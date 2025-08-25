Sandie Peggie: Can trans row nurse, NHS Fife or Dr Beth Upton appeal tribunal decision?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sandie Peggie: Can trans row nurse, NHS Fife or Dr Beth Upton appeal tribunal decision?

The case could be six months or more from a resolution if either side disagrees with the initial judgment.

Sande Peggie in Dundee
Sandie Peggie outside the employment tribunal in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

A judgment in the employment tribunal brought against NHS Fife by Kirkcaldy A&E nurse Sandie Peggie is expected in the coming months – but will that be the end of it?

It’s been two years since a changing room confrontation sparked the controversial employment tribunal, and a judgment could come as soon as December.

After examining what exactly employment judge Sandy Kemp will rule on, The Courier looks at what happens if Sandie Peggie, NHS Fife or Dr Beth Upton disagree.

Can either side appeal?

First, the background. Victoria Hospital nurse Sandie Peggie was suspended by NHS Fife after a changing room row with trans doctor Beth Upton – who was born male – on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Ms Peggie told Dr Upton she felt uncomfortable at the two of them sharing the all-female locker room.

The trans medic complained, Ms Peggie then sued NHS Fife and Dr Upton, and it ended up in a tribunal in Dundee.

Dr Beth Upton, the A&E medic at the centre of the case. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Ms Peggie – as the claimant – will be able to appeal any judgment which goes against her. NHS Fife, as the first respondent, and Dr Beth Upton, as the second respondent, can do the same.

This must be done within 42 days.

But this can only be done on a specific point. Neither side could appeal simply because they dislike or disagree with the judgment.

It must be focussed. For example, they could argue the tribunal incorrectly applied the law – such as the recent Supreme Court ruling which said “woman” for the purposes of equalities law referred to biological sex.

They can also appeal if they believe the reasoning was legally flawed, or if the process was somehow unfair.

Any appeal would be made in the first instance to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT).

The EAT can either dispose of the appeal or order a full hearing, which can then dismiss the appeal, uphold it or alter the original decision.

Could an appeal go further?

Yes – but that is rare and complex.

Either party could seek leave to appeal the decision of the appeal tribunal to the Court of Session, Scotland’s highest court.

Again, this would have to be focussed on a legal error.

The case could ultimately be appealed to the Supreme Court. Image: PA

The decision of the Court of Session can also be appealed further to the UK Supreme Court, but legal experts say this is exceptionally rare.

Permission also has to be granted.

In general, the Supreme Court will only accept appeals if they relate to something of general public importance.

Is there more still to come?

The employment tribunal has not actually concluded yet.

It finished hearing evidence from the key players at the heart of the case on July 29.

Lawyers will return on September 1 and 2 to give their closing statements.

