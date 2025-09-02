Is Dundee’s Bella Centre living up to its promises?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Dundee’s Bella Centre living up to its promises?

The pioneering women's prison opened three years ago at a cost of around £11 million.

Bella Centre Dundee
The Bella Centre in Dundee houses around 16 women in low-security conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

The Bella Centre, Dundee’s pioneering women’s custody unit, opened three years ago promising a bold new approach to prison life.

It doesn’t look like an ordinary prison.

There is no fencing topped with barbed wire and there are blinds on the windows instead of bars. The 16 women detained there sleep in bedrooms rather than cramped cells.

They make their own meals and leave the unit to take up employment opportunities in and around Dundee.

The unit avoids looking like a prison, instead creating a space for a new model of community custody across three shared houses.

Bella Centre Dundee
Those detained at the unit sleep in bedrooms rather than cramped prison cells. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Located in the Hilltown area of Dundee, the Bella Centre opened in August 2022 at a cost of more than £11.6 million.

More than 1,000 locals wrote to the city council objecting to the plans to house 16 low-risk offenders in their community.

But the Scottish Prison Service said at the time it hoped the centre would provide women with opportunities to understand the life circumstances and choices that led them to prison.

The aim is to a smooth transition back to the community when they are released.

Has Dundee’s Bella Centre been successful?

Three years on, has this experiment worked?

Women housed at the centre are encouraged to take responsibility for their re-integration through community contact, access to local services and the development of independence.

The aim is that their return to the community after release is more likely to be successful and reduce the amount of reoffending.

But it’s hard to say whether this has been achieved. There is no data published on whether those housed at the unit are less likely to re-offend or return to prison.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass.
Angus killer Tasmin Glass was housed at the centre. Image: Wullie Marr.

At least one of those who spent time at the Bella Centre, Angus killer Tasmin Glass, has returned to prison after being released due to a breach of parole conditions.

Despite this, women housed at the centre repeatedly told prison inspectors and visiting media that they feel safe and respected.

During an inspection last year, HM Inspectorate of Prisons ranked the centre as “satisfactory” across eight of the nine areas it examines.

The relationships between prison officers and detainees was singled out for praise.

Employment opportunities ‘limited’

The inspector’s only criticism was that employment and training opportunities were “limited”.

Other reports have been more critical.

A recent examination by the Mental Welfare Commission identified some problems in relation to how healthcare is provided to the women by NHS Tayside.

Bella Centre Dundee
The centre was opened in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

This included concerns that the current mental health care provision would not be adequate.

The report says: “During our visit, we heard from Scottish Prison Service staff of their concern that further challenges were envisioned as the service at Bella becomes more well established.

“There was an awareness that individuals transferring into the unit in the future would have increasingly complex mental health needs and concerns that the current level of provision for these needs would not be able to meet them.

Relationships between NHS and SPS ‘strained’

“Relationships between NHS and SPS appeared somewhat strained around these different opinions and this was a concern.”

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra says the Bella Centre “appears to be a positive environment” where women are supported.

He added: “However, the Mental Welfare Commission has raised significant concerns about the interaction of the Scottish Prison Service and NHS services, and particularly the lack of mental health support for women who have self-harmed or had suicidal thoughts.

How The Courier reported on Bella Centre opening in 2022:

“These are exactly the kinds of services that the Bella Centre was supposed to be prioritising. The Bella Centre was meant to be different – it cannot be just another prison.

“Efforts must be redoubled to ensure that services work together and the Bella Centre achieves the aspirations originally intended.”

A prison service spokesman said: “The groundbreaking Bella Centre has been part of an important step change in how we seek to support women in our care.”

He said it takes a “trauma-informed” approach to rehabilitation and gives women the best chance of a successful return to the community.

He added: “Responsibility for the provision of healthcare transferred to NHS Scotland in 2011, and we work alongside health partners to meet the needs of those in our care.”

