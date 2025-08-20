EXCLUSIVE: Fife Reform defector was ‘passionate’ anti-Brexit voter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife Reform defector was ‘passionate’ anti-Brexit voter

Councillor Julie MacDougall says she has always been "pro-European" but does not know how she would vote if the referendum was re-run.

Fife councillor Julie MacDougall, who has joined Nigel Farage's Reform UK
Colleagues say Julie MacDougall was a passionate EU supporter.
By Alasdair Clark & Justin Bowie

A Fife councillor who defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK campaigned fiercely against Brexit – and won backing from Labour’s most pro-EU wing.

Councillor Julie MacDougall quit Labour in 2024 after being blocked from standing as a General Election candidate.

She is now in Reform, which evolved from the anti-EU Brexit Party.

The Courier can reveal Ms MacDougall had publicly supported EU membership and been endorsed as an MP hopeful by Labour Movement for Europe, a pro-EU faction.

“You don’t get an endorsement from them without pledging true allegiance to the EU,” a source explained.

Fife councillor Julie MacDougall EU Brexit
Julie MacDougall’s pro-EU profile picture from January 2020. Image: Facebook

‘Desperate’

Ms MacDougall also superimposed the stars of the EU flag over her Facebook profile picture in 2020.

One former party colleague described the councillor as a “passionate” EU supporter who “despised” Brexit.

A Labour source added: “Julie MacDougall’s desperate search for relevance continues.

“Having been rejected as a Labour candidate multiple times, she is now abandoning what she previously said she believed in to try to get herself a seat with any party in any parliament that might have her.

Julie MacDougall’s endorsement as a candidate by Labour pro-EU faction. Image: X

“She has previously been strident in her pro-EU views, as a member of the Labour Movement for Europe, and even displaying an EU flag around her face in social media profile pictures.

“She needs to explain to people in her council ward why she has suddenly abandoned these views in favour of Reform, who were previously called the Brexit Party.”

Defecting Fife councillor doesn’t know how she’d vote in fresh Brexit referendum

Ms MacDougall told The Courier she had backed Remain during the EU Referendum in 2016, and says she does not know how she would vote if the ballot was re-run.

She said: “I’ve always been pro-European. It’s more about the fact the country has voted to leave. That’s what the people of the country decided, and that’s democracy.

“I accept that decision by the people that voted.”

Asked how she would vote now, the councillor added: “I haven’t thought about a vote at the moment, because I don’t think that’s something on the table.”

Fife Reform Councillor Julie MacDougall
Councillor Julie MacDougall was elected in 2022 as a Labour representative. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ms MacDougall, whose late father John was a Labour MP in Fife, also denied accusations of careerism.

“Everyone can have their own opinion. Labour was where my heart was. Sadly, things have changed,” she added.

“Had I really wanted to progress my career, I would have joined another party years ago when other parties approached me. It’s taken me till now to make my decision.”

A Reform UK spokesman said: “Unlike Labour, who continue relitigating Brexit and driving us ever closer to the EU, Councillor MacDougall is committed to a free, sovereign country that is governed by its citizens.

“We welcome anyone who shares our values of slashing immigration, cutting taxation, and building a better Britain.”

Conversation