NHS Fife trans row tribunal in chaos after argument for delay and fresh evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

NHS Fife trans row tribunal in chaos after argument for delay and fresh evidence

The health board is attempting to add to its case at the 11th hour, which could force another hearing in the Sandie Peggie case.

By Alasdair Clark
Sandie Peggie employment tribunal
Sandie Peggie was said to have been left in tears over the prospect of delay. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

The tribunal brought by Kirkcaldy A&E nurse Sandie Peggie after a changing room row could face further delays as NHS Fife looks to amend its defence.

Ms Peggie is suing her employer after her suspension and investigation for confronting transgender medic Dr Beth Upton.

The Glenrothes mum objected to Dr Upton, who was born male, using the female changing facilities at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The row prompted an almost immediate suspension after Dr Upton complained.

NHS Fife argues that Ms Peggie expressed her views towards Dr Upton in an objectionable way.

‘Substantial’ new allegations

It would mean that even if the veteran nurse was expressing a protected belief, her behaviour means NHS Fife’s decision to suspend and investigate her was appropriate.

But this defence was not spelled out in the original list of issues for the tribunal to decide.

On Tuesday, Jane Russell KC, who represents NHS Fife and Dr Beth Upton, applied to the tribunal to have it added.

It prompted accusations from Ms Peggie’s legal team that NHS Fife is attempting to add “very substantial” new allegations at the 11th hour.

Naomi Cunningham, barrister for Sandie Peggie
Naomi Cunningham is representing Sandie Peggie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Ms Peggie’s legal representative, Naomi Cunningham, argued the change at such a late stage would “significantly complicate” matters.

She says adding the new allegation would unfairly prejudice Ms Peggie, whose case has been argued on the original pleadings before the tribunal.

And she warned that if the tribunal agrees she would need time to present further evidence.

This would include renewed questioning of Dr Upton, Ms Peggie and other key witnesses.

She said the only way to ensure fairness would be to recall witnesses into mid-October, time currently set aside for the tribunal to deliberate and come to a final decision.

Sandie Peggie left in ‘tears’ at prospect of tribunal delay

It would mean a potential judgment could be delayed until 2026, well over a year since the tribunal began.

Ms Cunningham said the prospect of having to give further evidence had left Ms Peggie, who is currently on holiday, “in tears”.

Ms Russell argued it should have been “obvious” from the outset that NHS Fife and Dr Upton would argue that Ms Peggie’s behaviour had been objectionable.

She pointed to a decision by the Court of Appeal in June this year. It ruled that while people are entitled to hold protected beliefs, employers can act if those beliefs are expressed in an “objectionable” way.

NHS Fife barrister Jane Russell at the tribunal brought by Sandie Peggie.
Jane Russell KC (right). Image: Steve MacDougall/NHS Fife

Ms Cunningham said that Ms Russell’s failure to plead her case properly is not Ms Peggie’s fault. She said this should be dealt with between NHS Fife and Ms Russell.

If the amendment is approved, Ms Cunningham says Ms Peggie would likely seek to appeal.

She says that if this is successful, it could mean a full re-hearing of the entire case is required.

Judge won’t shoot from hip’

Employment judge Sandy Kemp said he would not “shoot from the hip” and make a final decision straight away.

He says it will take time for him to go through the legal cases which have been presented from both sides.

“It needs quite a bit of research, even the cases I’ve been referred to by each of you that will take some time to look at and think about and then to read.

“I’m then going on holiday, and it’s a matter that I’ll need to confer with my colleagues because the decision is for the tribunal not for me,” Judge Kemp said.

More from Politics

Sandie Peggie
NHS Fife tells tribunal to reject Sandie Peggie claim over 'mockery and disgust'
Bella Centre Dundee
Is Dundee's Bella Centre living up to its promises?
Sandie Peggie was said to have been left in tears over the prospect of delay. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Lawyers for NHS Fife and Sandie Peggie clash as trans row tribunal returns
Sandie Peggie was said to have been left in tears over the prospect of delay. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Sandie Peggie's lawyers ordered to remove trans doctor's birth name from NHS Fife tribunal…
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: What can we expect today and why won’t Sandie…
Dundee Central SNP MP Chris Law
Dundee MP slams ‘those spreading fear and division’ over ‘knife’ incident
Colleges Scotland CEO Gavin Donoghue.
Skills crisis looms for Tayside, Fife and Stirling if college cuts continue, warns chief
4
Sandie Peggie was said to have been left in tears over the prospect of delay. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Two Fife coastal spots among worst for sewage spills in dry weather
Sandie Peggie was said to have been left in tears over the prospect of delay. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Leuchars will welcome Black Watch, says retired Royal Scots Dragoon Guards Army commander
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife facing fresh probe over handling over trans row tribunal cost questions