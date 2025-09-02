NHS Fife tells tribunal to reject Sandie Peggie claim over ‘mockery and disgust’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Fife tells tribunal to reject Sandie Peggie claim over ‘mockery and disgust’

The health board's lawyer said trans doctor Beth Upton had been "repeatedly misgendered" and compared to a torturer.

By Alasdair Clark
Sandie Peggie
A&E nurse Sandie Peggie (left) is suing NHS Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie crossed the line in her treatment of A&E medic Dr Beth Upton and cannot be shielded by equalities laws, NHS Fife’s lawyer claimed today.

Jane Russell KC used her closing argument to draw an unflattering comparison between Ms Peggie and Dr Upton, who was born male but identifies as a woman.

And she urged the tribunal to reject the veteran nurse’s claims entirely.

Ms Russell – who represents NHS Fife and Dr Upton – pointed out what she described as the “contrasting characters” between Ms Peggie and the A&E medic.

Dr Upton has shown ‘quiet dignity’

In contrast, the tribunal was told Dr Upton was shown to be “compassionate” and kind. Ms Russell said the only witness who had spoken poorly about Dr Upton had been Ms Peggie.

The barrister argued Dr Upton, “with quiet dignity”, had observed evidence where she was “repeatedly misgendered” and compared to a torturer.

“The claimant referred to Dr Upton as ‘it’ and a ‘weirdo’,” Ms Russell said.

She told the tribunal this showed a “surprising level of strong dislike, mockery and disgust that goes beyond mere intolerance”.

Jane Russell, representing NHS Fife, arrives at the employment tribunal brought by Sandie Peggie.
NHS Fife barrister Jane Russell KC. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Ms Russell also pointed to evidence that Ms Peggie had told colleagues she wanted to post bacon through the door of Kirkcaldy Central Mosque.

“The claimant used racial slurs to describe Pakistani people, and the text messages that the claimant circulated containing highly offensive jokes about Pakistani flood victims,” she added.

Ms Peggie is suing NHS Fife for harassment and discrimination. She was suspended and investigated after a changing room row with trans Dr Upton on Christmas Eve in 2022.

Tribunal told to reject NHS Fife nurse’s claim

During legal argument, Ms Russell said the tribunal should reject Ms Peggie’s claim of harassment of her legally protected gender critical beliefs, because the way she expressed them during the changing room confrontation was “objectionable”.

And she disagreed with the presentation by Ms Peggie’s team, saying there was “no evidence” that transwomen using female-only spaces such as changing rooms harms women.

She said the tribunal heard exactly why NHS Fife’s suspension and investigation of Ms Peggie was “proportionate”.

Sandie Peggie (left) with her mother
Sandie Peggie claims she was harassed and discriminated against. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Ms Russell also referred to a recent Court of Appeal decision, which ruled that while people are entitled to hold protected beliefs, employers can act if those beliefs are expressed in an “objectionable” or disproportionate way.

Ms Russell argues this is what happened on the Christmas Eve incident.

“We should be able to expect kindness, thoughtfulness and respect from our nurses, particularly in professional settings.

“The confrontational way that the claimant approached Dr Upton has no place dealing with somebody going through a transition process.

“The claimant’s behaviour, in confronting the young doctor in such a way and so unpleasantly, ought not to deserve protection of the Equality Act,” Ms Russell said.

She finished by urging the tribunal to throw out all of Ms Peggie’s claims against both NHS Fife and Dr Upton.

