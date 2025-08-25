Sandie Peggie: Can trans row nurse, NHS Fife or Dr Beth Upton appeal tribunal decision?

A judgment in the employment tribunal brought against NHS Fife by Kirkcaldy A&E nurse Sandie Peggie is expected in the coming months – but will that be the end of it?

It’s been two years since a changing room confrontation sparked the controversial employment tribunal, and a judgment could come as soon as December.

After examining what exactly employment judge Sandy Kemp will rule on, The Courier looks at what happens if Sandie Peggie, NHS Fife or Dr Beth Upton disagree.

Can either side appeal?

First, the background. Victoria Hospital nurse Sandie Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after a changing room row with trans doctor Beth Upton – who was born male – on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Ms Peggie told Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable at the two of them sharing the all-female locker room.

The trans medic complained, Ms Peggie then sued NHS Fife and Dr Upton, and it ended up in a tribunal in Dundee.

Ms Peggie – as the claimant – will be able to appeal any judgment which goes against her. NHS Fife, as the first respondent, and Dr Beth Upton, as the second respondent, can do the same.

This must be done within 42 days.

But this can only be done on a specific point. Neither side could appeal simply because they dislike or disagree with the judgment.

It must be focussed. For example, they could argue the tribunal incorrectly applied the law – such as the recent Supreme Court ruling which said “woman” for the purposes of equalities law referred to biological sex.

They can also appeal if they believe the reasoning was legally flawed, or if the process was somehow unfair.

Any appeal would be made in the first instance to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT).

The EAT can either dispose of the appeal or order a full hearing, which can then dismiss the appeal, uphold it or alter the original decision.

Could an appeal go further?

Yes – but that is rare and complex.

Either party could seek leave to appeal the decision of the appeal tribunal to the Court of Session, Scotland’s highest court.

Again, this would have to be focussed on a legal error.

The decision of the Court of Session can also be appealed further to the UK Supreme Court, but legal experts say this is exceptionally rare.

Permission also has to be granted.

In general, the Supreme Court will only accept appeals if they relate to something of general public importance.

Is there more still to come?

The employment tribunal has not actually concluded yet.

It finished hearing evidence from the key players at the heart of the case on July 29.

Lawyers will return on September 1 and 2 to give their closing statements.

Read more about the Sandie Peggie tribunal: