Lawyers for NHS Fife and Sandie Peggie clash as trans row tribunal returns

Sandie Peggie’s lawyer branded NHS Fife “morally repugnant” as the controversial employment tribunal returned on Monday for one final round of hearings.

Naomi Cunningham, representing the Kirkcaldy nurse, claimed Ms Peggie was absolutely not a racist despite “unfortunate” jokes which mocked Pakistani flood victims.

She accused NHS Fife of a “spiteful public character assassination” of Ms Peggie and alleged trans doctor Beth Upton was “smug” when giving evidence earlier this year.

The Victoria Hospital A&E nurse is suing her employer and Dr Upton after she was suspended following a changing room row with the trans medic on Christmas Eve in 2023.

But Jane Russell KC, representing both respondents, claimed Ms Peggie’s lawyers had failed to produce any “smoking gun” which would help them win the case.

She insisted there is “nothing dangerous or unsafe” about Dr Upton, who identifies as a woman and was allowed to use the female locker room.

Ms Russell also accused Ms Peggie of a “damaging slur” by comparing Dr Upton being allowed in the women’s changing room to trans rapist Isla Bryson being placed in an all-female jail.

The two lawyers made their final arguments more than a month after evidence hearings came to an end.

A row broke out on Monday morning before they could even start putting forward their case to Sandy Kemp, the presiding judge.

Ms Peggie’s lawyers were blocked from publishing Dr Upton’s birth name in legal documents.

Mr Kemp said the trans medic’s “deadname” should not be referred to in any paperwork which was being made public.

Lawyer Ms Cunningham took aim at NHS Fife’s handling of the highly divisive case as she outlined why Ms Peggie’s case should be successful.

She accused the under-fire health board of a “full-blown witch hunt”.

“It has attempted a shockingly spiteful public character assassination,” Ms Cunningham told the tribunal.

“It has attempted to draw a wedge between her and her lesbian daughter.”

Ms Peggie’s daughter was forced to deny claims made in the tribunal that her mother is “unhappy” she is gay.

Ms Cunningham claimed NHS Fife’s conduct crossed a boundary into being “morally repugnant”.

The barrister also addressed racism accusations which gripped the tribunal after Facebook messages sent by Ms Peggie were unearthed by The Courier.

The A&E nurse sent offensive messages to friends mocking victims of floods in Pakistan that killed 1,700 people in 2022.

But Ms Cunningham said NHS Fife’s lawyers’ efforts to “dredge” through old Facebook messages showed an “extraordinary hostility”.

She admitted the racist posts were “unattractive”.

But the lawyer said: “Racist women have the right not to expect to undress in front of men.

“One unfortunate joke in a seven-year chat does not make somebody a racist.”

Ms Cunningham also alleged Dr Upton was “self-assured” and “verging on smug” when giving evidence to the tribunal in February.

Ms Peggie alleged the doctor’s conduct “contrasted” with claims that referring to the medic as a man would risk “extreme distress”.

Ms Russell put forward her counter-arguments in the afternoon.

She claimed an analysis of Ms Peggie’s case “exposes a striking level of unreality”.

“The claimant has been unable to produce any smoking gun,” she told the tribunal.

“She is trying to fit a square peg in a round hole.

“It is clear that the thrust of her case is really what can only be described as a gender critical campaigning position.”

Ms Russell claims Ms Peggie is asking judge Mr Kemp to rule on whether her gender critical beliefs are true.

“You do not need to do so any more than you would need to determine whether the Earth was made in seven days in a case about Christian belief,” she said.

Ms Russell will continue making her final oral submission on Tuesday.