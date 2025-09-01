Sandie Peggie’s lawyers ordered to remove trans doctor’s birth name from NHS Fife tribunal documents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Sandie Peggie’s lawyers ordered to remove trans doctor’s birth name from NHS Fife tribunal documents

The judge at the NHS Fife employment tribunal said the nurse's legal team must only refer to the medic as Beth Upton in a "deadnaming" row.

By Justin Bowie
Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dr Beth Upton at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Sandie Peggie’s lawyers have been blocked from publishing trans doctor Beth Upton’s “deadname” in legal documents.

Sandy Kemp, presiding over the NHS Fife employment tribunal in Dundee, said Dr Upton’s birth name should not be mentioned in any paperwork.

“Deadnaming” is a term used to describe referring to a transgender person by their former name.

Dr Upton was born male but now identifies as a woman.

Barrister Naomi Cunningham, representing Ms Peggie, said it would be “futile” and “counter-productive” to conceal the prior name.

“It’s already out there,” she told the judge.

Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

However, Jane Russell KC, Dr Upton’s lawyer, warned it would be “gratuitous and unnecessary” to include it.

“Deadnaming is deeply delegitimising,” she said.

“Dr Upton’s deadname is not related to any of the issues in this case.”

The legal argument comes as the NHS Fife employment tribunal returns for both legal teams to make their final arguments.

Naomi Cunningham, left, is representing Sandie Peggie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Ms Cunningham had asked for presiding judge Mr Kemp’s permission to release Ms Peggie’s written submission in full.

Ms Russell asked if Dr Upton’s birth name could be removed from paperwork as a “middle-ground”.

Ms Cunningham disagreed with this, prompting Dr Upton’s lawyer to argue the submission should not be released.

Jane Russell KC. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It’s understood Dr Upton’s birth name is mentioned in a document showing the medic’s registration with the General Medical Council.

Mr Kemp ruled against Ms Peggie’s lawyers after the tribunal convened briefly to discuss the problem.

But he was happy for the written submissions to then be made public once Dr Upton’s former name had been removed.

Ms Peggie was suspended after a changing room row with Dr Upton in Victoria Hospital on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Ms Peggie said she felt uncomfortable at sharing a changing room with the trans doctor.

She believes she was discriminated against on the basis of being a woman, claims she was sexually harassed by Dr Upton, and says she was punished by NHS Fife for complaining.

Ms Russell, representing both Dr Upton and NHS Fife, is scheduled to make her final case on Tuesday.

More from Politics

Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: What can we expect today and why won’t Sandie…
2
Dundee Central SNP MP Chris Law
Dundee MP slams ‘those spreading fear and division’ over ‘knife’ incident
Colleges Scotland CEO Gavin Donoghue.
Skills crisis looms for Tayside, Fife and Stirling if college cuts continue, warns chief
4
Fife has had long-running problems with sewage. Image: David Wardle.
Two Fife coastal spots among worst for sewage spills in dry weather
Brigadier Sir Mel Jameson, former commanding officer and colonel of SCOTS DG. Image: Mel Jameson
Leuchars will welcome Black Watch, says retired Royal Scots Dragoon Guards Army commander
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife facing fresh probe over handling over trans row tribunal cost questions
Anti-immigration protesters in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What is council's role in housing Perth asylum seekers?
9
Scottish Secretary Ian Murray at Methil yard. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
35 new jobs at Methil yard after £8m naval barge investment
4
Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway Community Group. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee Western Gateway school delay could last four more years, campaigners fear
6
Sande Peggie in Dundee
Sandie Peggie: Can trans row nurse, NHS Fife or Dr Beth Upton appeal tribunal…