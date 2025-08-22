EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University recovery set to face further Holyrood scrutiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University recovery set to face further Holyrood scrutiny

University sources say interim principal Professor Nigel Seaton would likely agree to answer questions on the rescue plan in parliament.

Scottish Parliament education committee hearings on Dundee University crisis - chairman Douglas Ross
Committee chairman Douglas Ross MSP. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Holyrood’s powerful education committee is set to scrutinise Dundee University’s recovery plans when MSPs return in September.

The move comes days after the Scottish Government rejected the institution’s recovery proposals – which included further job losses.

The government has instead issued a “name your price” ultimatum, asking what cash will be required to keep the institution solvent for the next 12 months.

The Scottish Funding Council (SFC), which oversees university cash allocations, believes this will give the university time to recruit a permanent senior leadership team and put together a strategic plan.

But insiders say they fear this is a political move by a government concerned backlash from further job losses ahead of the Scottish Parliament election next May.

The claim was rejected by senior government sources who insist a strategic plan is necessary to build “strong foundations” for the university’s future.

Douglas Ross MSP told The Courier his education, children and young people committee will scrutinise the plans when Holyrood returns from summer recess.

University sources say interim principal Professor Nigel Seaton would likely agree to appear before the committee to answer questions.

And with the likelihood of significant public cash being committed, cross-party politicians will be keen to ensure money is being spent well.

Dundee University position remains ‘precarious’

Mr Ross said: “Dundee University remains in a precarious position and staff and students deserve full transparency from SNP ministers and senior bosses.

“Whatever recovery plan is ultimately accepted, it must ensure that the toxic culture and financial mismanagement of the past can never happen again.

“Right now, there is a suggestion that SNP ministers are more interested in protecting their reputations and avoiding bad headlines, instead of ensuring the university has a guaranteed sustainable future.

Iain Gillespie at Holyrood’s education committee. Image: Andrew Cowan, Parliament photographer

“These plans deserve to be scrutinised in full and when Parliamentary returns I imagine the committee will consider calls for ministers and university bosses to appear in front of us.

“We must get guarantees about what this plan will mean for taxpayers’ money and crucially, give staff and students reassurances about their futures and that lessons have been learned.”

The parliamentary committee’s previous sessions examined what had gone wrong at the institution. It heard evidence from a host of former senior figures, including principals Iain Gillespie and Shane O’Neill.

Universities minister Graeme Dey said: “These claims are baseless and the clear focus of ministers is to protect the interests of students and see the university of Dundee continue to operate and thrive into the future.

“We are doing all we can to support this and will of course update Parliament in due course of developments in that regard.”

More from Politics

David Graham Fife councillor
Why disgraced Fife councillor kept job after guilty verdict – despite law change
Fife councillor Julie MacDougall, who has joined Nigel Farage's Reform UK
EXCLUSIVE: Fife Reform defector was 'passionate' anti-Brexit voter
3
Fife councillor Julie MacDougall has joined Reform. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife councillor who quit Labour defects to Nigel Farage's Reform
25
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
Sandie Peggie: What exactly will NHS Fife trans row tribunal judge rule on?
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: The rejected Dundee University recovery plan that proposed 690 job losses
44
Interim Dundee University principal Nigel Seaton (left) and acting chair of court Ian Mair.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University in fresh crisis as government rejects plan for more job losses
29
Dundee principal Simon Hewitt says he will battle funding woes
Dundee principal determined to battle funding woes for college that 'gave him everything'
Green MSP Maggie Chapman in Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Maggie Chapman on personal abuse and losing top spot at Holyrood
11
The pool at the Gardyne campus closed at the end of July.
Inside D&A College decision to close Gardyne swimming pool
2
Interim Dundee University principal Professor Nigel Seaton and Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.
EXCLUSIVE: SNP education chief holds recovery talks at Dundee University as 600+ job cuts…
36

Conversation