careerism” by switching to Reform.

“She was blocked last time for being f***ing useless,” they told The Courier.

“It’s so blatant – someone who’s bitter and desperate to be an MSP, but has no idea why she wants to do it.

“She’s only interested in herself and her own ego.

“It’s in no way surprising.”

Ms MacDougall stood for Labour in the Dunfermline constituency at the 2021 election.

Reform UK said her switch was a “brutal blow” for Scottish Labour chief Anas Sarwar.

The party’s Glasgow councillor Thomas Kerr said: ““I’ve known about Julie’s work for a number of years.

“Her reputation for being a dedicated and passionate champion for the people of Fife is second to none and she’ll be a great addition to Reform UK in Scotland.”

More than a dozen councillors across Scotland have now defected to Mr Farage’s party.

Robin Lawson, a St Andrews councillor, quit the Tories in May and announced he had signed up for Reform UK.

But he does not officially represent the party on the council yet and remains an independent for now.