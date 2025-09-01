NHS Fife trans row tribunal: What can we expect today and why won’t Sandie Peggie be there?

The NHS Fife trans row tribunal returns today – more than a month after key players including nurse Sandie Peggie finished giving evidence.

Now lawyers representing Ms Peggie, the health board, and trans doctor Beth Upton will outline their final arguments over two days.

Here’s all you need to know as the employment hearing in Dundee reaches its closing stages.

What can we expect?

Lawyers entered their written submissions to presiding judge Sandy Kemp on August 25.

The next two days will serve as an opportunity for each side to summarise their key points to the judge and his panel before they go away to reach a verdict.

Each lawyer is expected to take up to a day to sum up their arguments.

Barrister Naomi Cunningham, representing Ms Peggie, will explain why the Victoria Hospital nurse thinks she should win her case.

Ms Peggie claims she was discriminated against due to being a woman, says she was sexually harassed by Dr Upton, and believes she was treated unfairly due to complaining.

These allegations will be at the heart of the tribunal’s eventual ruling.

It’s understood Ms Cunningham will speak first on Monday.

Jane Russell KC is acting for NHS Fife and Dr Upton.

She will argue against Ms Peggie’s case and outline why the judge and his panel should rule against the nurse.

Ms Russell is expected to put forward her arguments on Tuesday.

Mr Kemp will be able to ask questions of either lawyer while they put forward their oral submissions.

Will we hear directly from Sandie Peggie again?

No. The NHS Fife nurse appeared during an initial round of hearings in February and was called back last month for further questioning.

All interrogations of key witnesses – including Dr Upton – concluded on July 29.

Ms Peggie was typically in the room to watch proceedings unfold, even when she wasn’t giving evidence herself.

But she won’t be there this week – since she is on a holiday which was booked before the dates were confirmed.

Her daughter, Nicole, said: “I want to make it clear that her absence is in no way intended as disrespect to the court or the process.

“It is simply a matter of unfortunate timing.”

The tribunal will allow her to watch the hearings remotely from her hotel.

Have there been any major developments?

The controversial case continued to make headlines even when there were no hearings.

Just last week it emerged NHS Fife was the subject of a fresh investigation into its handling of freedom of information requests about the cost of the tribunal.

Earlier this month we reported the health board was carrying out an urgent review into transgender staff using single-sex changing rooms.

It came after bosses admitted they broke the law by failing to do so previously.

What happens after legal submissions?

Judge Sandy Kemp will rule whether Ms Peggie’s case against NHS Fife and Dr Upton is valid along with two other panellists.

A final verdict may not come until December.

But that may still not be the end of the row.

Ms Peggie will have 42 days to appeal the tribunal’s decision if she is unsuccessful.

NHS Fife and Dr Upton can potentially do the same.

However, both sides can only challenge the judgement on a specific point – not simply because they disagree with the ruling.

Either party could feasibly appeal to the Court of Session, Scotland’s highest court, or even to the UK Supreme Court.

But that is rare and unlikely.

The Courier previously revealed Ms Peggie’s demands if she wins.

The nurse wants a payout directly from NHS Fife and Dr Upton.