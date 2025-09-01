Sandie Peggie’s lawyers ordered to remove trans doctor’s birth name from NHS Fife tribunal documents

Sandie Peggie’s lawyers have been blocked from publishing trans doctor Beth Upton’s “deadname” in legal documents.

Sandy Kemp, presiding over the NHS Fife employment tribunal in Dundee, said Dr Upton’s birth name should not be mentioned in any paperwork.

“Deadnaming” is a term used to describe referring to a transgender person by their former name.

Dr Upton was born male but now identifies as a woman.

Barrister Naomi Cunningham, representing Ms Peggie, said it would be “futile” and “counter-productive” to conceal the prior name.

“It’s already out there,” she told the judge.

However, Jane Russell KC, Dr Upton’s lawyer, warned it would be “gratuitous and unnecessary” to include it.

“Deadnaming is deeply delegitimising,” she said.

“Dr Upton’s deadname is not related to any of the issues in this case.”

The legal argument comes as the NHS Fife employment tribunal returns for both legal teams to make their final arguments.

Ms Cunningham had asked for presiding judge Mr Kemp’s permission to release Ms Peggie’s written submission in full.

Ms Russell asked if Dr Upton’s birth name could be removed from paperwork as a “middle-ground”.

Ms Cunningham disagreed with this, prompting Dr Upton’s lawyer to argue the submission should not be released.

It’s understood Dr Upton’s birth name is mentioned in a document showing the medic’s registration with the General Medical Council.

Mr Kemp ruled against Ms Peggie’s lawyers after the tribunal convened briefly to discuss the problem.

But he was happy for the written submissions to then be made public once Dr Upton’s former name had been removed.

Ms Peggie was suspended after a changing room row with Dr Upton in Victoria Hospital on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Ms Peggie said she felt uncomfortable at sharing a changing room with the trans doctor.

She believes she was discriminated against on the basis of being a woman, claims she was sexually harassed by Dr Upton, and says she was punished by NHS Fife for complaining.

Ms Russell, representing both Dr Upton and NHS Fife, is scheduled to make her final case on Tuesday.