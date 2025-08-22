EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University recovery set to face further Holyrood scrutiny

Holyrood’s powerful education committee is set to scrutinise Dundee University’s recovery plans when MSPs return in September.

The move comes days after the Scottish Government rejected the institution’s recovery proposals – which included further job losses.

The government has instead issued a “name your price” ultimatum, asking what cash will be required to keep the institution solvent for the next 12 months.

The Scottish Funding Council (SFC), which oversees university cash allocations, believes this will give the university time to recruit a permanent senior leadership team and put together a strategic plan.

But insiders say they fear this is a political move by a government concerned backlash from further job losses ahead of the Scottish Parliament election next May.

The claim was rejected by senior government sources who insist a strategic plan is necessary to build “strong foundations” for the university’s future.

Douglas Ross MSP told The Courier his education, children and young people committee will scrutinise the plans when Holyrood returns from summer recess.

University sources say interim principal Professor Nigel Seaton would likely agree to appear before the committee to answer questions.

And with the likelihood of significant public cash being committed, cross-party politicians will be keen to ensure money is being spent well.

Dundee University position remains ‘precarious’

Mr Ross said: “Dundee University remains in a precarious position and staff and students deserve full transparency from SNP ministers and senior bosses.

“Whatever recovery plan is ultimately accepted, it must ensure that the toxic culture and financial mismanagement of the past can never happen again.

“Right now, there is a suggestion that SNP ministers are more interested in protecting their reputations and avoiding bad headlines, instead of ensuring the university has a guaranteed sustainable future.

“These plans deserve to be scrutinised in full and when Parliamentary returns I imagine the committee will consider calls for ministers and university bosses to appear in front of us.

“We must get guarantees about what this plan will mean for taxpayers’ money and crucially, give staff and students reassurances about their futures and that lessons have been learned.”

The parliamentary committee’s previous sessions examined what had gone wrong at the institution. It heard evidence from a host of former senior figures, including principals Iain Gillespie and Shane O’Neill.

Universities minister Graeme Dey said: “These claims are baseless and the clear focus of ministers is to protect the interests of students and see the university of Dundee continue to operate and thrive into the future.

“We are doing all we can to support this and will of course update Parliament in due course of developments in that regard.”