NHS Fife facing fresh probe over handling over trans row tribunal cost questions

NHS Fife is facing a new investigation over its handling of questions about the cost of the controversial ongoing trans row tribunal.

The health board was previously rebuked by a watchdog for failing to do any proper checks to find information about the Sandie Peggie case requested by news publications, including The Courier.

Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton ordered NHS Fife chiefs to carry out “adequate, proportionate searches” in his highly critical ruling earlier this year.

The health board later revealed how much had been spent on fighting its case against Kirkcaldy nurse Ms Peggie after months of secrecy.

She is suing the under-fire health board after she was suspended following a row with trans doctor Beth Upton in a Victoria Hospital changing room.

In a statement last month, NHS Fife said it was “inaccurate” to say that Mr Hamilton had ordered the health board to release the cost of the employment tribunal.

Instead, the health board said it had published the overall figure – which amounted to £220,000 at the time – “in the interests of transparency”.

Mr Hamilton then hit back by threatening NHS Fife with court action due to its “petulant” statement.

The transparency chief said the health board’s comments raised “new questions” about whether bosses had fully complied with his decision.

On Wednesday, in a story first reported by The Herald, it emerged the information commissioner has formally launched a fresh probe into the issue.

A statement read: “We’re currently investigating compliance with the decision.

“As this issue is currently under investigation we’re unable to comment further at this time.”

Gender critical charity Sex Matters, who are supporting Ms Peggie, claim Mr Hamilton’s fresh investigation is a “major blow” for NHS Fife.

“NHS Fife has only added to concerns about standards of transparency and governance,” said director of advocacy Helen Joyce.

The latest twist in the long-running saga comes just days before the tribunal resumes on Monday.

The hearing will reconvene so lawyers can give their closing statements.

Evidence for the tribunal concluded on July 29.

NHS Fife was contacted for comment.