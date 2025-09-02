NHS Fife trans row tribunal in chaos after argument for delay and fresh evidence

The tribunal brought by Kirkcaldy A&E nurse Sandie Peggie after a changing room row could face further delays as NHS Fife looks to amend its defence.

Ms Peggie is suing her employer after her suspension and investigation for confronting transgender medic Dr Beth Upton.

The Glenrothes mum objected to Dr Upton, who was born male, using the female changing facilities at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The row prompted an almost immediate suspension after Dr Upton complained.

NHS Fife argues that Ms Peggie expressed her views towards Dr Upton in an objectionable way.

‘Substantial’ new allegations

It would mean that even if the veteran nurse was expressing a protected belief, her behaviour means NHS Fife’s decision to suspend and investigate her was appropriate.

But this defence was not spelled out in the original list of issues for the tribunal to decide.

On Tuesday, Jane Russell KC, who represents NHS Fife and Dr Beth Upton, applied to the tribunal to have it added.

It prompted accusations from Ms Peggie’s legal team that NHS Fife is attempting to add “very substantial” new allegations at the 11th hour.

Ms Peggie’s legal representative, Naomi Cunningham, argued the change at such a late stage would “significantly complicate” matters.

She says adding the new allegation would unfairly prejudice Ms Peggie, whose case has been argued on the original pleadings before the tribunal.

And she warned that if the tribunal agrees she would need time to present further evidence.

This would include renewed questioning of Dr Upton, Ms Peggie and other key witnesses.

She said the only way to ensure fairness would be to recall witnesses into mid-October, time currently set aside for the tribunal to deliberate and come to a final decision.

Sandie Peggie left in ‘tears’ at prospect of tribunal delay

It would mean a potential judgment could be delayed until 2026, well over a year since the tribunal began.

Ms Cunningham said the prospect of having to give further evidence had left Ms Peggie, who is currently on holiday, “in tears”.

Ms Russell argued it should have been “obvious” from the outset that NHS Fife and Dr Upton would argue that Ms Peggie’s behaviour had been objectionable.

She pointed to a decision by the Court of Appeal in June this year. It ruled that while people are entitled to hold protected beliefs, employers can act if those beliefs are expressed in an “objectionable” way.

Ms Cunningham said that Ms Russell’s failure to plead her case properly is not Ms Peggie’s fault. She said this should be dealt with between NHS Fife and Ms Russell.

If the amendment is approved, Ms Cunningham says Ms Peggie would likely seek to appeal.

She says that if this is successful, it could mean a full re-hearing of the entire case is required.

Judge won’t shoot from hip’

Employment judge Sandy Kemp said he would not “shoot from the hip” and make a final decision straight away.

He says it will take time for him to go through the legal cases which have been presented from both sides.

“It needs quite a bit of research, even the cases I’ve been referred to by each of you that will take some time to look at and think about and then to read.

“I’m then going on holiday, and it’s a matter that I’ll need to confer with my colleagues because the decision is for the tribunal not for me,” Judge Kemp said.