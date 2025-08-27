NHS Fife facing fresh probe over handling over trans row tribunal cost questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Fife facing fresh probe over handling over trans row tribunal cost questions

The health board was criticised by a top watchdog over its handling of requests about how much has been spent on Sandie Peggie’s case.

By Justin Bowie
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

NHS Fife is facing a new investigation over its handling of questions about the cost of the controversial ongoing trans row tribunal.

The health board was previously rebuked by a watchdog for failing to do any proper checks to find information about the Sandie Peggie case requested by news publications, including The Courier.

Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton ordered NHS Fife chiefs to carry out “adequate, proportionate searches” in his highly critical ruling earlier this year.

The health board later revealed how much had been spent on fighting its case against Kirkcaldy nurse Ms Peggie after months of secrecy.

She is suing the under-fire health board after she was suspended following a row with trans doctor Beth Upton in a Victoria Hospital changing room.

Scottish information commissioner David Hamilton
Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

In a statement last month, NHS Fife said it was “inaccurate” to say that Mr Hamilton had ordered the health board to release the cost of the employment tribunal.

Instead, the health board said it had published the overall figure – which amounted to £220,000 at the time – “in the interests of transparency”.

Mr Hamilton then hit back by threatening NHS Fife with court action due to its “petulant” statement.

The transparency chief said the health board’s comments raised “new questions” about whether bosses had fully complied with his decision.

On Wednesday, in a story first reported by The Herald, it emerged the information commissioner has formally launched a fresh probe into the issue.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A statement read: “We’re currently investigating compliance with the decision.

“As this issue is currently under investigation we’re unable to comment further at this time.”

Gender critical charity Sex Matters, who are supporting Ms Peggie, claim Mr Hamilton’s fresh investigation is a “major blow” for NHS Fife.

“NHS Fife has only added to concerns about standards of transparency and governance,” said director of advocacy Helen Joyce.

The latest twist in the long-running saga comes just days before the tribunal resumes on Monday.

The hearing will reconvene so lawyers can give their closing statements.

Evidence for the tribunal concluded on July 29.

NHS Fife was contacted for comment.

Conversation