NHS Fife tells tribunal to reject Sandie Peggie claim over ‘mockery and disgust’

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie crossed the line in her treatment of A&E medic Dr Beth Upton and cannot be shielded by equalities laws, NHS Fife’s lawyer claimed today.

Jane Russell KC used her closing argument to draw an unflattering comparison between Ms Peggie and Dr Upton, who was born male but identifies as a woman.

And she urged the tribunal to reject the veteran nurse’s claims entirely.

Ms Russell – who represents NHS Fife and Dr Upton – pointed out what she described as the “contrasting characters” between Ms Peggie and the A&E medic.

Dr Upton has shown ‘quiet dignity’

In contrast, the tribunal was told Dr Upton was shown to be “compassionate” and kind. Ms Russell said the only witness who had spoken poorly about Dr Upton had been Ms Peggie.

The barrister argued Dr Upton, “with quiet dignity”, had observed evidence where she was “repeatedly misgendered” and compared to a torturer.

“The claimant referred to Dr Upton as ‘it’ and a ‘weirdo’,” Ms Russell said.

She told the tribunal this showed a “surprising level of strong dislike, mockery and disgust that goes beyond mere intolerance”.

Ms Russell also pointed to evidence that Ms Peggie had told colleagues she wanted to post bacon through the door of Kirkcaldy Central Mosque.

“The claimant used racial slurs to describe Pakistani people, and the text messages that the claimant circulated containing highly offensive jokes about Pakistani flood victims,” she added.

Ms Peggie is suing NHS Fife for harassment and discrimination. She was suspended and investigated after a changing room row with trans Dr Upton on Christmas Eve in 2022.

Tribunal told to reject NHS Fife nurse’s claim

During legal argument, Ms Russell said the tribunal should reject Ms Peggie’s claim of harassment of her legally protected gender critical beliefs, because the way she expressed them during the changing room confrontation was “objectionable”.

And she disagreed with the presentation by Ms Peggie’s team, saying there was “no evidence” that transwomen using female-only spaces such as changing rooms harms women.

She said the tribunal heard exactly why NHS Fife’s suspension and investigation of Ms Peggie was “proportionate”.

Ms Russell also referred to a recent Court of Appeal decision, which ruled that while people are entitled to hold protected beliefs, employers can act if those beliefs are expressed in an “objectionable” or disproportionate way.

Ms Russell argues this is what happened on the Christmas Eve incident.

“We should be able to expect kindness, thoughtfulness and respect from our nurses, particularly in professional settings.

“The confrontational way that the claimant approached Dr Upton has no place dealing with somebody going through a transition process.

“The claimant’s behaviour, in confronting the young doctor in such a way and so unpleasantly, ought not to deserve protection of the Equality Act,” Ms Russell said.

She finished by urging the tribunal to throw out all of Ms Peggie’s claims against both NHS Fife and Dr Upton.