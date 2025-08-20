EXCLUSIVE: Fife Reform defector was ‘passionate’ anti-Brexit voter

A Fife councillor who defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK campaigned fiercely against Brexit – and won backing from Labour’s most pro-EU wing.

Councillor Julie MacDougall quit Labour in 2024 after being blocked from standing as a General Election candidate.

She is now in Reform, which evolved from the anti-EU Brexit Party.

The Courier can reveal Ms MacDougall had publicly supported EU membership and been endorsed as an MP hopeful by Labour Movement for Europe, a pro-EU faction.

“You don’t get an endorsement from them without pledging true allegiance to the EU,” a source explained.

‘Desperate’

Ms MacDougall also superimposed the stars of the EU flag over her Facebook profile picture in 2020.

One former party colleague described the councillor as a “passionate” EU supporter who “despised” Brexit.

A Labour source added: “Julie MacDougall’s desperate search for relevance continues.

“Having been rejected as a Labour candidate multiple times, she is now abandoning what she previously said she believed in to try to get herself a seat with any party in any parliament that might have her.

“She has previously been strident in her pro-EU views, as a member of the Labour Movement for Europe, and even displaying an EU flag around her face in social media profile pictures.

“She needs to explain to people in her council ward why she has suddenly abandoned these views in favour of Reform, who were previously called the Brexit Party.”

Defecting Fife councillor doesn’t know how she’d vote in fresh Brexit referendum

Ms MacDougall told The Courier she had backed Remain during the EU Referendum in 2016, and says she does not know how she would vote if the ballot was re-run.

She said: “I’ve always been pro-European. It’s more about the fact the country has voted to leave. That’s what the people of the country decided, and that’s democracy.

“I accept that decision by the people that voted.”

Asked how she would vote now, the councillor added: “I haven’t thought about a vote at the moment, because I don’t think that’s something on the table.”

Ms MacDougall, whose late father John was a Labour MP in Fife, also denied accusations of careerism.

“Everyone can have their own opinion. Labour was where my heart was. Sadly, things have changed,” she added.

“Had I really wanted to progress my career, I would have joined another party years ago when other parties approached me. It’s taken me till now to make my decision.”

A Reform UK spokesman said: “Unlike Labour, who continue relitigating Brexit and driving us ever closer to the EU, Councillor MacDougall is committed to a free, sovereign country that is governed by its citizens.

“We welcome anyone who shares our values of slashing immigration, cutting taxation, and building a better Britain.”