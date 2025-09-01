NHS Fife trans row tribunal: What can we expect today and why won’t Sandie Peggie be there?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

NHS Fife trans row tribunal: What can we expect today and why won’t Sandie Peggie be there?

The tribunal has finished hearing evidence - now it’s time for the lawyers to sum up their cases to the judge.

Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The NHS Fife trans row tribunal returns today – more than a month after key players including nurse Sandie Peggie finished giving evidence.

Now lawyers representing Ms Peggie, the health board, and trans doctor Beth Upton will outline their final arguments over two days.

Here’s all you need to know as the employment hearing in Dundee reaches its closing stages.

What can we expect?

Lawyers entered their written submissions to presiding judge Sandy Kemp on August 25.

The next two days will serve as an opportunity for each side to summarise their key points to the judge and his panel before they go away to reach a verdict.

Each lawyer is expected to take up to a day to sum up their arguments.

Naomi Cunningham, left, is representing Sandie Peggie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Barrister Naomi Cunningham, representing Ms Peggie, will explain why the Victoria Hospital nurse thinks she should win her case.

Ms Peggie claims she was discriminated against due to being a woman, says she was sexually harassed by Dr Upton, and believes she was treated unfairly due to complaining.

These allegations will be at the heart of the tribunal’s eventual ruling.

It’s understood Ms Cunningham will speak first on Monday.

Jane Russell KC is acting for NHS Fife and Dr Upton.

Jane Russell KC. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She will argue against Ms Peggie’s case and outline why the judge and his panel should rule against the nurse.

Ms Russell is expected to put forward her arguments on Tuesday.

Mr Kemp will be able to ask questions of either lawyer while they put forward their oral submissions.

Will we hear directly from Sandie Peggie again?

No. The NHS Fife nurse appeared during an initial round of hearings in February and was called back last month for further questioning.

All interrogations of key witnesses – including Dr Upton – concluded on July 29.

Ms Peggie was typically in the room to watch proceedings unfold, even when she wasn’t giving evidence herself.

sandie peggie nhs fife tribunal
Sandie Peggie arrives at the tribunal. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

But she won’t be there this week – since she is on a holiday which was booked before the dates were confirmed.

Her daughter, Nicole, said: “I want to make it clear that her absence is in no way intended as disrespect to the court or the process.

“It is simply a matter of unfortunate timing.”

The tribunal will allow her to watch the hearings remotely from her hotel.

Have there been any major developments?

The controversial case continued to make headlines even when there were no hearings.

Just last week it emerged NHS Fife was the subject of a fresh investigation into its handling of freedom of information requests about the cost of the tribunal.

Earlier this month we reported the health board was carrying out an urgent review into transgender staff using single-sex changing rooms.

It came after bosses admitted they broke the law by failing to do so previously.

What happens after legal submissions?

Judge Sandy Kemp will rule whether Ms Peggie’s case against NHS Fife and Dr Upton is valid along with two other panellists.

A final verdict may not come until December.

But that may still not be the end of the row.

Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Ms Peggie will have 42 days to appeal the tribunal’s decision if she is unsuccessful.

NHS Fife and Dr Upton can potentially do the same.

However, both sides can only challenge the judgement on a specific point – not simply because they disagree with the ruling.

Either party could feasibly appeal to the Court of Session, Scotland’s highest court, or even to the UK Supreme Court.

But that is rare and unlikely.

The Courier previously revealed Ms Peggie’s demands if she wins.

The nurse wants a payout directly from NHS Fife and Dr Upton.

More from Politics

Dundee Central SNP MP Chris Law
Dundee MP slams ‘those spreading fear and division’ over ‘knife’ incident
Colleges Scotland CEO Gavin Donoghue.
Skills crisis looms for Tayside, Fife and Stirling if college cuts continue, warns chief
4
Fife has had long-running problems with sewage. Image: David Wardle.
Two Fife coastal spots among worst for sewage spills in dry weather
Brigadier Sir Mel Jameson, former commanding officer and colonel of SCOTS DG. Image: Mel Jameson
Leuchars will welcome Black Watch, says retired Royal Scots Dragoon Guards Army commander
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife facing fresh probe over handling over trans row tribunal cost questions
Anti-immigration protesters in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What is council's role in housing Perth asylum seekers?
9
Scottish Secretary Ian Murray at Methil yard. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
35 new jobs at Methil yard after £8m naval barge investment
4
Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway Community Group. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee Western Gateway school delay could last four more years, campaigners fear
6
Sande Peggie in Dundee
Sandie Peggie: Can trans row nurse, NHS Fife or Dr Beth Upton appeal tribunal…
David Graham
Date set for by-election to replace disgraced former Fife councillor

Conversation