Dundee Western Gateway school delay could last four more years, campaigners fear

Bill Batchelor warns local residents are “tired” after loads of “broken promises” about the timetable for a much-needed campus.

By Justin Bowie
Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway Community Group. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Frustrated residents in Dundee’s Western Gateway worry it may be approaching the end of the decade before a promised new primary school is finally delivered.

Campaigner Bill Batchelor told The Courier “confidence levels are the lowest they’ve ever been” among locals because of the long delays.

Residents who moved to the new-build estate nearly 10 years ago paid an extra £5,000 “roof tax” for their new homes to help fund a school for the area.

But escalating costs and a failed bid to secure Scottish Government funding mean the campus is nowhere in sight – even as Western Gateway expands.

A target to open the school in 2026 will be missed.

Mr Batchelor is hopeful things can get moving after Barratt Homes – who bought the land from Springfield earlier this year – submitted a planning application.

But he wants Dundee City Council to expedite the approval process given delays so far.

‘Frustrating’

“It could sit there for six months,” Mr Batchelor said.

“It is frustrating.

“The council keeps telling me they’re committed to it, but I don’t know if they are.

“It just seems to be one step forward, and two steps back.

“If you’ve asked me three or four years ago, I’d have said it would be built by 2026.

“We’ve had so many broken promises.

“Our confidence levels are the lowest they’ve ever been.”

As a result, he doesn’t expect to see the new school anytime soon.

“I would love it to be two years.

“I think more realistically it might be three to four years.”

Anas Sarwar and Michael Marra at the site where the Western Gateway school should be.

It comes as Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra and party leader Anas Sarwar visited an empty field where the school should have soon been opening.

“If Scottish Labour form a government in 2026, we will build this school,” Mr Sarwar said.

“You should have a school here.”

Western Gateway school in Dundee council’s plan

Dundee City West SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick said: “Labour seems to be oblivious to the fact that Dundee’s SNP council administration has allocated £25 million funding for the school.

“The SNP said we would deliver a school at Western Gateway and that’s exactly what we are doing.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Council officers continue to meet regularly with the developer to coordinate progress between the delivery of the housing development and the primary school.”

Christopher Ross, development director for Barratt, said: “We’ve been working closely with Dundee City Council on plans for the new primary school.

“We understand how important this school is to the local community, and we’re committed to supporting its delivery alongside our new homes.”

Conversation