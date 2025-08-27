What is council’s role in housing Perth asylum seekers?

Two anti-immigration protests have been staged in Perth in August over the housing of asylum seekers in the city.

But it’s not always clear who is in charge of the policy or foots the bill.

The public demonstrations and counter protests come as one local authority in England fights the UK Government to remove migrants from a local hotel.

What is Perth and Kinross Council’s role in accommodating asylum seekers and how are authorities responding?

Is the council responsible for housing asylum seekers in hotels?

No. It is not the local authority’s duty to find hotels for any asylum seekers who currently reside in Perth.

Instead, this is the responsibility of the Home Office, the UK Government department responsible for immigration, border security and policing.

Those specific immigration powers are held at Westminster, not the Scottish Parliament.

The Labour Government subcontracts this job to the Mears Group, a private housing and care provider.

If any further hotels are required, the Mears Group will contact Perth and Kinross Council to identify where might be suitable.

The local authority, however, holds a weekly meeting with the Home Office to discuss arrangements for asylum seekers living in Perth.

Council insiders say Perth and Kinross is largely at the mercy of whatever the UK Government decides.

“We don’t have a lot of say in it, other than to facilitate it,” one source said.

An update on the total number of asylum seekers in the region is provided by the Mears Group every two weeks.

As of August 14, this stood at 191 people.

The council is also responsible for offering a range of services to asylum seekers staying in Perth and Kinross.

This includes helping them register with GPs, offering English language training and helping them improve their chances of employment.

The local authority also supports migrants to find permanent homes if their asylum claims are successful.

How much does this cost the council?

Perth and Kinross Council is not directly responsible for covering the costs of housing migrants in hotels.

Instead, local authority chiefs receive cash from the Home Office to fund local services which are used.

The council received £231,000 for 2025-26 and carried forward an additional £53,000 from last year.

More than £47,000 of this went towards health and wellbeing.

A total of £44,000 was spent on education and language projects.

The biggest chunk – at £98,000 – was used to help migrants find homes after their claims were approved.

Just over £15,000 was dedicated to helping asylum seekers improve their job prospects and for welfare support.

A total of £23,000 was spent on a “digital inclusion” scheme.

And more than £14,000 went to “communities and social connections” projects.

But even though this is paid for by the Home Office, the council still needs staff to deliver services locally.

One insider told The Courier that Perth and Kinross Council raised concerns with the UK Government years ago about a lack of resources.

“It hasn’t increased them as a result,” they said.

Pete Wishart, the SNP MP for Perth and Kinross-shire, says the local authority needs more support.

“This is all about Home Office policymaking and decision-making,” he said.

“It’s nothing to do with Perth and Kinross Council.

“They have absolutely no power over how any of these resources are allocated.

“They’re doing a fantastic job with nothing from the Home Office.”

Can the council say no?

Earlier this month, Epping Forest Council, in south-east England, was granted a temporary injunction to stop asylum seekers being placed in a local hotel.

The migrants may need to leave by September 12 unless the decision is successfully challenged.

The landmark ruling sparked questions over whether similar legal battles could follow in Scotland.

But leading Perthshire councillors have shown their support for continuing to help asylum seekers.

A joint statement from across the political divide read: “We stand united in reaffirming our status as a council of sanctuary.”

The SNP, supportive of immigration and asylum seekers, runs Perth and Kinross as a minority administration.

Epping Forest Council, meanwhile, is controlled by the Tories.

Perth and Kinross Council does not require change of use planning permission for local hotels to be used for asylum seekers.

This was a major point of contention in the Epping legal case.

How has the council responded to growing tensions?

The council issued a 1,400-word statement earlier in August revealing its exact role in response to a flurry of freedom of information requests.

Local authority bosses also urged against “misinformation”.

Council chiefs also hit out at false social media rumours claiming that up to 250 extra asylum seekers could be housed in Perth.

But that has done little to calm the growing storm.

Around 300 protesters and counter-demonstrators gathered in a tense standoff outside the Radisson Blu Hotel on Leonard Street on August 23.

Anti-immigration protesters carried flags and placards with messages such as “get them out”.

Those opposed to the rally could be seen holding signs saying “refugees welcome”.