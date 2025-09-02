Is Dundee’s Bella Centre living up to its promises?

The Bella Centre, Dundee’s pioneering women’s custody unit, opened three years ago promising a bold new approach to prison life.

It doesn’t look like an ordinary prison.

There is no fencing topped with barbed wire and there are blinds on the windows instead of bars. The 16 women detained there sleep in bedrooms rather than cramped cells.

They make their own meals and leave the unit to take up employment opportunities in and around Dundee.

The unit avoids looking like a prison, instead creating a space for a new model of community custody across three shared houses.

Located in the Hilltown area of Dundee, the Bella Centre opened in August 2022 at a cost of more than £11.6 million.

More than 1,000 locals wrote to the city council objecting to the plans to house 16 low-risk offenders in their community.

But the Scottish Prison Service said at the time it hoped the centre would provide women with opportunities to understand the life circumstances and choices that led them to prison.

The aim is to a smooth transition back to the community when they are released.

Has Dundee’s Bella Centre been successful?

Three years on, has this experiment worked?

Women housed at the centre are encouraged to take responsibility for their re-integration through community contact, access to local services and the development of independence.

The aim is that their return to the community after release is more likely to be successful and reduce the amount of reoffending.

But it’s hard to say whether this has been achieved. There is no data published on whether those housed at the unit are less likely to re-offend or return to prison.

At least one of those who spent time at the Bella Centre, Angus killer Tasmin Glass, has returned to prison after being released due to a breach of parole conditions.

Despite this, women housed at the centre repeatedly told prison inspectors and visiting media that they feel safe and respected.

During an inspection last year, HM Inspectorate of Prisons ranked the centre as “satisfactory” across eight of the nine areas it examines.

The relationships between prison officers and detainees was singled out for praise.

Employment opportunities ‘limited’

The inspector’s only criticism was that employment and training opportunities were “limited”.

Other reports have been more critical.

A recent examination by the Mental Welfare Commission identified some problems in relation to how healthcare is provided to the women by NHS Tayside.

This included concerns that the current mental health care provision would not be adequate.

The report says: “During our visit, we heard from Scottish Prison Service staff of their concern that further challenges were envisioned as the service at Bella becomes more well established.

“There was an awareness that individuals transferring into the unit in the future would have increasingly complex mental health needs and concerns that the current level of provision for these needs would not be able to meet them.

Relationships between NHS and SPS ‘strained’

“Relationships between NHS and SPS appeared somewhat strained around these different opinions and this was a concern.”

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra says the Bella Centre “appears to be a positive environment” where women are supported.

He added: “However, the Mental Welfare Commission has raised significant concerns about the interaction of the Scottish Prison Service and NHS services, and particularly the lack of mental health support for women who have self-harmed or had suicidal thoughts.

How The Courier reported on Bella Centre opening in 2022:

“These are exactly the kinds of services that the Bella Centre was supposed to be prioritising. The Bella Centre was meant to be different – it cannot be just another prison.

“Efforts must be redoubled to ensure that services work together and the Bella Centre achieves the aspirations originally intended.”

A prison service spokesman said: “The groundbreaking Bella Centre has been part of an important step change in how we seek to support women in our care.”

He said it takes a “trauma-informed” approach to rehabilitation and gives women the best chance of a successful return to the community.

He added: “Responsibility for the provision of healthcare transferred to NHS Scotland in 2011, and we work alongside health partners to meet the needs of those in our care.”